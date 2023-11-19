Unveiling the Characters: Will Arnett’s Top Voice Roles In Movies

Canadian actor Will Arnett has carved a niche for himself as an actor and comedian. He has spent most of his acting career starring in comedy films or movies with a comedic theme to them. Encouraged by his mother during his teenage years, Will Arnett auditioned for several commercials and genuinely loved to act.
Over the years, he has built a resúmé with several popular, highly successful films and TV shows. Besides his acting roles, Arnett has also earned a reputation for his voice roles in film and television. In unveiling his most iconic roles as a voice actor, these are Will Arnett’s top voice roles in movies.
Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)
Will Arnett voiced the character of the Lone Gunslinger in the second installment in the Ice Age film series Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006). The Lone Gunslinger is the central antagonist in the animated film, who confirms the fear of an impending flooding of the valley. However, all the Lone Gunslinger cares about is his food, with hopes that some of the animals will die. It is the only film in the series that the character appears. The Lone Gunslinger is a Teratornis with pink skin and black feathers.
Ratatouille (2007)
Ratatouille was 2007’s second-highest-grossing animated film, grossing $623.7 million on a $150 million production budget. Will Arnett voiced the character of Horst, Skinner’s (Ian Holm) German sous chef. As such, Arnett voiced the character with a German-like accent. Ratatouille was one of Arnett’s seven films of 2007.
Horton Hears a Who! (2008)
Will Arnett joined the Jim Carrey-led voice cast of the animated adventure comedy Horton Hears a Who! (2008). Arnett’s character loosely combines the characters played in Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) and Ratatouille (2007). His character, Vlad Vladikoff, is a scary, murderous, but idiotic vulture, is the film’s secondary antagonist. The character, much like Horst, has an accent, albeit a Russian one. Horton Hears a Who! was a critical and commercial success, grossing $298.5 million on an $85 million budget.
Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
Will Arnett voiced the character of The Missing Link in Conrad Vernon and Rob Letterman’s animated science fiction comedy Monsters vs. Aliens (2009). The character is often addressed as Link by other characters. It is shaped like a humanoid ape/fish that was thawed by scientists. The creature has a prehistoric age of 20,000 years. Although Arnett voiced the character in the film, Diedrich Bader voiced the character in the TV series.
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me was one of the most popular and successful animated films of 2010. With its star-studded cast led by Steve Carell, Will Arnett plays the antagonist, the president of the Bank of Evil, Mr. Perkins. When Dr. Nefario (Russell Brand) comes up with a plan for Gru (Steve Carell) to steal the moon, Gru turns his sights on the Bank of Evil and Mr. Perkins to secure a loan. However, Mr. Perkins denies Gru the loan, and it is revealed to be working with his son, Vector (Jason Segel), Gru’s archrival. Arnett reprised voicing Mr. Perkins in the 2022 prequel of Despicable Me, Minions: The Rise of Gru.
The Nut Job (2014)
The Nut Job is a Peter Lepeniotis-directed heist comedy. The film cast Will Arnett as its lead character, Surly. The character is a purple squirrel known for his intelligence and charisma. However, Surly has earned a reputation for being a thieving, manipulative, and destructive squirrel alongside his mute and incompetent partner-in-crime, Buddy, the rat (Robert Tinkler). The Nut Job is Arnett’s first lead voice role in film. For a non-Pixar and Disney film, The Nut Job did commercially well. It grossed $120.9 million on a $30 million budget. Arnett reprised the voice role in its sequel, The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (2017).
The Lego Movie (2014)
With his reputation as a voice actor, it’s unsurprising Will Arnett was part of the voice cast of the famous The Lego Movie (2014). Besides being a part of the cast, Arnett is among its top cast, voicing Bruce Wayne/Batman. Arnett reprised the role in the first spin-off of The Lego Movie franchise and the second installment, The Lego Batman Movie (2017). He also voiced the character in the direct sequel to the 2014 The Lego Movie, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019).
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018)
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018) is the second movie based on a Cartoon Network series. The original voice actors for the characters in the series reprised their roles, with Will Arnett and Kristen Bell as top cast additions. Arnett’s character, Slade, is the movie’s supervillain and Robin’s (Batman’s sidekick) nemesis. Teen Titans Go! To the Movies received positive reviews, including Will Arnett‘s character from critics, and did well at the gross office, earning $52.1 million.
