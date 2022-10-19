The Five Best Michelle Pfeiffer Quotes of All Time

She is a three-time Academy Award nominee, a Primetime Emmy Award nominee, and the proud winner of a Golden Globe, and her name is Michelle Pfeiffer. She’s one of Hollywood’s most iconic actresses. She rose quickly to fame in the 1980s. Pfeiffer solidified her star in the 90s, and she’s continued to wow audiences and showcase her talent for approximately four decades – all without appearing to have aged.
She’s the epitome of beauty and class, but she is also a woman who has a profound mind. Being a blonde former beauty pageant contestant (winner and runner-up) and sorority girl gives some people an incorrect idea of her intelligence, but Michelle Pfeiffer is one of the most intelligent women in Hollywood. She’s spent decades serving up her intelligence to the world, and we picked some of our favorite Michelle Pfeiffer quotes to share.
Michelle Pfeiffer on Always Learning from Others
“You know, the more you can meet people from different walks of life, the better if is for you. I think the more you can create situations and experiences that give you new perspective, the better,” she said. People are interesting, unique, and diverse, and sticking to one type of person is never going to work. Learning to meet new people and embrace their stories and opinions is how you learn to be a better person. Learning from others is, perhaps, the greatest teaching tool, and Michelle Pfeiffer realizes this.
Michelle Pfeiffer on Success
“I don’t know if it’s naivete or just narcissism, but I start out with this notion that I can do anything. It’s not until I get into it that I realize what I’ve thrown myself into, and then I will do anything not to humiliate myself. And that, I think, is the secret to my success,” she said of her own career.
There is an old saying that there is no right time to try something or to begin something, and there are additional sayings about learning along the way. It seems this talented actress is of a similar mindset. There is no right way, right time, or right notion. You say yes, you do it, and then you learn to make it work along the way. No one truly knows what they are doing when they sign up for something new.
Michelle Pfeiffer on the Secret to a Successful Marriage
Everyone thinks they have the secret knowledge to a happy marriage that’s successful and good. Everyone seems to think there is some kind of secret ingredient or tip or trick, but the truth is that you will never succeed in marriage if you choose the wrong person, and you will never have a happy marriage if you don’t continuously choose to have a happy marriage. That’s all you need to know about a good marriage. “Ultimately, I believe the only secret to a happy marriage is choosing the right person. Life is a series of choices, right?” said Pfeiffer of her own marriage. She’s not wrong, either. Ultimately, you choose your life and how it works out for you. You choose to appreciate it, to grow, to learn, and to succeed – and you do it daily. If you choose not to, you won’t live a happy life. It’s very simple.
Michelle Pfeiffer on Being a Parent – and on Being Controlling
“Just when you think you’ve got your kids figured out, they change on you. For somebody who’s controlling, you can’t control it. Of course, I don’t think I’m controlling, but that’s what I’ve been told,” it might as well be a quote from myself rather than Michelle Pfeffer, but she’s not wrong. Becoming a parent is giving up control of almost everything in your life. You cannot control so many things that once were yours to control, and it’s a growing process from start to finish – and one that changes daily.
Michelle Pfeiffer on Approval
Seeking approval from others is never going to lead to a happy life. Seeking approval from yourself, however? That’s where it’s at. “Even though I don’t feel I need approval, it’s still important to me to give a good performance. I’m hard on myself,” she said. Seeking approval from others is never the key to success. What other people think of you means nothing if you don’t think highly of yourself. Do you want to live your life to impress other people at the risk of making yourself miserable? Of course not. It’s something Michelle Pfeiffer figured out a long time ago. She doesn’t care if you like her, but it is incredibly important for her to like herself. It’s all that matters.