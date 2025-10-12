Graham Greene Movies: A Journey Through His Storied Career

Graham Greene was an award-winning trailblazer who enjoyed a long and prolific acting career before taking his final bow on September 1, 2025. Born on June 22, 1952, the Canadian First Nations (Oneida) entertainer didn’t consider acting as a profession until he was in his 20s. Before the acting bug got him, Greene tried many career options, including steelworker, draftsman, and audio technician for rock bands in Toronto. He also contributed to the Centre for Indigenous Theatre’s Native Theatre School program in Toronto as an executive director. Greene later carved a career in film, television, and theater, winning several awards for his performances.
After watching his “awful” television debut in one episode of The Great Detective in the 197os, Graham Greene didn’t quit acting but sought professional training to hone his skills. He later gained international recognition for his portrayal of Kicking Bird (Ziŋtká Nagwáka) in Dances With Wolves (1990). He is also known for his performances in movies such as Maverick (1994), Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), The Green Mile (1999), and Wind River (2017). Greene appeared in over 180 movies and television series throughout a career spanning more than five decades. Interestingly, he never saw the need to move to California to enhance his chances of getting roles. Greene died in Stratford, Ontario, at the age of 73. Below are some of his best movies.
1. Dances with Wolves (1990)
In this 1990 revisionist western movie, Graham Greene went overboard to impress with his talents. He portrayed Kicking Bird in the film directed and produced by Kevin Costner, who also played the leading role of Lt. John J. Dunbar. Based on Michael Blake‘s 1988 novel of the same title, Dances with Wolves revolves around Costner’s character during his voyage to the American frontier. For his performance in Dances with Wolves, Greene was nominated for the Academy Awards’ Best Supporting Actor category in 1991.
2. The Green Mile (1999)
Based on Stephen King‘s 1996 novel of the same name, The Green Mile revolves around the lives of prison inmates on death row and a guard during the Great Depression. The Green Mile featured Graham Greene as Arlen Bitterbuck, a convicted murderer on death row. Greene starred alongside Tom Hanks as Paul Edgecomb, a death row prison guard, and Michael Clarke Duncan as John Coffey. In the movie, John Coffey’s arrival at the prison unveils supernatural events that leave the guard in awe.
3. Wind River (2017)
Wind River is one of the three movies Graham Greene worked on in 2017. The neo-Western crime film focuses on solving a murder that occurred on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. Greene starred alongside Jeremy Renner (Agent Cory Lambert) and Elizabeth Olsen (Agent Jane Banner). Despite being theatrically released by the controversial The Weinstein Company, Wind River achieved critical and commercial success, grossing $45 million against an $11 million budget. After the sexual allegations against Harvey Weinstein later in 2017, Lionsgate acquired the film’s distribution rights.
4. The Adventures of Dudley the Dragon (1994–1997)
From 1994 to 1997, Graham Greene was a recurring cast member on The Adventures of Dudley the Dragon, a Canadian children’s television series. The show revolves around the dragon named Dudley. After waking up from centuries of hibernation, Dudley and his new friends explore the modern world. Greene’s performance as Mr. Crabby Tree won him a Gemini Award for Best Performance in a Children’s or Youth Program or Series in 1994.
5. Maverick (1994)
While he played a supporting role in Richard Donner‘s 1994 western comedy, Graham Greene’s performance stood out and garnered rave reviews. He was featured as Joseph, the sidekick of Mel Gibson‘s character, Bret Maverick Jr. The star-studded cast also includes Jodie Foster as Annabelle Bransford and James Garner as Zane Cooper. Greene appeared in four other film roles in the same year.
6. Defiance (2013–2015)
Graham Greene was featured on two television series in 2013, including the science fiction Western drama television series Defiance, which aired on Syfy. He joined the cast in 2013 as Rafe McCawley, one of the main characters. Greene appeared on 28 episodes of Defiance before Syfy cancelled the show due to financial reasons after three seasons.
7. Longmire (2014–2017)
In 2016, Graham Greene earned an Outstanding Supporting Actor award nomination from the RNCI Red Nation Awards for his recurring role on Longmire. The television series is based on Craig Johnson‘s popular Walt Longmire Mysteries novel series. It follows Wyoming sheriff Walt Longmire, who solves major crimes with the help of people around, including his daughter, Cady Longmire (Cassidy Freeman). Greene portrayed the villainous Malachi Strand in the television adaptation from 2014 to 2017.
Follow Us