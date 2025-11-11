Photographer Recreates Famous Portraits With John Malkovich As His Model

by

Famous photographer Sandro Miller has worked together with legendary Hollywood star John Malkovich many times, but when Miller wanted to celebrate the portrait photography greats that had inspired and guided him, he had to do something special. So he, with the famous actor as his dashing unisex model, recreated some of those influential photographers’ most important portraits in a photo series called “Malkovich, Malkovich, Malkovich: Homage to photographic masters.”

The series puts both Miller’s exceptional photography and Malkovich’s masterful acting talents front and center. Miller gets each amazing photographic portrait’s lighting, mood and composition down perfectly, while Malkovich replicates the subject’s emotions and expressions so perfectly that the photos become nearly indistinguishable, regardless of the age or gender of the original subject. And it was all done without Photoshop! Check some of the best photos below and tell us what you think about this project.

More info: sandrofilm.comedelmangallery.com (h/t: petapixel)

Sandro Miller, Dorothea Lange / Migrant Mother, Nipomo, California (1936), 2014

Sandro Miller, Philippe Halsman / Salvador Dalí (1954), 2014

Sandro Miller, Albert Watson / Alfred Hitchcock with Goose (1973), 2014

Sandro Miller, Victor Skrebneski / Bette Davis (1971), Los Angeles Studio, 2014

Sandro Miller, Andy Warhol / Self Portrait (Fright Wig) (1986), 2014

Sandro Miller, Diane Arbus / Identical Twins, Roselle, New Jersey (1967), 2014

Sandro Miller, Gordon Parks / American Gothic, Washington, D.C. (1942), 2014

Sandro Miller, Yousuf Karsh / Ernest Hemingway (1957), 2014

Sandro Miller, Irving Penn / Pablo Picasso, Cannes, France (1957), 2014

Sandro Miller, Arthur Sasse / Albert Einstein Sticking Out His Tongue (1951), 2014

Sandro Miller, Alberto Korda / Che Guevara (1960), 2014

Sandro Miller, Annie Leibovitz / John Lennon and Yoko Ono (1980), 2014

Sandro Miller, Bert Stern / Marilyn in Pink Roses (from The Last Session, 1962), 2014

Sandro Miller, David Bailey / Mick Jagger “Fur Hood” (1964), 2014

Sandro Miller, Edward Sheriff Curtis / Three Horses (1905), 2014

Sandro Miller, Herb Ritts / Jack Nicholson, London (1988) (A), 2014

To see more of his amazing photos, be sure to visit Sandro Miller’s website!

