Dating in Hollywood: Kristen Stewart’s Relationship History

Twilight actress Kristen Stewart has endured one too many heartbreaks in her two-decades-long relationship history. Although making her film debut in 2000, she gained recognition after playing Bella Swan in the romantic fantasy film series Twilight. She almost immediately became an American sweetheart, greatly admired for her charming awkwardness.
Unsurprisingly, Stewart became a regular feature in several fashion and beauty magazines’ lists of beautiful women. Stewart is also known for mostly playing characters with emotional trauma or who are deeply troubled. In 2016, Stewart revealed she was bisexual and has dated as many women as she has with men. Here’s a timeline of Kristen Stewart’s relationship history.
2004: Anton Yelchin
Kristen Stewart and actor Anton Yelchin first met in 2004 on the set of Griffin Dunne’s independent drama Fierce People (2005). Stewart was 14 at the time, while Yelchin was 15. Yelchin was Stewart’s first love and heartbreak. Although their relationship didn’t last long, they stayed as friends. The split affected Stewart more than it did Yelchin, but the actor undoubtedly greatly influenced Stewart’s life. Much of Stewart’s relationship with Yelchin was not made public until the release of the 2019 documentary drama Love, Antosha, which focuses on the life and career of Anton Yelchin. Kristen Stewart was one of several celebrities who were interviewed about Yelchin. Anton Yelchin died on June 19, 2016, from blunt traumatic asphyxia after his Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled back and pinned the actor to his home security fence.
2005: Michael Angarano
Kristen Stewart’s first public relationship was with another co-star, actor Michael Angarano, with whom she began a dating history on a movie set. Stewart and Angarano first met while filming Jessica Sharzer’s 2004 independent coming-of-age teen drama Speak. Kristen Stewart played the lead character, Melinda Sordino, with Angarano co-starring as the male lead, David Petrakis. Rumors began circulating in 2009 that Stewart was dating another co-star while filming the sequel of a popular film series. Kristen Stewart and Michael Angarano broke up in 2009 after officially dating for three years.
2009: Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart shared an amazing on-screen chemistry between their characters in Twilight (2008). Unsurprisingly, film audiences began rooting for them to begin dating in real life. However, Stewart was happily dating Michael Angarano at the time. Relationship shippers and admirers were delighted when rumors spread that Pattinson and Stewart were secretly dating while filming The Twilight Saga: New Moon.
By the end of 2009, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were officially a couple. Stewart admitted on The Howard Stern Show in November 2019 that Pattinson was her first love. However, trouble began in 2012 when Kristen Stewart was photographed kissing someone else. Although it caused a strain in their relationship, Stewart and Pattinson got back together towards the end of 2012. Then came the biggest and most publicized breakup in Kristen Stewart’s relationship history. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson officially split in May 2013.
2012: Rupert Sanders
Sometime in mid-2012, Kristen Stewart was photographed kissing English director Rupert Sanders. Stewart and Sanders had worked together in the fantasy film Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), which Rupert Sanders had directed. At the time, Sanders was married to English model Liberty Ross. Both Sanders and Kristen issued public apologies for the brief affair. While it caused a momentary rift in Stewart and Pattinson’s relationship, Rupert Sanders’ wife filed for divorce in January 2013. Their divorce was finalized a year later, in May 2014. Stewart and Pattinson split officially in the same year Liberty Rose filed for divorce.
2013: Alicia Cargile
Photographs of Kristen Stewart and Alicia Cargile began circulating in 2014, with speculations that they were dating. However, the couple began dating on and off in 2013. The visual effects producer was Kristen Stewart’s first known relationship with a girl in her dating history. In 2016, Stewart revealed she was very much in love. The couple were seen attending several events together. However, their relationship ended in 2016.
2016: SoKo
Kristen Stewart also dated French singer SoKo (Stéphanie Alexandra Mina Sokolinski). However, their relationship was brief and only lasted for a few months. It’s uncertain if Stewart’s brief relationship with SoKo caused her split with Alicia Cargile or if it was a rebound affair.
2016: St. Vincent
After the final breakup with Alicia Cargile, Kristen Stewart was spotted alongside musician and singer St. Vincent (Anne Erin Clark). Interestingly, in the same 2016 when Stewart gushed about Alicia Cargile, Cara Delevingne gushed about her partner St. Vincent. Both relationships fell apart before the summer of 2016. Towards the end of 2016, Kristen Stewart began dating Cara Delevingne’s ex, St. Vincent. However, the relationship only lasted for a few months.
2016: Stella Maxwell
2016 might have been a rough romantic year in Kristen Stewart’s relationship history, but she ended it in love. By late 2016, Kristen Stewart began dating Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell. Stewart and Maxwell kept most of their relationship away from the public. The couple dated for two years before they split in late 2018.
2018: Sara Dinkin
Kristen Stewart quickly picked up the pieces of her heartbreak with Stella Maxwell and found love again. Stewart was photographed holding hands with celebrity stylist Sara Dinkin. The couple shared a kiss at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival while watching the 1975’s set. Stewart and Dinkin’s relationship lasted a couple of months before they split.
2019: Dylan Meyer
The first time Kristen Stewart and screenwriter Dylan Meyer were spotted together was around August 2019. The couple have been together since then, with Meyer proposing to Stewart in late 2021. By January 2022, the couple had already started making wedding plans but had yet to pick a date. The couple were spotted at several major award ceremonies in 2022. Kristen Stewart hasn’t only admitted to finding love with Dylan Meyer, but they’re both planning to have and start a family. If you enjoyed reading about Kristen Stewart‘s relationship history, check out Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline.
