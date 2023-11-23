Should Steve Rodgers Return To The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

In Avengers: Endgame, two major characters reached their end in the MCU: Steve Rodgers and Tony Stark. Now, for the latter, it’s nearly impossible to bring back Tony Stark since he’s pretty much dead. Kevin Feige can decide to recon the entire ending by finding a way to bring his character back. However, that would be a massive mistake from Feige and Marvel. It’s best to keep Tony Stark dead and build a new generation of heroes.
That brings us to Steve Rodgers. The former Captain America didn’t die in Endgame as his ending was a lot more sweeter than Stark’s. It’s always possible to bring back Steve Rodgers. Now would be too early though. Sam Wilson hasn’t had much of a chance to prove himself as the new Captain America. His version must be established within the MCU first. Granted, Sam Wilson has been in six films and a miniseries.
Captain America: Brave New World will be the first time audiences can get a true taste of the new Captain America. Once Sam Wilson’s version has been firmly established then it would be a great idea to bring back Steve Rodgers in the MCU fold.
Steve Rodgers Needs A Purpose
Steve Rodgers return should have a true meaning. The reason he gave his shield to Sam was because he deemed Wilson worthy to carry on his legacy. Plus, there’s been so much taken out of Steve Rodgers that he wanted to end on his terms, in peace. That peace should be disturbed somehow. Maybe Sam Wilson isn’t living up to the lofty expectations that Steve Rodgers had set as the world is actually in worse shape than when Rodgers had left it.
Or perhaps, Steve Rodgers worldview has changed and goes against everything that Sam Wilson and the MCU stand for. Whatever direction Kevin Feige and Marvel decide to go in, his return must be a necessary piece that rocks the MCU. He doesn’t have to come back as a villain. However, his character can’t be the same man that he was in Endgame.
The core values of Steve Rodgers can be the same. However, his morals and values can easily change. There are plenty of interesting avenues that Steve Rodgers has taken in the comics, so there’s no shortage of compelling arcs that would allow for his character to reappear in the MCU.
Deadpool
Deadpool’s stance in the MCU remains a mystery. While the character is getting a third film, that’s still no indication of whether Kevin Feige and Marvel plan to include him in the core universe. Deadpool goes against everything Steve Rodgers and most of the MCU characters stand for. That’s why he SHOULD be integrated into the MCU at some point.
Deadpool can challenge the morals and values of the heroes within the MCU. Sam Wilson may allow Deadpool to commit his dirty deeds. Steve Rodgers hears about Deadpool’s murderous mayhem and confronts the “merc with the mouth”. There’s quite an interesting backstory regarding these two; it was revealed in Deadpool #31 that Wade idolized Captain America. The two have even teamed together on several occasions.
There’s a strong history between these two characters who are quite polar opposites. Deadpool could be the disturbance that brings Captain America back. This can be beneficial for Captain America and the MCU as a whole as the entire saga needs a fresh shake-up. Pitting heroes vs. heroes would be a great source to do that. Granted, Tony Stark vs. Captain America happened in Civil War, but a deeper exploration of these themes led by Deadpool and Captain America can create some of the best superhero arcs that the MCU has delivered.
Steve Rodgers Can Step Back Up As A Leader
It’s also possible that Sam Wilson can die in battle and Steve Rodgers can come back to avenge the death of his friend. This pretty much goes back to, “Steve needs a purpose”, but the main focus thus far has been a darker shift in his character. Fighting in the name of honor and justice is at the underlying of who Steve Rodgers is, and having him return because of a fallen comrade aligns greatly with his values.
It can also work with Bucky Barnes. He may not be Captain America, but the two have an established friendship. Barnes dying could result in both Sam Wilson and Steve Rodgers working together to take down a common foe. Chris Evans is correct, many more stories can be told with Steve Rodgers. Hopefully, Marvel finds an organic and compelling way to reintroduce him into the MCU mix.
Follow Us