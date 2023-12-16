Top 6 Most Visited Filming Locations in the World

Although a significant portion of cinema and television productions take place within the confines of a film studio, there are numerous iconic movies and shows that have opted to shoot entirely on location or have expertly combined both approaches. As a result, these productions have captivated audiences and attracted new crowds of tourists to the very locations where they were filmed.
This newfound popularity and increased influx of visitors can bring positive economic benefits, promoting local businesses and creating jobs. However, it is not without its drawbacks. In some instances, the surge of tourists can cause disruptions and inconveniences for the residents of these areas, such as traffic congestion, increased cost of living, and the loss of privacy. So, let’s take a look into the 6 most visited filming locations in the world.
6. Hobbiton in Matamata, New Zealand – ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ Trilogies
Peter Jackson‘s groundbreaking trilogies, The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. The Lord of the Rings trilogy brought J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy novels to life, telling the tale of a fellowship’s journey to destroy a powerful ring and save Middle-earth from the forces of darkness. The Hobbit, a prequel trilogy, followed the adventures of Bilbo Baggins as he embarked on a quest to reclaim the lost Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor from the fearsome dragon, Smaug. What made these films truly remarkable was not just their captivating narratives, but also the fact that they were almost entirely filmed in the breathtaking landscapes of New Zealand. From the picturesque rolling hills of the North Island to the majestic mountains and fjords of the South Island, the beauty of New Zealand served as the perfect backdrop for these fantastical worlds.
As a result, these movies not only garnered critical acclaim and box-office success but also sparked a surge in tourism for New Zealand. Visitors from around the globe continue to flock to experience the real-life settings of these movies, making the journey to the enchanting film set of Hobbiton in Matamata, New Zealand. This meticulously crafted set offers tourists a thrilling opportunity to walk in the footsteps of their favorite characters and immerse themselves in the magical world of Middle-earth. The enduring legacy of Peter Jackson’s movies has not only left a profound impact on the film industry but has also forever etched New Zealand as a must-visit destination for devotees of cinematic magic.
5. Dubrovnik, Croatia – ‘Game of Thrones’
The smash hit HBO series, Game of Thrones, found its perfect filming location in the breathtaking city of Dubrovnik, Croatia. Dubbed as the “Pearl of the Adriatic,” this stunning city boasts a unique combination of untouched, rustic cobbled streets and its stunning proximity to the crystal-clear ocean. The narrow alleyways, imposing city walls, and medieval structures create an authentic setting that perfectly matches the show’s extravagant and immersive world. As whispers of Game of Thrones being filmed in Dubrovnik spread, the city experienced a surge in tourism as fans flocked to witness the majestic landscapes and iconic landmarks firsthand. This unexpected recognition transformed Dubrovnik into a must-visit destination for both fans of the series and travelers seeking the allure of this mesmerizing city.
4. 90 Bedford Street New York City – ‘Friends’
Since its debut, the ever-popular sitcom Friends has not only entertained millions of viewers worldwide but has also left an indelible mark on popular culture. This lasting legacy has only continued to grow thanks to its availability on various streaming platforms, allowing new generations to discover and fall in love with the show. While the laughter-filled episodes were filmed on a set in front of a live studio audience, the authentic establishing shots of the bustling city were captured in genuine locations across New York.
Interestingly, the interiors of the iconic Central Perk coffee shop and the apartments of the six main characters were actually filmed in Burbank, California. However, it’s the green and gray facade of the building, which serves as the exteriors, that holds a special significance. Located on the corner of Bedford and Grove Streets in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, this spot has become a pilgrimage site for devoted fans who visit the location on a daily basis, eager to be a part of the Friends universe even if just for a moment. This physical manifestation of the show’s fictional world has become a landmark in its own right, becoming one of the most visited filming locations, and further cementing the show’s cultural impact and everlasting popularity.
3. Varda Viaduct in Adana, Turkey – ‘Skyfall’
Sam Mendes‘ Skyfall brought a significant shift in the tone of James Bond movies, veering towards a much darker atmosphere. The film delves deep into Bond’s inner turmoil as he becomes entangled in a bitter feud that’s traceable back to the past of his commanding officer, M. This emotional turmoil translates into the movie’s opening scene, which stands out due to its gripping intensity. In this sequence, Bond engages in a visceral fight atop a train, only to be shot down by a fellow spy.
This iconic scene was masterfully captured at the breath-taking Varda Viaduct, located in Adana, Turkey. Astonishingly, the movie’s release had an unexpected effect on tourism in the area, as visitors flocked to this mesmerizing bridge, inspired by its appearance in the film. Even to this day, countless adventurous travelers include a visit to this stunning landmark as a highlight of their holidays, a testament to the lasting impact Skyfall had on both the James Bond franchise and the mesmerizing city of Adana.
2. 3828 Piermont Drive, Albuquerque, New Mexico – ‘Breaking Bad’
Breaking Bad quickly became one of the most revered television shows of all time due to its captivating plot and lasting impact on popular culture. The show follows the transformation of Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine manufacturer, as he descends into a world of crime and moral ambiguity. The show’s intricate storytelling, complex characters, and remarkable performances by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul garnered critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase. What’s more, Breaking Bad‘s success also led to the creation of a spinoff series called Better Call Saul, which further explored the morally gray world of Albuquerque. Additionally, the popularity of the show led to the release of the Netflix original movie, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which provided closure for fans by focusing on the aftermath of the series’ events.
Interestingly, all three Breaking Bad projects were filmed in New Mexico, showcasing the unique landscapes and cultural nuances of the state. This has resulted in a surge in tourism, with fans flocking to locations featured in the show. One such location is the house used as Walter White’s home, located at 3828 Piermont Drive in Albuquerque. However, this newfound fame has brought some negative side effects for the real homeowner. In a now iconic scene, Walter throws a pizza box into the air in a fit of rage. Funnily enough, the pizza accidentally landed on the roof of the house. The production team decided to keep the shot in the show, and this has led fans to show up at the house and mimic the act by throwing their own pizzas onto the roof. As a result, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan pleaded with fans to stop their antics.
1. Staircase at West 167th Street in the Bronx – ‘Joker’
Todd Phillips‘ Joker offers a refreshing take on the iconic character, providing an intimate and unsettling exploration of his origins. The gripping plot revolves around Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a troubled man struggling with mental illness and a world that has cast him aside. Phillips skillfully crafts his own backstory for the Joker, drawing inspiration from classic gritty movies like Martin Scorsese‘s Taxi Driver. This approach allows for a deeper understanding of the character’s transformation into the infamous criminal mastermind.
Additionally, Joker has garnered attention for its use of captivating visuals, enthralling audiences around the world. Amongst its exceptional magnitude of Oscar-nominated cinematography, one scene stands out in particular. To that, the Staircase at West 167th Street in the Bronx has become a pilgrimage site for moviegoers, who flock there to capture the essence of the now-iconic dance scene performed by the Joker. This infamous filming location has become one of the most visited film sites, serving as a symbol of the film’s impact, showcasing the power of Phillips’ vision, and the enduring legacy of the character.
