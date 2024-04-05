Legacy sequels are movies that serve as the continuation or sequel to a popular and well-established franchise. These sequels are often produced many years after the original movie’s release. With that said, the aim of these films is typically to build upon the legacy of the original while introducing new characters, storylines, and themes for a modern audience.
While there are shining examples of successful legacy sequels, such as Mad Max: Fury Road and Top Gun: Maverick, there are many iconic movies that have remained untouched for decades, much to the dismay of devoted fans clamoring for a continuation. Though the demand for these sequels may be high, the decision to revisit a beloved franchise is often complex, requiring a delicate balance between honoring the original and crafting a fresh and engaging story. So, here are 6 movies that need legacy sequels.
6. The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club is a classic teen angst movie released in 1985. Amongst a string of movies in the realm, many consider this movie a true trailblazer. To that, it has become an iconic movie that still resonates today. While writer and director John Hughes often forayed into sequels of his popular movies, like Home Alone for example, he never wrote a sequel to any of his teen angst stories.
The Breakfast Club revolves around five high school students from different social cliques who spend a Saturday in detention together and ultimately bond over their shared experiences and struggles. The film delves into themes of identity, teenage angst, and societal pressures, showcasing the complexities of adolescent life. In a world where sequels and reboots dominate at the box office, it is perplexing that The Breakfast Club has never had a continuation, considering its enduring popularity and cultural impact. However, this is where a legacy sequel could come into play, offering an insightful exploration into the lives of the now grown-up teens, focusing on their own children and how they navigate the same challenges and dynamics that shaped their parents’ lives.
5. Kill Bill
Not only could Kill Bill benefit from a third entry, but due to the gap between its initial release in 2003, it would now serve as a perfect legacy sequel. In fact, Quentin Tarantino has long hinted at the possibility of a third volume. However, he has been on record for some time now stating that his tenth movie will be his final one. This movie will be the upcoming drama, The Movie Critic. Yet, if Kill Bill: Vol. 3 was to happen, this wouldn’t technically serve as his 11th movie, as he considers Volume 1 and 2 to be one movie.
In Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Uma Thurman‘s revenge thirsty character The Bride sets out on a blood-soaked mission to kill the assassins who left her for dead while she was pregnant. In the first fight scene of the movie, The Bride murders Vernita Green (Vivica A. Fox), only for her daughter to come home from school and witness the demise of her mother. The Bride then tells her that if she still feels “raw” about it when she grows up, she’ll be waiting. Then, at the end of Vol.2, The Bride discovers that her own daughter is alive and well. And after killing Bill, the two set off on the road to find a life of peace.
When Tarantino discussed the possibility of a third entry, he wanted Uma Thurman and her real-life daughter Maya Hawke to play The Bride and her daughter B.B. (originally portrayed by Perla Haney-Jardine). The plot line would follow Vernita’s daughter Nikki seeking vengeance and shattering the 20 years of solitude The Bride and B.B. have enjoyed. However, it is looking like this will never come to fruition and The Movie Critic really will serve as Tarantino’s final movie. But we cannot deny that it would make a perfect legacy sequel.
4. The Lion King
The Lion King, a beloved animated classic released by Disney in 1994, tells the timeless tale of Simba, a young lion cub who must overcome adversity and embrace his destiny as the rightful king of the Pride Lands. The film explores themes of family, responsibility, loss, and self-discovery, captivating audiences of all ages with its stunning visuals and iconic soundtrack. While there has been a live-action remake of the film, there has never been a solid continuation in the form of a sequel, much to the disappointment of fans who have long awaited a chance to revisit the epic world of Pride Rock. Therefore, another sequel, or new legacy sequels, to The Lion King would undoubtedly be both interesting and highly sought after, offering a fresh perspective on the beloved characters and their descendants while staying true to the spirit of the original masterpiece.
3. The Mask of Zorro
1998’s The Mask of Zorro is an action-packed adventure film that tells the story of Don Diego de la Vega (Anthony Hopkins), a legendary masked swordsman known as Zorro who fights against injustice in Spanish California. When Don Diego’s estranged protege, Alejandro Murrieta, played by Antonio Banderas, seeks vengeance for the death of his brother, he is trained by Don Diego to become the new Zorro and continue the fight for justice. The film follows Alejandro as he embraces his new role, confronts his past, and battles the corrupt government led by the sinister Don Rafael Montero.
Despite the success of the movie, there has never been a sequel, leaving fans eager to see a continuation of the Zorro legacy. Therefore, a legacy sequel could explore the passing of the torch from Banderas to a young rising star, continuing the swashbuckling adventures of Zorro while introducing a new generation to the iconic hero’s legacy. With its thrilling action sequences, charismatic characters, and themes of redemption and honor, modern legacy sequels to The Mask of Zorro has the potential to reignite the magic of the original film and captivate audiences once again.
2. Conan the Barbarian
After leaving office as the Governor of California in 2011, Arnold Schwarzenegger has made a concerted effort to revitalize his acting career, notably by returning to his iconic role in The Terminator franchise. Additionally, he has been involved in the development of several legacy sequels, including a potential sequel to Twins and a long and tumultuous journey to a Conan the Barbarian sequel. Conan the Barbarian was the role that first catapulted Schwarzenegger to fame before his even bigger success in The Terminator.
Despite facing various challenges and setbacks, Schwarzenegger’s IMDb page lists a title called The Legend of Conan as “in development.” If this legacy sequel comes to fruition, it would offer audiences the opportunity to catch up with Conan in his formative years, exploring new facets of the beloved character while honoring the legacy of the original film that helped launch Schwarzenegger’s career. As fans eagerly anticipate the potential return of Conan the Barbarian, Schwarzenegger’s dedication to revisiting his iconic roles showcases his enduring passion for storytelling and commitment to entertaining audiences worldwide.
1. Back to the Future
In an era dominated by sequels, reboots, and spinoffs, it is remarkable that the classic Back to the Future franchise has managed to remain untouched, holding its legacy tightly in place. While there have been stage adaptations of the beloved film series, the rights to the original movies have been closely guarded, and a sequel has never been released. However, in a time when nostalgia and legacy sequels are at the forefront of popular culture, a continuation of the Back to the Future story could be just what the sci-fi genre needs.
With the potential to introduce a new generation to the iconic time-traveling adventures of Marty McFly and Doc Brown, new legacy sequels or a modern franchise reboot could explore uncharted territories while honoring the spirit of the original films. Additionally, despite his battle with Parkinson’s disease, Michael J. Fox, who portrayed Marty McFly, has expressed his desire to continue acting, opening up the possibility of a heartfelt reunion that would undoubtedly captivate fans around the world. As audiences yearn for a return to the beloved world of Back to the Future, the prospect of a legacy sequel offers a glimmer of hope for the future of the franchise while preserving its timeless charm and enduring legacy. Until then, read about the story behind the iconic original 1985 movie.
