Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

by

Tyrannical governments, natural disasters, crime, violence, poverty—mix these ingredients and you get a hopeless society where people don’t live, they just exist.

Sounds like a nightmare, right? Something we would never wish to see on Earth. However, at the same time, such a predicament is quite easy to imagine. According to the subreddit r/ABoringDystopia, that is because humanity is already moving in that direction.

This online community unites 760K members and they regularly share real-life examples to prove their point. Here are some of the recent ones that seem pretty convincing.

#1 Strange Priorities

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: Green____cat

#2 This Is Not Normal And Should Not Be Seen As A Wholesome Story Either

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: Green____cat

#3 That Is The Truth Sadly

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: humanworkplace

#4 ‘murica Never Disappoints

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: BlitzOrion

#5 Argentina New “Anarcho-Capitalist” President Announced People Would Lose Social Welfare Plans If They Blocked Streets In Protest. These Are The Streets Outside Congress At 3:00 Am

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: Logan_Mac

#6 The Oligarchic States Of America

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: BesusCristo

#7 It Is So Over Goddamn

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613

#8 So We’re Here Now, Do We Deserve Each Other?

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: BoringApocalyptos

#9 It’s A Trickle-Down Nightmare

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: RBReich

#10 Housing Crisis Reality

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: moreperfectus

#11 Bernie Asks, Billionaire Answers: The $7.25 Standoff

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: BoringApocalyptos

#12 Heil… Wait, This Can’t Be Real?

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: Mr-_-Soandso

#13 Palestinians Returning To Their Homes In Khan Yunis, Gaza After The Iof Partially Withdraw. This Was A City That Housed Approx. 400,000 People. Photo By Ali Jadallah

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: the_art_of_the_taco

#14 The State Of The Union

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: WispontheWind

#15 So I Happaned To Rewatched Don’t Look Up, And This Scene Hit Pretty Close To Home

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: MotimakingTM

#16 Ten Whole Thousand Dollars!

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: jesse1time

#17 Economist Michael Hudson Warned That The Parasite Anti-Economy (Finance, Real Estate, Insurance) Would Devour The Real Working Economy. Article Link In The Comments

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: JayBrock

#18 The Human Internet Is Dying. AI Images Taking Over Google

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: fatwiggywiggles

#19 And Some People Are Afraid, That A Class War Might Be Imminent

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: se_nicknehm

#20 Picture Sent To Me From A Friend That Works In An Amazon Distribution Center

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: chewbucka

#21 Top 1% Of U.S. Earners Now Have More Wealth Than The Entire Middle Class

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: Abrainwithabody

#22 Whistleblower Found Dead

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: goregu

#23 17,000 Tourists Arrived Today With Cruise Ships In Santorini, A Small Greek Island. Santorini’s Total Population Is 17,000 Citizens. Overtourism Is Real And It’s Scary

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: rawrasaurgr

#24 Russia In The 90’s But It’s Argentina Today

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: yuritopiaposadism

#25 Guerrilla Poster On The Subway

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: James-Incandenza

#26 Drones Luring Civilians To Their Deaths

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: sunufgud

#27 I Can’t Even… (Link In Description)

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: yasukemudkip

#28 This Ad Looks Like It’s From A Dystopian Movie But It’s Real

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: LoveClimateChange

#29 Yet Again The Us Vetoes A Un Resolution For Ceasefire

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: un_news_centre

#30 Improvised Shelter Made From Condo Sales Signs

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: DingLedork

#31 The Official White House Page On The Us Constitution Just Went 404

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: BoringApocalyptos

#32 Used Meta AI To Edit A Selfie, Now Instagram Is Using My Face On Ads Targeted At Me

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: Green_Video_9831

#33 Tik Tok’s Ban Comes With A Side Of Propaganda

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: picklechipster

#34 Even A Paying Customer Is Considered Loitering If They Stay Past 30 Minutes. What Happened To Hanging Out At Diners?

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: LARGEGRAPE

#35 AI Company’s ‘Stop Hiring Humans’ Ads All Over Sf

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: MetaKnowing

#36 Went To A Bar To Watch The Olympics. Everyone Pledged Allegiance To The Trump Flag Before Starting

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: makko007

#37 Tire Particulate In Your Bloodstream

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: James-Incandenza

#38 Today, For The 32nd Year In A Row, The Entire World Voted To Condemn The Us’ Illegal And Cruel Embargo Against Cuba – Except For Three Countries

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: James-Incandenza

#39 Removing Slavery Was On The Ballot In California. It Literally Had No Opposition Campaign At All, And It Still Lost

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: James-Incandenza

#40 I’m Going To Celebrate Today As A Holiday

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: BigYonsan

#41 A Perfect Snapshot Of America In The Trending Articles From 12/6/24

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: James-Incandenza

#42 Sad Times With No Reprieve On The Horizon

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: Agreeable_Two8707

#43 There Is No Privacy Or Freedom In Tesla

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: ChudsOfTikTok

#44 A Police Sniper Stationed On The Roof Of The Indiana Memorial Union Overlooking A Student Encampment At Iu Bloomington

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: tommos

#45 A Company Box Lunch That Comes With Simulated Cookie Printed Out

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: thejuryissleepless

#46 It Isn’t A Threat, The Casings Are Empty. It’s A Reminder Of How Far Society Is Being Pushed By Profit Over People

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: ShotSkiByMyself

#47 What’s The End Game Here?

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: Flaky-Impact-2428

#48 Idk If They’re Joking With This Survey? Or What? Prolly Trying To Make A Point I Hope

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: RedditFeel

#49 Absolutely Speechless Right Now. Am I Being Trolled?

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: fuckinglazerbeam

#50 What’s Next Gambling How Many People Die?

Welcome To Hell: 50 Posts That Prove We’ve Hit Peak Dystopia (New Pics)

Image source: 2007warpedtour

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“It Only Happens In Movies”: 67 Things That Would Never Work In Real Life
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
5 Walking Dead Comic Characters We Want to See on TV
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2010
Guy Recreates Photo With His Dog 15 Years Later To Say Goodbye
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Cher’s ‘Melting’ Appearance Sparks Concern As Her Friends Break Silence On Her Plastic Surgery ‘Indulgence’
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025
What The Second Season Of Velma Needs To Avoid
3 min read
May, 7, 2025
My Room Project Blurs The Boundaries Between Home And Body
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.