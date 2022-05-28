Born and raised in England, Rory Kinnear has been a fixture in the acting world for more than 20 years. Known for her versatility and his commitment to his craft, Rory has built a very impressive resume. Along the way, he has gotten the chance to work with some very talented people and he has earned the respect and admiration of many. Although he has worked on the big screen and the small screen, Rory is probably best known for his TV work. Some of his best-known projects include Count Arthur Strong and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. He is also in a new HBO Max series called Our Flag Means Death.
Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Rory Kinnear.
1. He Comes From A Creative Family
The fact that Rory is an actor isn’t too surprising considering his background. Not only did Rory grow up around the entertainment industry, but he has lots of connections to it. Both of his parents were actors who had very successful careers. His godfather, Michael Williams, was also a successful actor.
2. He Loves Theater
Rory is most widely known for the work he’s done on screen, but he has also had lots of success on the stage and he truly loves theater. During an interview with AV Club, Rory said, “I certainly can’t divorce my experience and development in theater from the actor that I am now, and I certainly grew up wanting to be an actor because of the theater. Basically all I wanted to do was work at the National Theater. That was my sole ambition.”
3. He Studied At LAMDA
Just because Rory comes from an acting family doesn’t mean that he hasn’t put a lot of work in to sharpen his skills. In addition to studying English at Balliol College, Rory also studied acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA). The school has a great reputation all over the world for producing top-notch performers.
4. He’s A Proud Dad
Over the years, Rory has made the decision to be very private when it comes to his personal life. That said, we do know that he is a father. He is engaged to actress Pandora Colin and the couple shares two children together. There’s no doubt that he loves spending time with his family when he isn’t busy with work.
5. He Lost a Family Member to COVID-19
The last couple of years has been difficult for lots of people due to the COVID-19 virus. Rory is one of the countless people who has been personally impacted by COVID. In May of 2020, his sister, Karina, passed away due to complications caused by the virus. She was only 48 years old at the time of her death.
6. He’s A Voice Actor
When I mentioned that Rory is a very versatile actor, I wasn’t just talking about his live-action work. He has also done a good amount of voice acting over the years, and he’s great at it. Some of his most noteworthy voice acting credits include voicing Bill Tanner in the James Bond 007 video game franchise.
7. He Isn’t Into Social Media
There are lots of people who love following their favorite actors on social media. Unfortunately, however, Rory’s fans won’t have that choice. From what we can tell, he doesn’t have profiles on any social media platforms. This is in line with the fact that he really seems to enjoy his privacy.
8. He’s An Award Winner
Even though most actors do it because they genuinely love to act, there’s still nothing better than knowing that your talent is being appreciated. In the entertainment industry, that appreciation typically comes in the form of an award. Rory has been nominated for several awards during his career, and he has even brought a couple home including a British Independent Film Award.
9. He Has More Than 70 Acting Credits
If you take one look at Rory’s resume, you’ll probably be very impressed by the amount of work he’s done over the years. According to his page on IMDB, he currently has 75 credits including one project that has not yet been released. It’s important to note that this number does not include any of his theater work.
10. People Love His Feet
The internet can be a very strange place, and Wikifeet is proof. This website is dedicated to sharing photos of famous people’s feet and it also allowed people to rate them on a 5-star scale. Rory’s feet have earned a 4.5-star rating and that number will likely increase.