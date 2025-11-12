I Make These Pictures Of Mountain By Using Water-Ink-Pen Only

by

I am Vietnamese but i really love to read Chinese novels. In these novels, Chinese writer describe the mountain with many symbols. I really want to bring these mountain into watercolor picture. But i have to work everyday and be very busy at company, so i used my napping time (1 hour /day at noon ) to drew these picture on my note by using only water-ink-pen which i always use in office. and after a week, that’s the results.

All them can get together as a map

I Make These Pictures Of Mountain By Using Water-Ink-Pen Only

#1 Tiger mountain

I Make These Pictures Of Mountain By Using Water-Ink-Pen Only

#2 Buddha mountain

I Make These Pictures Of Mountain By Using Water-Ink-Pen Only

#3 Nothing mountain

I Make These Pictures Of Mountain By Using Water-Ink-Pen Only

#4 Sakura mountain

I Make These Pictures Of Mountain By Using Water-Ink-Pen Only

#5 Dragon mountain

I Make These Pictures Of Mountain By Using Water-Ink-Pen Only

#6 Hevean door mountain

I Make These Pictures Of Mountain By Using Water-Ink-Pen Only

#7 5 elements mountain

I Make These Pictures Of Mountain By Using Water-Ink-Pen Only

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ransom Canyon Season 2: Unanswered Questions That Guarantee Another Exciting Installment
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2025
Five Performances from Glee That We Don’t Mind Watching Over and Over Again
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2022
Captain Pike Star Trek Spinoff Series Looks Likely
3 min read
Mar, 19, 2020
I Photograph The People Of The Hills
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
My Sculptures Hate Sitting On A Shelf, So I Bring Them To The Woods
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Marvel Cast Shows Their Funny Side
3 min read
May, 20, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.