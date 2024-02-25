5 Tom Cruise Classics Begging for a Sequel

Tom Cruise and the Art of Leaving Us Wanting More
Let’s talk about Tom Cruise, shall we? The man’s been sprinting across our screens for decades, leaving a trail of classic films in his wake. And in the age where Hollywood recycles ideas more than a hipster with a compost bin, it’s only natural to wonder: what if some of those classics got a sequel?
Joel Goodsen’s Next Risky Venture
Remember Risky Business? Of course, you do. It’s the film that made both Ray-Bans and Bob Seger’s ‘Old Time Rock and Roll’ cooler than the other side of the pillow. But what if Joel Goodsen traded in his business of ill repute for something a bit more… Silicon Valley?
It’s not unhinged to suggest Risky Business helped pour the concrete for a powerhouse film four years later, Oliver Stone’s Wall Street. Imagine Joel, now a tech mogul, caught in the crosshairs of a modern-day corporate scandal. It’s like watching your childhood friend grow up and get indicted. Touching.
The Flanagan Saga Continues
Next up: Cocktail. Brian Flanagan was all about that cash until he wasn’t.
Flanagan ultimately gives up on his dream of being super-rich to accept a less glamorous but more rewarding life running his own bar, clumsily titled ‘Flanagan’s Cocktails & Dreams.’ Fast forward to today, and maybe Brian’s little bar is now a global franchise. But here’s the twist – he’s ready to retire and must find an heir to his throne of booze. It’s like The Bachelor but with bartenders and less crying.
Rain Man Revisited
Rain Man, oh what a film. It tugged at our heartstrings like a toddler with a kitten. Now picture this: years down the line, Charlie Babbitt takes on the role of caretaker for Raymond in a world that has finally begun to understand and embrace neurodiversity.
The success of Rain Man doesn’t seem that anomalous. It belongs to a few long-embedded and deeply satisfying American movie traditions: the road movie, the buddy comedy, the tender family drama. A sequel could be an exploration of brotherhood in an age that tries to be more accepting, yet often still isn’t.
Lt Kaffee Takes on Modern Warfare
And who could forget A Few Good Men? Lt. Daniel Kaffee, with his slicked-back hair and courtroom swagger, could totally take on modern military issues. Drones! Cyber warfare! Space Force! The possibilities are endless. And let’s be real – who wouldn’t want to see Jack Nicholson back on screen shouting about needing spacecraft or something equally absurd?
The Firm Gets an Upgrade
Last but not least, there’s The Firm. Mitch McDeere could be back at it again, except now he’s taking on Big Tech or maybe even cryptocurrency scams. Because nothing says ’90s thriller like blockchain technology and online privacy breaches.
They might as well already call it The Cult. Picture Mitch navigating through digital mazes while still rocking those suits from the original film. Stylish yet relatable.
The Enduring Charm of Cruise Control
In wrapping up this stroll down sequel lane, let’s not forget why we’re here – Tom Cruise has this uncanny ability to make us care about characters decades after their stories were told. Whether he’s sliding across floors in socks or fighting off aliens in a mech suit, we’re always game for more. So here’s to hoping Hollywood hears our pleas for sequels that’ll make us feel like it’s 1986 all over again – minus the questionable fashion choices.
