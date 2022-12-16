Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith: Movie Recap

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith is the sixth installment in the Star Wars franchise. It made its debut in cinemas on May 2015 in Canada and the United States.
This movie saw the rise of Darth Vader from Anakin Skywalker, who decided to turn to the Dark Side. Also, with his new identity, he foresaw the creation of the first Death Star. This episode also gave way to some of the aftermaths of the Clone Wars, which started three years prior, including the near-defeat of the Jedi. And the said Order’s hope only occurred in the children that Padmé was bearing – Luke and Leia.
Palpatine
The movie began with the opening crawl telling the audience that the war continued to rage. The Republic was under siege by Count Dooku and his forces, and the forces of evil seemed to be winning. In the turn of events, the Separatist general, General Grievous, abducted Senator and Supreme Chancellor Palpatine and intended to keep him hostage. With their new valuable asset on hand, they fled the war-torn Coruscant, and it was up to the two Jedi, Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, to save him.
An epic battle ensued between Dooku and his army, including R2-D2 setting two of his droids on fire. Inside Dooku’s ship, the two Jedi knights battled with Dooku himself. After establishing dominance over the enemy, Anakin decapitated the Count; Palpatine also influenced him to do so. Finally, the Jedi landed the ship on Coruscant, where Anakin met his wife, Padmé Amidala. However, the encounter wasn’t very merry, as Anakin had some visions that Padmé would die after giving birth.
In the Jedi Council, Palpatine made Anakin, his representative. However, the Council was suspicious of Palpatine. Because of this, they favored the appointment but did not give Anakin the rank of the Jedi Master. Instead, the Council instructed the newly-appointed Anakin to spy on Palpatine.
Vader
Palpatine introduced the power of the dark side of the Force to Anakin. To add to the temptation, he also said that through this power, he would be able to prevent Padmé’s death which he had had a vision of. Anakin realized that Palpatine could be the Sith Lord behind the war. He revealed it to the Council, and Mace Windu tried to subdue and arrest him. But, realizing that the Sith Lord could stop his wife’s death, he saved him by slicing off his attacker’s hand with a lightsaber.
After saving his life, it turns out that Palpatine was Darth Sidious. Anakin then joined the Dark Side, hoping to acquire the power to prevent his wife’s death. But, instead, he was renamed Darth Vader by Sidious.
Palpatine invoked Order 66, which caused the Stormtroopers to turn against their Jedi masters. The Jedi temple was massacred of its Jedis and burned down. Palpatine declared himself Emperor before the Senate and proclaimed the Jedis traitors.
The Battle Against Vader
Yoda and Obi-Wan managed to escape to Coruscant, where they learned about Anakin’s enlistment to the Sith ranks. Obi-Wan implored the help of Padmé to know where Vader was, and he also revealed her wife’s treason. The two then went to the volcanic planet Mustafar. There, Padmé tried to convince Vader to leave the Dark Side, but he was adamant. Vader also saw Obi-Wan aboard the ship, so he hypothesized they would kill him. Enraged, he used the Force to choke Padmé.
Obi-Wan went out to confront Vader in a lightsaber duel. Ultimately, the Jedi managed to sever Anakin’s legs and an arm, causing him to fall near a bank of a lava river, where he severely burned himself. After that, Kenobi took his lightsaber and left him to die.
On the other hand, Yoda was battling Palpatine, and when unsuccessful, he and Padmé fled to Polis Massa. There, she gave birth to Luke and Leia. She died after that.
Palpatine found Vader and rescued him. His wounds were healed, and his body was restored, then placed in a black suit to protect him from the external environment. However, when Vader asks about Padmé’s whereabouts, Palpatine reveals that Anakin killed him out of blind rage. This made Vader scream in agony.