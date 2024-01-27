Bringing Back The Original Cast Isn’t Going To Fix Marvel’s Problems

Variety recently dropped a bombshell report that exposed most of Marvel’s problems behind the scenes. However, the biggest news from the article is that Marvel is looking to bring back the original Avengers cast. Now, there’s been discussions in the past about the original cast returning. There was even a rumor going around that the brand was looking to reboot, which would allow Tony Stark/Iron Man, Steve Rodgers/Captain America, or Black Widow to return.
There are even reports that Robert Downey Jr. has agreed to return to the MCU. Though Kevin Feige has denounced his possible return since. While Phases One through Three are beloved and nearly flawless, Marvel is making a huge mistake in trying to bring back the original cast. It doesn’t address the central issues that are currently plaguing the MCU. Bringing back the Avengers simply puts a band-aid on the problems currently ruining the MCU.
Marvel Should’ve Had A Plan Following The End Of Phase Three
Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame brilliantly capped off a nearly flawless saga that started with the first Iron Man. There’s simply no topping the tragic, yet poetic ending of Tony Stark’s journey from beginning to end. The same thing can be said about Captain America and Black Widow. However, Kevin Feige didn’t have a plan following Avengers: Endgame, so the brand should’ve taken a break to brainstorm what was next for the MCU.
A three-year break would’ve done wonders for the brand. It would’ve allowed them to properly streamline the next couple of phases into Avengers: Secret Wars. Plus, it would’ve been a great cool-down period for anyone who was feeling superhero fatigue. The big issue is that Marvel and Kevin Feige have been winging it since Endgame.
Nothing Truly Feels Connected Following Avengers: Endgame
There’s a giant Tiamut statue in the middle of the ocean and that has yet to be addressed. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law does make it clear that it still exists in the Marvel Universe, but there are no long-term plans for Tiamut as no other film has addressed the problem. Black Widow was ten years too late. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a good film, but his character hasn’t been referenced since.
Kang has finally emerged as the Thanos of this current generation, but Jonathan Majors‘ future in Marvel is done as the studio just fired him. The television shows haven’t helped one bit. Despite the tremendous work WandaVision did, none of the stuff that played out in the mini-series had any impact on Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. In fact, Sam Raimi didn’t even watch the series before jumping on board the sequel!
The MCU feels disjointed right now. Bringing back the original Avengers isn’t going to solve any of these problems. It’s up to the writers and creators to make a clear pathway through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That certainly won’t change if Marvel doesn’t get its house in order.
Bringing Back The Original Cast Feels Like A Cheap Nostalgia Play
The story of Black Widow, Tony Stark, and Steve Rodgers ended perfectly. Marvel going back on that ruins the continuity of the MCU and makes the brand seem desperate. Yes, there are plenty of comics where heroes die and then they’re resurrected in another version of said comic. But the MCU was meant to be connected as one giant story in a large world.
It’s not impossible to make a great comeback for all the names mentioned above. It just cheapens the time and investment of the first three phases. If every superhero can be revived in the MCU, then it kills the stakes of the story because audiences will assume that Marvel may have returned down the line. This is vastly different from the constant reboots of properties like Batman; Those stories had a beginning, middle, and end, even if the latter wasn’t the planned finale of said arc.
Plus, different actors made the new set of stories fresh and original. Fans want a good product. Had Marvel slowed down and carefully crafted a compelling story arc that carried them through Secret Wars then they wouldn’t be hitting the panic button as we speak. It doesn’t matter if the original Avengers return. If the storytelling isn’t up to snuff, then this nostalgia bait will crash and burn quickly.
