Did The Banshees Of Inisherin Deserve It’s Oscar Nomination?

The Best Picture nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards was quite an interesting mix. The category featured popular mainstream titles and several notable independent features. One of those names was Martin McDonagh‘s The Banshees of Inisherin. The 2022 film feature stars Colin Farrell as Padraic Suilleabhain. He’s an Irish man who’s devastated to learn that his best friend, Colm wants nothing to do with him. Padraic does everything in his power to repair the damaged relationship, but it only strains their friendship even further.
McDonagh is no stranger to Oscar nominations as the long-time filmmaker is coming off Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The 2017 film won seven Oscars, including Best Picture — rightfully so. Though there’s no question that Everything Everywhere All At Once deserves its huge Best Picture win, is The Banshees of Inisherin Oscar nomination well-deserved?
The Story Is Quite Sad In The Most Entertaining Manner
McDonagh has a knack for mixing dark comedy and drama together seamlessly. The reason his films stick out like a sore thumb is the fact that he addresses important issues that uncover a hard truth that’s not easy to swallow. The Banshees of Inisherin is about the topic of male loneliness. Altogether, it’s a major subject that’s rarely addressed in modern times, and McDonagh gives a gut punch with the way he lays out the story.
Needless to say, the movie is quite sad — Padraic is lonely, and Dominic Kearney (Barry Keoghan) is abused by his father. It’s shocking that nothing terrible happens to Padraic’s sister, Siobhan (Kerry Condon). That doesn’t mean that the film isn’t entertaining. The absurd lengths that Colm goes through to distance himself from Padraic are quite funny. Although his reasoning is arguably the biggest plot hole in the film. It’s clear that he just wants a friend.
Though it’s clear that Padraic desperately needs a therapist. So does Colm; the searing blend of genres that touches on mental health gives the film a grounded realism to it, even if the circumstances become more extreme as each minute passes. It’s clear as day why The Banshees of Inisherin was so highly regarded by critics. It’s a unique spin on a grim subject that lingers with you after the credits roll.
The Characters Are The True Stars
Martin McDonagh’s films tend to have colorful and three dimension characters, and The Banshees of Inisherin is no different. Padraic Suilleabhain is at a crossroads in his life. He lives with his sister because he doesn’t have much going for himself. Overall, he’s a kind soul but a man who doesn’t have a true purpose beyond drinking with his best friend. Unsurprisingly, Farrell’s performance as Padraic is simply excellent. His comedic timing is impeccable, and he genuinely comes off as a real human being. What makes Padraic compelling is how desperate he is to get his best friend back.
It opens the discussion about the psych of loneliness. Though mostly everything is over-the-top, it puts into perspective the importance of connection and how humans aren’t meant to be alone. Brendan Gleeson is equally engaging, and the pair make for a strong duo despite being at odds with one another. However, Gleeson is at his best during the quieter moments in the film, where it’s easier to understand his motivations.
The supporting characters are equally strong. The notable stand-out is Barry Keoghan, who’s dealing with another form of loneliness. He lives in a world where he’s abused by his father, and there’s no one there to help him. His developing friendship with Padraic is sweet. There isn’t much focus on his character, but the subtle hints about his mental state are masterfully displayed by Keoghan, especially in the scene where he confesses his love for Siobhan. Every one of the characters in The Banshees of Inisherin brings value to this character-driven story.
So, Is The Banshees Of Inisherin Oscar Nomination Well-deserved?
The verdict is out, and the answer is yes. The Banshees Of Inisherin stands out as something bold and new that’s unlike any film that came out in 2022. With strong characters, a sharp script, and a balanced perspective on important issues, The Banshees of Inisherin is one of the best films of 2022.
