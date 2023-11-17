Is It A Mistake To Not Include Domino In Deadpool 3?

Deadpool is back and so is a good majority of the cast. In addition, Wolverine will finally make his debut for the “merc with the mouth” in what’s surely going to be an exciting battle between these two powerful mutants. However, when asked about her return to the Deadpool franchise in Decider, Zazie Beatz revealed some rather shocking news:
“Well I’m actually not in Deadpool 3, so I don’t know what they’re doing [about improvisation]. I’m assuming they’re probably taking a pause. […] I’m excited to watch it.”
Considering how well-received Domino was in Deadpool 2, the news that she won’t be returning is quite disappointing. Domino was a big part of why the film was good in the first place. Is it a mistake to not include Domino in the upcoming Wolverine vs. Deadpool saga?
Wolverine vs. Deadpool
The main attraction of Deadpool 3 is Wolverine vs. Deadpool. This is what many fans have been clamoring for following the failure of their first encounter in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The wild thing is that Ryan Reynolds knew that the character was a bust in the Wolverine solo film and simply did it to ensure a Deadpool feature.
Two mutants that heal will go all out in a war to kill each other. That premise sells itself, especially when those two names are Deadpool and Wolverine. The entire point is that Domino simply isn’t necessary for the film to succeed. Her character was great in the sequel, but she isn’t the sole reason that Deadpool 2 worked out so well.
A Domino vs. Wolverine Fight Could’ve Been Fun
That said, it doesn’t mean that Domino wouldn’t add to Deadpool 3. Domino and Wolverine have a lengthy history in the comics. Sometimes they’re friends, sometimes they’re rivals, and a relationship was formed at one point. Though the character has never been in any of the Fox films before Deadpool 2, that doesn’t mean that they can’t tap into the history between these two characters.
A woman who uses luck to her advantage fighting a man who’s virtually unstoppable due to his healing powers? That surely sounds like an exciting romp between a pair of dynamic characters. Hell, the writers could’ve flipped the script by having Domino side with Wolverine. The banter between Domino and Deadpool was one of the big highlights of the second film. Those two fighting it out can be just as entertaining as well.
Domino Would Be Better Suited Making A Solo Film
To be clear, there’s been no rumors or speculation that this is the planned route for the studio. However, this is Deadpool’s franchise, so there’s only so much time and development that Domino would receive. Domino is a rich and complex character in the comics. From her time as a mercenary to even her tragic backstory of being used as a test subject to create the perfect weapon; Domino deserves to have the spotlight and it could benefit that her character isn’t in the upcoming Deadpool sequel.
In some ways, Domino is like Deadpool, with one key difference being that she worked for the government. Her reputation also isn’t known for being the “merc with the mouth”. Disney/Fox could desperately use another strong female in their canon after the recent failures of several. Wonder Woman 1984 pretty much killed Gal Gadot‘s version of the character. Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn has struggled to be a box office draw.
Domino isn’t the role model type like Wonder Woman. However, she does have a unique skill and an interesting backstory that can easily work for the big screen. Deadpool 2 helped showcase to the masses how cool of a character Domino is. She would surely get a nice boost in being Deadpool 3, but the aim for a solo film should be the overall goal. It’s not a mistake that Domino isn’t in Deadpool 3. That doesn’t mean she won’t show up in future films. But given that the third chapter is mainly about Logan and Wade, it’s okay if her character sits this one out.
