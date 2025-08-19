Ice Cube Finally Returning for Last Friday: Everything We Know About the Sequel

Last Friday is the long-awaited sequel to the popular stoner comedy franchise, Friday. The first film was released in 1995 and turned leading man and co-writer Ice Cube into a global star. While he was well-established in the rap world, it was Friday that really marked his entry point into Hollywood.
Two sequels followed; Next Friday in 2000, and Friday After Next in 2002. However, neither movie was as critically accepted as the first movie. But in 2026, Ice Cube is setting to put things right with another outing. So, here’s everything we know so far about Last Friday.
Why Has the Film Taken So Long?
Following Friday After Next, there was a gap nearly a decade long where nothing was really said about the possibility of another movie. Once Ice Cube talked about the notion of another, many hurdles came his way. Simply put, the journey to Last Friday has been a long and complicated one, marked by multiple script drafts and development hurdles over nearly a decade.
Ice Cube first penned a draft of the film in late 2011, submitting it by late 2012. Rumors of a December 2013 release circulated, with Cube including Smokey (originally played by Chris Tucker) in the script. However, Tucker’s reluctance to return and other production challenges caused delays. The project fell into development hell due to these setbacks and budget issues that persisted for over three years. It wasn’t until New Line Cinema underwent new leadership that progress resumed. Between 2017 and 2018, Ice Cube collaborated with DJ Pooh (co-writer of the original Friday) to craft a new script, aiming to make it “great.” This version was completed and submitted in Spring 2019, with hopes for an April 2020 release. Yet, further delays arose when Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema insisted on rewriting scenes, especially after the passing of John Witherspoon on October 29, 2019.
During Witherspoon’s funeral, Ice Cube reflected on having delivered two screenplays that never received greenlights. In 2022, the situation became even more complicated when Ice Cube publicly stated that he wanted full control over the Friday franchise. He claimed Warner Bros. was standing in his way. During an appearance on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin‘ podcast, Cube urged the studio to grant him the rights to the franchise, explicitly rejecting the idea of buying the rights himself. Since Cube starred in and wrote three Friday films produced by New Line Cinema (now owned by Warner Bros.), a deal was needed to be struck to get Last Friday made once and for all. In April 2025, it was announced that Ice Cube finally put pen to paper to ink a deal for another movie.
What Is the Plot of Last Friday?
The original Friday movie was a near-perfect blend of comedy, crime, and coming-of-age, set in the hoods of Los Angeles. To that, many hailed it as the comedy version of Boyz n The Hood (1991). Each instalment has seen the comedy turned up a notch, bordering on slapstick territory, and this is where it perhaps began to lose its appeal with critics. As of yet, there is no official plot or logline released for Last Friday. However, it is once again described as a comedy.
When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Ice Cube shed a little light on the film, but was careful to not give too much away. He said: “I always saw this like Star Wars; people can pop in and out any time. It’s about revisiting a family that’s going through it now in 2025. It’s really catching up.” He was then quizzed on why he couldn’t give away any finer details. He responded: “I think the magic of movies like this is if you don’t see the punches coming, you just enjoy the movie without knowing too much. The fans, they already know it’s coming, so they already like, ‘Alright Cube. Don’t f*** this up.'”
Who Will Star in This Fourth Instalment?
Currently, Ice Cube is the only confirmed cast member of Last Friday. With the passing of actors like John Witherspoon, Tiny Lister Jr., and Anthony Johnson, Cube has confirmed that they will still be honored in some kind of way. In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he elaborated: “It’s something you have to address. These are beloved people, not just characters in a movie. We’re talking about John Witherspoon, Tiny Lister, and AJ Johnson. We got to address it.”
However, the main character people are wondering about is Smokey (Chris Tucker). Despite the success of the first movie, Tucker did not return for the two follow-ups. Yet, these aren’t the only projects he has turned down. The actor/comedian has a rather limited filmography and picks his projects wisely. He was last seen on screen in Ben Affleck‘s Air, in 2023. Prior to this, his last film role was in 2016. Nevertheless, Ice Cube has stated that “He’s always invited. That’s all I can say.” Tucker himself has said that he will reprise his role “if it comes together right.”
Mike Epps served as Tucker’s replacement of sorts in the subsequent movies, starring as Craig’s eccentric cousin Day Day. While he hasn’t officially been confirmed to return for Last Friday, when featuring on Breakfast Club Power, he stated that Ice Cube reached out to him to tell him the film is going ahead. He said: “I haven’t seen the script, but I’m pretty sure it’s good. And we’re gonna bring in the new comics. We’re gonna put the DC Young Flys and all of them in with the OGs.”
