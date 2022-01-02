How The Maggia Crime Families Can Fit Into The MCU

The Maggia crime syndicate sounds like something that wouldn’t fit into Marvel Comics, but it’s bigger than you might think. On paper, it sounds like something that would belong in a mobster movie. That’s because that’s exactly what they are. Just think about the classic old-school mobsters thrown into the realm of Marvel Comics. In the beginning, that’s what they started out as, but the Maggia crime families became far more dangerous overtime. Why? Well, it’s because they stopped being the classic mobsters and were replaced by mad scientists, wealthy supervillains, and enhanced humans. This is when this crime syndicate went from a street-level threat, to an Avengers-level threat. As someone who is a fan of the mobster genre, I really appreciate how it has played a crucial part in Marvel Comics. And on that note, I believe it’s time the Maggia crime families enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The reason why I think now’s the time boils down to the current state of the MCU. The last Marvel show we saw on Disney+ was Hawkeye, where we fortunately got to see the return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk. Oh, but this wasn’t the same Wilson Fisk we saw him as in the Marvel Netflix series. The Hawkeye finale gave us the Kingpin in his strongest form. I mean, we actually saw him get hit by a running car and he just got right back up several seconds later. Sure, we can all get mad that he was defeated by the much smaller Kate Bishop, but it’s obvious that he wasn’t taking her seriously. But even so, did you see the way he snapped almost all of her arrows in half like they were twigs? Oh yeah, this is the near-invincible Kingpin we’ve been waiting for.
But for those who are curious about the aftermath of Hawkeye, it certainly raises some questions. No, I don’t think Wilson Fisk is dead. If he can survive getting hit by a car, then he can surely bounce back from a single bullet. The point is, he was the most prominent and most powerful crime lord in New York City, successfully running the Tracksuit Mafia for years. And now that he’s incapacitated, that means New York is ripe for the taking. That is, if you’re a member of the Maggia crime syndicate. But I don’t think the finale of Hawkeye paves the way for the introduction of the Maggia crime families in the MCU. Since the Maggia has a lot of history targeting more street-level heroes, they have made enemies of Daredevil and Spider-Man. Spider-Man’s fate in the MCU is in a very curious position. Everyone has forgotten who he is, he is now living on his own, and he made his own suit and is currently operating as a new friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Since he’s still living in New York and wants to work closer to the streets, I have a feeling he’ll come into conflict with some mobster-type villains. This sets up for a perfect opportunity to have him fight the Maggia.
In fact, one of the most notable leaders of the Maggia crime families is a famous villain of his, the notorious Hammerhead. This is a villain who is a perfect example of a classic old-school mobster being a supervillain in comics. What are his super powers? It’s exactly what the name implies or in other words, an adamantium-laced skull that is virtually indestructible. Aside from the obvious oversized skull, he dresses like a typical Prohibition Era gangster and runs his organization like one. For those who have played the 2018 Spider-Man game, he was the main antagonist of The City That Never Sleeps DLC. But not only did he make an appearance as the main villain of the DLC. Hammerhead’s goal was to eliminate the heads of the Maggia crime families. And if it weren’t for Spider-Man, he would have succeeded. The Spider-Man DLC had a small handful of notable Maggia family leaders, including Don Fortunato, Frank Costa, and Caesar Cicero. These aren’t notable supervillains, but if Marvel wants to shake things up a bit, they can add in some different characters. But honestly, that depends on which hero the Maggia decides to go up against. If it’s someone like Spider-Man, then they can give Tombstone a shot at a live-action debut. But why stop at him? Another popular gangster Spider-Man villain we need to see is one of the most notorious leaders of the Maggia crime families. That would be Silvio Manfredi, better known as Silvermane.
Having these villains in the same movie together would mean that there’s a power vacuum left in the absence of the Kingpin. These crime lords would happily take advantage of this opportunity and go to war to secure a dominant grip on New York City. That is where Spider-Man would come in and it could even lead to a team-up with Daredevil. Let’s not forget that these two have already met before. Although Matt Murdock has probably forgotten about their encounter, that doesn’t matter. Having Spider-Man and Daredevil fight the Maggia in a movie together would be awesome. And why stop there? Oe of the most powerful members of the Maggia families is Italian aristocrat Count Nefaria. This guy is more of an Avengers-level threat, which could lead to an epic battle between the new Avengers and a new villain. Honestly, there are a lot of directions Marvel can take with the Maggia, but with the way things are being set up in their world now, I think now’s a good time to debut them. Having more street-level villains can give us a break from the more alien and magical threats we’re used to seeing, but just imagine a whole syndicate. The best part about them is that they can fight almost any Marvel hero. Have them fight Daredevil, Spider-Man, the Punisher, or even the Fantastic Four, it doesn’t matter. The Maggia is out to take everything, so every hero could stand in their way. And how awesome would it be to see all of these heroes join forces to fight them?