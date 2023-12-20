Die Hard Franchise: Every Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

In 1988, Die Hard hit movie theaters and became an instant success. Not only did it catapult Bruce Willis to superstardom, it also reinvented the action genre. Throughout the 80s, action movies had inflated and started to become overblown and unrealistic. Of course, they were still widely popular. However, it was evident that the genre needed a revamp. And Die Hard served as just that, showcasing a type of action hero cinema had never seen before in John McClane.
After this glaring success, Die Hard spawned a total of four sequels. While some missed the mark, others managed to capture the charm and ferocity of the 1988’s iconic first movie. So, here’s every Die Hard movie ranked worst to best.
5. A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
The fifth entry into the Die Hard series, unfortunately, did not live up to the weight and excitement of its original movie. The plot follows John McClane (Bruce Willis) as he travels to Russia to assist his supposedly troubled son, Jack (Jai Courtney), only to uncover that he is, in reality, a covert CIA operative. While this installment introduced fresh story elements, its disappointing PG-13 rating led to a decline in the level of violence, stripping away the raw brutality that the series had become famous for. Furthermore, the clichéd and overused concept of the hero teaming up with his offspring felt contrived and diminished the essence of the franchise. Regrettably, this fifth Die Hard film failed to capture the thrilling spirit and intensity that made the original movie such a classic.
4. Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)
As with any sequel to a blockbuster movie, the pressure is on for the movie to live up to the massive weight of its predecessor. Die Hard 2, originally titled “Die Hard 2: Die Harder”, followed two years after the original smash hit. The movie once again plunged our hero, John McClane, into the wrong place at the wrong time. The film’s plot revolved around McClane’s attempt to save his wife, who becomes trapped on a plane circling an airport seized by terrorists. As expected, Die Hard 2 showcased thrilling action sequences and dry humor from the tough but lovable McClane. However, while the movie delivered on these aspects, its story elements felt somewhat borrowed. Nonetheless, one highlight was Bonnie Bedelia as Holly McClane, who had a larger role this time around, adding an extra layer of comedic flair to the picture.
3. Die Hard 4.0 (2007)
Die Hard 4.0, the exhilarating 2007 sequel in the Die Hard series, thrusts John McClane into a battle against a new enemy: cyber terrorists. The film’s plot throws McClane into unfamiliar territory as he grapples with a world of hacking and high-tech chaos. As mayhem ensues, it is delivered thick and fast, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. With a larger budget, Die Hard 4.0 relied more on CGI compared to its predecessors. However, despite this shift, the film manages to retain its charm and edge. McClane engages in heart-pounding fist fights that evoke a sense of nostalgia for the original classic. Adding to the movie’s allure is its stellar supporting cast, including the unforgettable performances of Kevin Smith and Justin Long, serving as a comedic sidekick.
2. Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)
Die Hard with a Vengeance, the third installment of the Die Hard franchise, brought about a significant shift in the series’ dynamic and formula. After the release of Die Hard 2, it became apparent that the series needed to evolve and take a different turn. As a result, in Die Hard with a Vengeance, we see a change with John McClane being forced to pair up with an unlikely ally, Zeus Carver (Samuel L. Jackson).
This unique partnership sets the stage for an action-packed plot that takes place on McClane’s home turf, New York City. Placed in a cat and mouse game orchestrated by a vengeful villain, Simon Gruber (Jeremy Irons), who has a personal vendetta against McClane, our protagonist soon finds himself out of his depths. Battling both physical and mental challenges, McClane’s misfortune is compounded by “a really bad hangover.” However, as always, McClane defies the odds and brings his signature grit and determination to the fore as he tackles a situation he’d much rather avoid. With its fast-paced action sequences, clever plot twists, and the chemistry between Willis and Jackson, Die Hard with a Vengeance breathed new life into the franchise. Furthermore, it became the most critically praised sequel in the series, proving that it was possible to inject fresh energy into a long-standing action series.
1. Die Hard (1988)
After hitting movie theaters in 1988, Die Hard quickly became a classic in the action genre, forever changing the landscape of cinema. The film follows a New York cop named John McClane who finds himself trapped in a Los Angeles skyscraper during a Christmas Eve party turned hostage situation. What set Die Hard apart from its contemporaries was its introduction of a new type of hero – one who was scrawny, vulnerable, and relatable. Gone were the days of muscles and larger than life personas; instead, audiences were presented with a protagonist who relied on wit, intelligence, and determination to save the day.
This shift in heroism resonated with viewers and left a lasting impact on pop culture. Die Hard has not only stood the test of time in the action genre but has also gone on to become an unexpected staple of Christmas traditions. Its backdrop of Christmas Eve, combined with the theme of redemption and family, has cemented Die Hard as a Christmas classic for adults. Amazingly, over three decades later, this masterpiece continues to captivate audiences and serves as a reminder that anyone, even an everyday man, can rise to the occasion and become a hero in unforeseen circumstances.
