She-Hulk: Ribbit and Rip It-Recap

A lot of fans might have been cheering to see Matt Murdock, and then Daredevil show up in this episode, and that’s all well and good since it was impressive to see him finally appear after the rumors and talk that Charlie Cox would be coming back to the MCU. And then Jen Walters gets hold of him, literally, and it becomes another in a long line of booty calls that She-Hulk has been known for in the comics. No, I didn’t speak out of turn, especially since She-Hulk’s proclivities have been widely known to comic book fans for years. Unfortunately, the way that it appears to go with only a few occurrences in this series is that Jen is finally acting on desires she might have buried with work and the attempt to prove that she’s every bit the lawyer that everyone else is. In other words, She-Hulk has been made to appear as though she’s seeking validation since the beginning of this series, and it hasn’t ended yet. Why is this frustrating? It’s because She-Hulk has been a great character for so long that to make her appear as a sarcastic individual with a serious lean toward badmouthing those who try to show her a new perspective is doing her a huge disservice, and it’s keeping a lot of fans from taking her seriously.
Tatiana Maslaney is a great actress, but she’s being reduced to a bad joke, as is her character.
After Orphan Black and other projects she’s been a part of, one might have thought that Tatiana Maslaney would have been able to come to Marvel and rock the part of Jen Walters/She-Hulk, but so far it feels as though it’s been one long comedy hour, with the jokes being told by feminists who think they’re funny but have forgotten how to truly drop a punchline. There have been some humor in this show, but a lot of it has fallen flat and has created a far more awkward feel to it than anything else. She-Hulk has come off as little more than a woman who is strong and decisive but somehow feels the need to bash the idea of the MCU and what has come before her. It’s funny that the writers felt the need to make a note of the many missteps of the MCU by having She-Hulk point them out in a sarcastic manner from time to time, especially when She-Hulk hasn’t yet earned that right. As a woman and a lawyer, Jen is a strong individual that deserves her respect, but stepping outside of that, she hasn’t earned the right to be snarky toward the many heroes that have come before her. Yes, it’s fiction, but even that doesn’t take away the fact that one has to earn the right to diss someone else without the required experience.
One could almost forget that Leap-Frog was in this episode, and maybe it’s better that way.
Even in the comics, this guy was a joke since he ended up getting beaten more often than not, even if he did give Daredevil a bit of a run initially. But to put him in the She-Hulk series to introduce the savior of Hell’s Kitchen is kind of ridiculous since there are a bunch of different ways that this could have happened. When talking about how She-Hulk needs to earn her place in the MCU pantheon of heroes, something she doesn’t appear to want, by the way, it feels as though she could have been given a few enemies that are far more challenging, both intellectually and physically. The Leap-Frog is some jumped-up rich kid that felt the need to try and become a hero, but in the end, is little more than a spoiled punk that is more of a wannabe than anything. Plus, the fact that he did something wrong to try and do something right, meaning the kidnapping of the same guy that designs She-Hulk’s clothing, is far more frustrating than anything.
So far, Jen’s worst enemy has been herself since her reactions to the stimuli she claimed to have been subjected to for so long are getting the best of her.
This was proven from the first episode onward since the emotions that she claims to be in such great control of have been slipping ever since she tried to deny her role as She-Hulk. Even when stepping into the role to make things work, she’s been missing that precious balance that her character apparently thinks she possesses. Remember the lecture she gave her cousin Bruce in the initial episode when he tried to train and teach her about being a Hulk? The fact is that he didn’t force her to become a Hulk, as the accident happened, and neither of them was able to help it. But her stubbornness when it came to insisting that she was in far more control of her emotions than Bruce was is kind of laughable now. In all fairness, she doesn’t deserve the ill-treatment she’s received from some folks, but stating that she’s in full control of her emotions at all times is kind of a bad joke since it would appear that her control has slipped in a big way.
Is there going to be a season 2 of this show? Should there be?
So far, the show hasn’t been renewed, but it does sound as though it might be a consideration. After all, She-Hulk ran for a ‘whopping’ 60 issues before she became more of a supporting character. There are a lot of stories that she could be an important part of, but whether or not season two will happen is bound to remain unknown until Disney makes up their minds.