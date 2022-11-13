Movie Review: Action Point

One of the few things that Johnny Knoxville has been known for over the years is the amount of hilarity that he’s been able to provide to his fans, and Action Point brings that same kind of strange, crazy energy to the forefront so that the fans can see a bit more of the same ridiculous humor that has made Knoxville so legendary. This movie wasn’t exactly a blockbuster, but it was something that was fun to watch considering that brought the same type of humor that Jackass is so well known for, and used it in a way that feels more like a real-world setting. Granted, a park such as Action Point probably would have been shut down by court order, which would be enforced as much as possible, but it is, after all, based on the real Action Point theme park that was created in 1979 in New Jersey. The fact is that Knoxville downplays the fact that several people did die in the real case, and ramps up the humor in this movie to make it appear that it’s less of a problem than it really was. There’s nothing terribly wrong with that to be fair since it keeps the movie from being too depressing, but at the same time, there might be people that have an issue with it. Then again, some folks take issue with pretty much anything these days.
The fantasy of this park is that people are free to do what they want without as much structure.
Note the word ‘fantasy’ since it becomes important when watching this movie given that any park that did attempt to operate like this would be shut down and the owner would be facing an untold number of lawsuits, especially if the happy-go-lucky individuals that came to the park were told that they could get ‘free money’ from a settlement. It’s human nature in some cases unfortunately to take the path of least resistance, and that’s why this movie is more fantasy than reality. The fact that people are allowed to practice unsafe activities at a park that is knowingly unsafe is something that couldn’t be allowed in reality, which makes this fantasy a little stronger, and this movie a little easier to take. Trying to look at this movie in a serious manner is one of the first mistakes that a lot of people probably made.
There’s a fine line between total anarchy and rigid structure, and this movie definitely rests in between those marks.
It’s safe to say there was some structure in this movie since otherwise it would have been too difficult to follow and the entire premise would have been total nonsense. The only real anarchy within this movie has to do with the park itself, and the imposing structure that others are trying to set upon it are those that are seeking to make the park fail. Granted, the park would need a serious upgrade to even come close to code, and it might be easier to tear it all down and start over. But the point is that this movie isn’t so ridiculous that it can’t be watched, and it’s not about selling out to the highest bidder, meaning it’s not showing how money makes right. If there’s any lesson to be learned from this movie (and it’s true that there might be no lesson) it’s that having fun is a double-edged sword, it can be great, but it can also come with a lot of consequences.
Some folks had a serious issue with the image of a bear drinking alcohol.
Animal cruelty and the mishandling of animals have been a hot-button topic for a while now and in some cases, it makes a lot of sense, but in others, it does feel that people need to lighten up since like it or not, there are scenes in movies that are enhanced by animals, so long as they’re not being harmed. As for the idea of Boozy the Bear, people need to chill out and realize that movie magic can make a lot of things happen, not the least of which is to fill a beer can with water or some other fluid that a bear might find tasty. On top of that, the fifth of whiskey that the bear is seen guzzling in this movie could just as easily be iced tea, as was used in Animal House with John Belushi, to give the impression that he’d just chugged a fifth of Jack Daniels. Seriously, is imagery offending people now? It wouldn’t be that surprising, unfortunately.
This is one of the many movies that prove some folks have little to no sense of humor.
To be entirely honest this wasn’t the type of movie that’s bound to win awards since it was goofy and campy as hell, but at the same time it was funny and appealing since Johnny Knoxville (yes, I know that’s not his real name) is still entertaining even when he’s not leading the Jackass crew. But some folks need to remind themselves that having a sense of humor isn’t a crime, and that and that movies are there for entertainment purposes primarily.