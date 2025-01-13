Cliffhanger Reboot Moves Along Without Stallone: Here’s Everything We Know

The Cliffhanger reboot has been in the works for many years now. Initially, the movie was set to be a sequel to the original 1993 blockbuster starring Sylvester Stallone. Directed by action maestro Renny Harlin, Cliffhanger grossed 250 million at the box office and was nominated for three Oscars.
Despite Stallone’s still prospering career, it has been confirmed he will now not be reprising his role in Cliffhanger 2. Furthermore, the film will no longer be titled Cliffhanger 2, and will actually be a soft reboot instead of a sequel or continuation. So, with Stallone out of the picture and new faces boarding, here’s everything we know about the movie so far.
Why Is Sylvester Stallone Not Starring in the Cliffhanger Reboot?
Cliffhanger 2 was originally going to centre around Gabe Walker (Sylvester Stallone), the same mountain climber turned hero we met in the original 1993 classic. Now aged and settled down with children, the film was positioned to follow his daughter who sets out on a dangerous mission to save her father when he is kidnapped by a group of master criminals. Stallone is known to get extremely involved in the creative process of his movies, as after all, he was actually a screenwriter before he became a massive movie star. With this involvement, he holds his projects close to his heart and is constantly discussing the possibilities of sequels.
Stallone has hinted at many potential sequels and reboots over the years, including movies like Tango & Cash, Cobra, and Nighthawks. One movie that kept popping up was Cliffhanger 2, which he mentioned in an Instagram live stream. Stallone co-wrote the screenplay for the original movie and became heavily intwined in the creative process of Cliffhanger 2. However, when the project was over-hauled, director Ric Roman Waugh (Shot Caller, Greenland) left the picture and Stallone soon followed. Despite his departure, Stallone is still thriving with countless projects in pre-production. He is set to star in movies such as Never Too Old to Die, Little America, and The Epiphany. Additionally, his hit series Tulsa King has been renewed for a third season. So, perhaps Stallone is simply too busy to even consider Cliffhanger 2 anyway.
What Is the Plot of the Cliffhanger Reboot?
Although Cliffhanger 2 has changed direction and is now considered to be a reboot, the plot is still very similar to the initial concept. Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown, The Shallows) has replaced Ric Roman Waugh to tell the story of a mountain guide and his daughter who operate an alpine climbing business in the Italian Alps. After a tragic event, the two are forced to confront and overcome adversity as dangerous foes emerge, unleashing pure carnage. The script is penned by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) and Mark Bianculli (Hunters).
Who Stars in the Movie?
British actress Lily James will take the lead in the Cliffhanger reboot as Naomi. The Primetime Emmy nominee has made waves over the last few years for her roles in shows like Pam & Tommy, Downton Abbey, and War & Peace. She has also made quite the stir on the silver screen as well, starring in acclaimed movies like Baby Driver, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, and The Iron Claw. While she has amply proven her dramatic abilities, the Cliffhanger reboot will serve as her most psychical role to date, which could push her to new heights of fame within the action genre. Based on the behind the scenes images released, it appears James has gotten herself in tiptop shape for the role. She also revealed via her official Instagram page that she is acting as a producer on the movie.
As mentioned, the story will not be too dissimilar to original concept that existed when Stallone was onboard. However, the movie’s male lead will be called Ray Cooper instead of Gabe Walker. Pierce Brosnan will take on this role. Having played James Bond for a total of four movies across seven years, the Irish mega star is no stranger to action cinema. In fact, he has proven he still has what it takes to take on such demanding roles with recent movies like The Out-Laws, and Fast Charlie. The supporting cast for the Cliffhanger reboot includes Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones, The First Omen), Franz Rogowski (Bird), and Assaad Bouab (Homeland).
When Will Cliffhanger Be Released?
As of yet, there is no official release date for the Cliffhanger reboot as the film is still in post-production. However, it is speculated that the movie will be released some point in 2025. The film is rumored to be aiming for a full theatrical release as apposed to streaming.
Follow Us