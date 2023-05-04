Over the years, many horror movies have followed a tried and true formula of jump scares, gore, and predictable twists. However, like diamonds in the rough, some films go above and beyond to deliver a truly unconventional and unforgettable experience. Needless to say, these films are not for the faint of heart.
But for anyone craving a unique and unsettling watch, they are certainly top options to consider. From the surreal to the grotesque, these movies push the boundaries of what is considered “horror” and challenge viewers in ways they never thought possible. Without further ado, here is a selection of the most unconventional horror movies in no particular order.
1. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920)
When talking about unconventional horror movies, it’s only proper to start with what many refer to as a pioneer movie in the horror genre. This 1920 German silent horror film was directed by Robert Wiene. It’s centered around a mysterious hypnotist named Dr. Caligari, who uses a sleepwalker named Cesare to commit murders after dark. The movie also boasts of a visually striking style that draws heavily from the immensely popular German Expressionism movement of the 20th Century.
However, what makes The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari an unconventional horror movie is its surreal and dreamlike visuals, to create a sense of unease and disorientation. The distorted sets and stylized acting create a sense of otherworldliness that is both unsettling and mesmerizing. Even more — and this is no spoiler — the movie encourages thought-provoking questions about what’s real and what’s not.
2. Eraserhead (1977)
Eraserhead is a 1977 surrealist horror film written, directed, and produced by David Lynch. The movie follows a man named Henry Spencer, played by Jack Nance, as he struggles to deal with the birth of his deformed child and his deteriorating mental state. What’s interesting is the dystopian and industrialized urban landscape, where the lines between reality and nightmare blur.
The visuals of the film are striking, with stark black-and-white cinematography, and a sense of unease and dread permeates every scene. Now, the actual plot of the movie may sound deeper than the horror film depicts. Nance plays the part of a factory worker who recently finds out his girlfriend has delivered their deformed baby. The film takes viewers on a journey of dread with the new parents trying to navigate the new life of anxiety-ridden and haunted parenthood.
3. Don’t Look Now (1973)
There’s a fine line between horror and thriller movies. However, when the two genres mix, it sometimes births unconventional horror movies. Don’t Look Now is the perfect example. It’s a 1973 British-Italian psychological thriller directed by Nicolas Roeg and starring Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie. The film follows a married couple, John and Laura, as they travel to Venice after the tragic drowning of their daughter. Still wrapped in grief, the couples somehow get entangled with the occultic, psychic powers and a mysterious message from beyond. If there’s one thing to be said about the movie, it’s the expert way each scene is able to build tension and unease. Roeg’s direction creates a sense of disorientation and dread that’s almost impossible to bear.
However, what makes Don’t Look Now an unconventional horror movie is the way it subverts expectations. The film ingeniously uses psychological horror to explore themes of grief, loss, and the uncanny. It’s safe to say that Roeg created a masterpiece that promises a slow burn and a sense of dread that lingers long after the credits roll.
4. Drag Me to Hell
Viewers looking for a thrilling yet chilling wild ride from start to finish have to see this masterpiece directed by Sam Raimi. Released in 2009, the film follows a young loan officer named Christine, played by Alison Lohman. She denies a gypsy woman an extension on a loan, who then curses her with a demon that will literally drag her to hell in three days. As simple as this sounds, this over-the-top horror movie is a fun mix between scary, funny, and grotesque. Raimi, who made his name with the Evil Dead franchise, brings his trademark blend of horror and comedy to the movie. Altogether, he creates a film that is both a love letter to classic horror movies and a modern take on the genre.
So why is this particular film grouped among unconventional horror movies? Maybe it’s the fact that the film is never quite sure whether it wants to be a serious horror or a campy B-movie. Still, make no mistake, the scares are genuinely creepy.
5. Possession (1981)
Released in 1981 and directed by Andrzej Zulawski, the film follows a couple, Anna and Mark, played by Isabelle Adjani and Sam Neill. The pair go through a messy divorce. However, things take a turn for the truly bizarre when Anna reveals that she has been having an affair. Even more, it’s with a tentacled monster that lives in a rundown apartment building.
Still, this is not a cheesy exploitation movie. Possession is a deeply unsettling and disturbing film that explores themes of love, sex, and the breakdown of relationships. The performances are incredible, with Adjani giving a truly unforgettable performance as Anna. Her emotions and expressions are portrayed with a kind of raw intensity that is hard to look away from. It’s nice to see how this unconventional horror movie almost completely disregards traditional storytelling and genre conventions. Rather, it focuses on providing a surreal and nightmarish experience, with scenes of violence and insanity.
6. The Babadook (2014)
This Australian horror movie, released in 2014 and directed by Jennifer Kent, is a modern classic in the genre. The film follows Amelia, a single mother struggling to raise her son, Samuel, after the death of her husband. Samuel is convinced that a monster called the Babadook is coming to get them. As the days go by, Amelia begins to question whether he might be right. Its slow-burn approach makes The Babadook so effective as a horror movie. The film takes its time to establish its characters and their relationships. So, by the time the scares start, you’re already fully invested in their story.
But it’s not just the scares that make The Babadook such a great movie. It’s also a deeply emotional and psychological exploration of grief and trauma. The complex characters, relatable human struggles, and yet truly terrifying and complex scenes make this film both extremely creepy and memorable.
7. Hereditary
This 2018 horror movie, directed by Ari Aster, is a tour-de-force of terror that will leave you shaken to your core. The film follows the Graham family, who didn’t just lose their matriarch, but also Charlie (Milly Shapiro), their daughter (and sister) too. But as they try to come to terms with their loss, they begin to experience strange and horrifying events suggesting something much more sinister.
What really sets Hereditary apart is its incredible performances, plus the film’s ability to make its audience both sad and afraid at the same time. When the horror finally comes, it is truly terrifying, with some of the most memorable and disturbing imagery ever seen. What’s even more impressive is how the film manages to balance its scares with a deep and complex exploration of family dynamics, grief, and mental illness.
