I Make These Pictures Of Mountain By Using Water-Ink-Pen Only

I am Vietnamese but i really love to read Chinese novels. In these novels, Chinese writer describe the mountain with many symbols. I really want to bring these mountain into watercolor picture. But i have to work everyday and be very busy at company, so i used my napping time (1 hour /day at noon ) to drew these picture on my note by using only water-ink-pen which i always use in office. and after a week, that’s the results.
All them can get together as a map
#1 Tiger mountain
#2 Buddha mountain
#3 Nothing mountain
#4 Sakura mountain
#5 Dragon mountain
#6 Hevean door mountain
#7 5 elements mountain
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us