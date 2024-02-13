The Iron Claw is a true story that is both inspiring and heart-wrenching at the same time. With Zac Efron in the lead, the movie tells the story of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers in America. The movie pays particular attention to the brothers of the family, who were all professional wrestlers.
Under the tight ruling and tutelage of their father, Fritz (Holt McCallany), these brothers worked their way to massive heights in the wrestling world. However, their world was also marred by a relentless series of tragic events. The sheer devastation this family endured has led many to question if The Iron Claw is really a true story, and if so, how accurate is it. So, let’s break that down.
Who Were the Von Erichs?
The Von Erich family, from Dallas, Texas, rose to fame in the wrestling world as one of the most iconic and legendary wrestling bloodlines in history. Under the guidance and leadership of their father Fritz Von Erich, who was a renowned legend in the world of professional wrestling, the Von Erich brothers – David, Kevin, Kerry, Mike, and Chris – made a significant impact in the wrestling industry. Each brother brought their own unique talent and charisma to the ring, captivating audiences with their athleticism, charisma, and dedication to their craft.
David Von Erich was known for his technical skills and showmanship, Kevin for his toughness and resilience, Kerry for his high-flying manoeuvres and charisma, Mike for his tenacity, and Chris for his potential as a rising star. Despite facing personal tragedies and challenges, the Von Erich brothers continued to wrestle with passion and determination, leaving a lasting legacy in the world of professional wrestling.
How Accurate is the Depiction of Events in The Iron Claw?
In terms of technical details around the physicality of the Von Erich brothers, The Iron Claw is actually not so accurate. Of course, each actor got themselves into tremendous shape to play these physical specimens, something Zac Efron is no stranger to. However, Zac Efron‘s character, Kevin, was 6 feet 2 inches in height, where as Efron is reportedly around 5 feet and 8 inches tall. The same goes for Jeremy Allen White, who portrayed Kerry. In real life, Kerry Von Erich was also a towering figure at 6 feet 2 inches tall, whereas White stands at 5 feet and 7 inches. Nevertheless, both actors transformed their bodies to play these wrestlers. In fact, in Season 2 of The Bear, you can actually see Jeremy Allen White’s body transforming as the season goes on.
In terms of true story elements in The Iron Claw, the events depicted in the movie are extremely accurate, despite how unrealistic and nightmarish they may seem. At the start of the movie, Efron’s character refers to his family as being plagued by a curse, and he even warns his girlfriend about the matter. However, she isn’t fazed and the two end up getting married. Yet, the apparent curse lingers over the family throughout the entire movie, leaving viewers anxious as to when tragedy will strike next. By the end of the movie, Kevin is the only brother left after two of his brothers commit suicide and the other dies while on a worldwide wrestling tour. Sadly, each of these tragedies actually afflicted the Von Erich family.
The Oppression of Fritz Von Erich
Fritz Von Erich, the father of the squadron of wrestlers, was portrayed by Colt McCallany in what many have called an Oscar-snubbed performance. Throughout the movie, he runs his family with an iron fist. However, underneath his steel exterior, he does seem to truly love them, just in his own toxic way. Throughout the film, he mentions the opportunities he never got in his early days, and to that, he lives vicariously through his sons as he leads them to success. However, at times, he pushes them beyond the limits they may be capable of. In that regard, he especially pushes the youngest brother, David, labelling him the weaker of the brothers. His oppression gets so bad that Kevin asks his mother to speak to his father about the matter, but she denies.
As the only standing member left in the wrestling family, Kevin Von Erich has spoken out about the depiction of his father in The Iron Claw. When featuring on the This is Jericho podcast, Kevin admitted that his father was a stern figure, however, he stated that director Sean Durkin took some liberties with the rendition depicted of Fritz. Kevin said, “What he said, his word was his bond. When you shook his hand, it was a contract, it was honourable. I want everyone to know he comes off pretty rank in this movie.”
The Iron Claw Left Out One Devastating Event
The Iron Claw opens its narrative in the 80s when the brothers were at the beginning of their rise to fame. At the start of the movie, we get a glimpse of a family picture consisting of all five brothers. However, it is soon mentioned that the oldest brother Chris is no longer alive, as Zac Efron’s character divulges in his first date with pam (Lily James). Sadly, Chris Von Erich was afflicted with asthma that worsened as he got older. He also suffered with a brittle bone condition, which negatively impacted his wrestling career, leading him to commit suicide in 1991. So, this is where The Iron Claw becomes slightly less accurate.
Of course, every element in the movie is based on a true story. However, Sean Durkin changed the timeline substantially. In real life, Chris died two years before his brother Kerry committed suicide in 1993 (which happens near the end of the movie). Originally, Durkin wrote Chris into the story but removed the character when he thought that the towering amount of devastating events would make the movie too bleak. If you enjoyed The Iron Claw, here’s our pick of 5 movies in the same vein to watch next.
