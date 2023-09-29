The Evolution of Harley Quinn: Actresses Who Brought Her to Life

Harley Quinn is a fictional character in the DC Comics universe. Created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, in 1992 she made her first appearance in Batman: The Animated Series as a henchwoman for the supervillain Joker. Her real name is Dr. Harleen Frances Quinzel, and she originally appeared as a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum, where she fell in love with the Joker.
She was originally intended to appear in only one episode but has gone on to become a recurring character within the DC Universe. Over time, she transformed into the Joker’s loyal and demented sidekick, adopting the name Harley Quinn. She is known for her distinctive red and black costume, as well as her playful and unhinged personality.
Margot Robbie’s Portrayal And Her Impact On Harley Quinn’s Popularity
Harley Quinn has been portrayed by several actresses over the years. These portrayals have ranged from animated films, live-action films, video games, and live performances. One of the most famous of these performances was the live-action performance by Margot Robbie between 2016 and 2021.
Robbie’s performance has had a profound impact on the popularity of the character among audiences and has been a defining role in her career. She first appeared as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, a 2016 superhero film based on the DC Comics team of the same name who are recruited by the government for dangerous missions. Her performance as Harley Quinn was well received, with many critics eager to see her portray the character in future films.
After the success of Suicide Squad (2016), Robbie’s next portrayal of the character came in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), a 2020 film based on the DC Comics team, the Birds of Prey. The film focused on Harley Quinn’s life after her breakup with the Joker and her adventures with an all-female group. This time around, Margot Robbie’s performance as Harley Quinn received mixed reviews from critics. Robbie had her final performance as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad (2021). This film was a standalone, and not a clear-cut sequel/reboot of Suicide Squad (2016). Robbie’s performance as Harley Quinn was once again well-received.
The Transition From Margot Robbie To Lady Gaga
After Margot Robbie’s iconic performances as Harley Quinn, it was announced in March 2023 that Lady Gaga would be taking up the role. Lady Gaga would be only the second actress to portray the character in a live-action film. Lady Gaga is set to star in Joker: Folie à Deux, an upcoming 2024 film.
Scheduled for release on 4 October 2024, Joker: Folie à Deux is directed by Todd Phillips and is the sequel to Joker (2019). It stars Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who is reprising his role as the Joker from the prequel. This version of the character is reported to be different from the Margot Robbie version as Gaga’s is set to have a darker and more disturbed tone than her predecessor. Joker: Folie à Deux is also reported to be a musical.
Voice Actresses Who Have Voice Harley Quinn
Harley Quinn has also been portrayed by actresses in other mediums besides live-action films. The character has been played more often by voice actresses in animated television, animated films, and video games. Since 1992, Harley Quinn has been voiced by 11 actresses in animated series and video games.
Between 1992 and 2011, Arleen Sorkin, who originated the character, voiced her in six animated television series and four video games. In 2007, Hynden Walch voiced Harley Quinn in the animated television series The Batman. The character was voiced by Grey DeLisle in the 2008 video game, LEGO Batman: The Videogame. For two episodes of Batman: The Brave and the Bold in 2010, Meghan Strange voiced the character. Since 2016, Tara Strong has voiced Harley Quinn in four animated television series and 13 video games, with another game planned for 2024. Laura Bailey voiced the character in a 2012 video game.
Rie Kugimiya voiced her in the 2017 role-playing video game, SINoALICE. In 2018, Laura Post voiced the character in Batman: The Enemy Within. Since 2019, Kaley Cuoco has voiced the title character in Harley Quinn, an animated black comedy television series that follows the adventures of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. Harley Quinn is also voiced in video games by Kira Buckland in DC Battle Arena (2021) and Kari Wahlgren in Gotham Knights (2022).
The Evolution Of Harley Quinn’s Character Through Different Portrayals
Originally Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a career-oriented psychologist, Harley Quinn’s character has had an evolution from her origins as the Joker’s sidekick to become a character of her own. With increasing independence, the character has had a prominent role in various media within the DC Universe. The character has undergone various interpretations over the years, ranging from a comedic, mischievous character to being more complex and tragic.
Her character in video games often explores her complex relationship with the Joker and showcases her intelligence and combat skills. Over the years, she has become a complex antihero who often struggles with her own morality and independence. She has also been a member of various teams, including the Suicide Squad and the Birds of Prey.