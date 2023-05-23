Arnold Schwarzenegger has led an eclectic professional career that didn’t begin or end on the screen. Whilst he is most known for playing the titular character in James Cameron’s The Terminator in 1984, he has lived an impressive life that has served as one of Hollywood’s greatest underdog stories. Growing up in Austria, Schwarzenegger had big ambitions of conquering America from a very tender age.
Schwarzenegger propelled to superstardom after starring in The Terminator, and became a box office titan when Terminator 2: Judgement Day surpassed the original movie, garnering massive critical acclaim. He has since gone on to star in dozens of iconic movies like Total Recall, Kindergarten Cop, True Lies, and Predator. After conquering Hollywood, Schwarzenegger ventured into politics and became Governor of California. Long before he was famous, he also achieved many impressive career landmarks and proved himself a force to be reckoned with. Here’s 8 things you didn’t know about Fubar‘s Arnold Schwarzenegger.
1. Arnold Starred In A Cult Documentary That Shot Him To Fame
Before Schwarzenegger forayed into acting, his first love was bodybuilding. Over the course of his bodybuilding career, Schwarzenegger won 7 Mr Olympia titles and was regarded as the best bodybuilder in the world. After taking a break from the sport, he made a return when a documentary crew decided to follow the lives of a group of bodybuilders in a film called Pumping Iron.
While the documentary was unscripted, Schwarzenegger decided to portray himself as an egotistical, scheming athlete. He thought that the documentary needed a villain, so he decided he would be it. This ultimately put him in view of some big names in Hollywood, and was also a deciding factor in landing an agent after Hollywood executives saw the documentary. Pumping Iron has gone on to gather a large cult following and grows in popularity each year thanks to its presence on streaming platforms like Netflix.
2. Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Originally Set To Play A Different Character In The Terminator
When Arnold Schwarzenegger met with James Cameron to discuss starring in The Terminator, Cameron originally had a different character in mind. Michael Biehn played Kyle Reese in the movie, a soldier sent back in time to protect Sarah Connor from the the killing machine that is programmed to kill her. However, the part was originally intended for Schwarzenegger. After reading the script, Schwarzenegger was adamant on playing The Terminator.
The role of The Terminator was originally going to go to O.J. Simpson or Lance Henriksen, but Schwarzenegger laid out a bunch of reasons of why that wouldn’t work. In his book, Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story, Schwarzenegger explained how he had a very clear vision for the role and told Cameron: “Whoever is playing the terminator, if it’s O.J. Simpson or whoever, it’s very important that he gets trained in the right way.” Thankfully, Cameron agreed and realized that Schwarzenegger’s sheer size and presence made him the perfect candidate for the role.
3. Arnold Schwarzenegger Pulled A Crafty Career Move On Sylvester Stallone
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s rivalry with Sylvester Stallone has been well documented in Hollywood over the years. The two are now good friends and have both opened up about their bitter old feud, and there are many interesting stories to be told. And one story in particular stands out amongst the rest.
At the height of their rivalry, Schwarzenegger and Stallone would often compete for the same movie roles. When Schwarzenegger read the script for Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, he hated it. But that’s not what he told Stallone. Instead, he told Stallone that he thought it was a great script, in order to coax Sly into taking the role. Stallone fell for the trick, got the part and the movie was a total flop. It’s also one of Stallone’s biggest regrets of his entire career.
4. Arnold Schwarzenegger Directed A TV Movie You Never Heard Of
Like many actors in Hollywood, Schwarzenegger tried his hand at directing. However, he didn’t do what everyone expected and dive into a blockbuster action movie. Instead, Schwarzenegger dipped his toe in the water with a TV movie called Christmas In Connecticut. The romantic comedy boasted an impressive cast including Kris Kristofferson, Richard Roundtree, and Oscar nominee Tony Curtis. Despite its stellar cast and having Schwarzenegger at the helm, it still met poor reviews and Schwarzenegger has not directed another project since.
5. Arnold Schwarzenegger Surpassed His Terminator 2 Physique For This Role
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines saw Arnold Schwarzenegger return to his iconic role for the first time in 12 years. In order to play the same model of Terminator, Schwarzenegger endured a gruelling workout programme to match the same physique he cultivated in Terminator 2: Judgement Day. While he did this for the continuity of the movie, at the age of 54 years old, Schwarzenegger actually surpassed his previous physique and shocked the bodybuilding world with such a transformation.
6. Arnold Fought The Devil In A Box Office Bomb
Throughout his impressive career, Arnold Schwarzenegger has rarely strayed from his action routes, apart from with comedies like Twins and Jingle All The Way. However, in 1999, he ventured into the unknown with Peter Hyam’s disturbing horror, End Of Days. Schwarzenegger played ex-cop turned security specialist Jericho, who finds himself up against the Devil himself who comes to New York City looking for his bride.
While the movie flopped at the box office, Schwarzenegger delivered a weighty performance that held great dramatic elements. He has since gone on to echo this role and showcase his more vulnerable side in movies like Aftermath and Maggie. Despite End Of Days bombing at the box office, it has since gained traction on streaming sites like Netflix and Disney+.
7. Arnold Schwarzenegger Is A Golden Globe Winner
Years before he became a global action hero, Arnold Schwarzenegger combined his bodybuilding skills with acting in the 1976 comedy drama, Stay Hungry. Despite being his first major role in a movie, Schwarzenegger held his own against Oscar winners Jeff Bridges and Sally Field. The story of a special agent who infiltrates a shady bodybuilding gym, saw Schwarzenegger aid as much-needed comedic relief and saw him win his first Golden Globe award.
8. Arnold Schwarzenegger Made His First Million Way Before He Was Famous
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a fantastic example of success and carrying out dreams. His professional career has spanned across three sectors – bodybuilding, acting, and politics. However, Schwarzenegger was a very wealthy man long before his name hit the bright lights. When he was coming up in the world of bodybuilding, Schwarzenegger leveraged his prize money into properties and started his own construction firm. His entrepreneurial endeavours saw him become a millionaire by the time he was 25, and his wealth has continued to grow year-by-year thanks to all of his businesses.
