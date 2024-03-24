Michael Keaton Reprises Iconic Role in Beetlejuice Sequel Trailer

Anticipation has been building for the return of the ghost with the most, and now fans have been treated to a glimpse of Michael Keaton’s revival of the iconic character in the Beetlejuice sequel. The trailer, which dropped on March 23, 2024, showcases familiar faces and introduces new ones to the macabre mix. Keaton, at 72, slips back into his role with an enthusiasm that’s palpable; screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith shared that Keaton’s
excitement level is huge.
Handmade Haunts and Ghostly Gags
Keaton himself has been vocal about the joy he finds in playing Beetlejuice, describing it as
the most f*ckin’ fun you can have working. He insists on a production that feels
handmade, reflecting a preference for practical effects over digital technology. This approach aims to preserve the tactile charm that made the original film so distinctive and endearing. Fans can look forward to seeing the beloved character in settings reminiscent of the first film, like a quirky scene Keaton teases involving a woman in the afterlife and a cat on a fishing line.
A Family Affair with a Spooky Twist
The Deetz family returns with Winona Ryder reprising her role as Lydia, now all grown up. Catherine O’Hara also makes a comeback as Delia Deetz, bringing her unique flair to the screen. A new addition to the family is Jenna Ortega who plays Astrid, Lydia’s daughter. Ortega, fresh off her success in ‘Wednesday,’ is no stranger to Burton’s world, having worked with him previously. Michael Keaton praises Ortega’s ability to capture the film’s tone, saying she
just immediately knew what the tone was and just slipped in like she does every day.
The Spirit of Beetlejuice Lives On
The trailer hints at a storyline that seamlessly connects with the original film’s universe. Director Tim Burton seeks to recapture the spirit of the first movie while embracing new creative possibilities. The cast and crew’s commitment to authenticity is evident in their approach to filming and storytelling. Behind-the-scenes details reveal that filming took place in Buckinghamshire, England, under the secret name ‘Blue Hawaii.’ This location serves as a stand-in for Winter River, Connecticut, where we see Astrid exploring her family’s history and inadvertently summoning Beetlejuice once more.
A Continuation That Honors Its Roots
Fans are assured that Beetlejuice 2 is not just a rehash but a true continuation of Tim Burton’s 1988 classic horror comedy. With both Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder returning to their famed roles, alongside Catherine O’Hara, the film promises to honor its roots while introducing fresh elements. The inclusion of Jenna Ortega as Astrid adds a contemporary touch to the beloved franchise. Set photos leaked from May 2023 tease an intriguing blend of nostalgia and innovation that fans have long awaited.