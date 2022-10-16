Guy Branum Voices His Displeasure over Brendan Fraser’s Casting in “The Whale”
Another week, another gay actor complaining about a straight actor taking their role.
This time, Brendan Fraser is the target, who has seen quite the resurgence since his performance in Doom Patrol. Currently, the actor is receiving praise for his work on Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. Adapted from Samuel D. Hunter’s playwright of the same name, the story documents the struggle of a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, Charlie. Unfortunately, Charlie has decided to eat himself to death following the tragic loss of his gay lover. Despite his unhealthy obsession with binge eating, Charlie tries to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter for one last chance at redemption.
The film has a solid Rotten Tomatoes score, but as previously mentioned, critics have strongly praised Fraser’s performance. Johnny Oleksinski from the New York Post pretty much sums up what most reviewers are saying about the 53-year-old’s superb performance, “Fraser, so good, takes what could be a joke, a flat tragedy, or even a lecture about weight and imbues it with gorgeous humanity.”
Of course, not everyone is happy with Fraser’s role. It’s notable how in modern times, gay actors have chastised the casting of straight actors in gay roles. Tremendous films like Brokeback Mountain, Moonlight, or Boys Don’t Cry have been criticized for their leads not being in the queer community, despite the fact that the performances of these men and women have been widely praised. Interesting enough, there’s been plenty of gay actors like Jodie Foster, Wentworth Miller, Matt Bomer, or Zachary Quinto who have played straight roles, yet no one has criticized them for occupying a role that’s meant for their heterosexual peers. Why? Because it ultimately doesn’t matter. There’s no proof that a gay or straight actor is better in a select role, and the listed gay actors have all proved their talents within their respective roles.
However, names like Guy Branum take issue with this regardless. Branum plays a prominent role in the Universal flop, Bros, which is at the center of controversy due to the fact that Billy Eichner keeps shouting to the rooftops that straight people are to blame for the failure of his romantic comedy. Nevertheless, Guy explained to PRIDE at the Bros premiere why he isn’t thrilled over the casting of Brendan Fraser in the Darren Aronofsky film:
“I think that the source material of The Whale is problematic. I think that it’s trying to use extreme fatness as a metaphor for gay pain. And as an actual fat gay person, I feel like my life doesn’t need to be a metaphor for somebody else’s pain. I also have real problems with the fact that they cast a straight actor who is not very fat, and [who] used prosthetics to represent fatness, in the film. I think it allows people to talk about that character as an object in a way that wouldn’t be possible if it were an actual fat person who you had to look in the eyes. We all want Brendan Fraser to have a great comeback. We all want this moment for him, but we also need to think about how much we are representing queer life and fat life through straight actors or prosthetics.”
Branum wasn’t the only actor to complain about this, as Daniel Franzese of Mean Girls fame is in the same boat as Branum. The actor makes it clear that Fraser deserves his opportunity in the spotlight, but questions to The Hollywood Reporter, “Why go up there and wear a fat suit to play a 400-lb. queer man?” Whatever side you stand on, it is clear that this is always going to be a topic of discussion even though in actuality, the job of an actor is to play a character that’s typically opposite to their everyday life. Until a law is put in place, Darren Aronofsky and Brendan Fraser have done nothing wrong.