Planes, Trains and Automobiles Re-Visited: Easter Eggs, Behind the Scenes & Reboot Talks

Planes, Trains and Automobiles is a classic holiday movie released in 1987. Written and directed by John Hughes, this heart-warming and hilarious road movie has endured a lasting legacy, becoming a go-to watch around the holiday season for moviegoers across the world, particularly US audiences at Thanksgiving. But its resonance goes deeper than just holiday nostalgia.
In the 80s, it seemed like John Hughes was releasing a movie every year. Well, that’s because he was. In fact, some years he released two. But why has this film gone down as perhaps his most beloved and re-watched movies? Why after all these years does it still resonate as a holiday classic? Let’s break it down and reveal some behind the scenes facts and easter eggs along the way.
Planes, Trains and Automobiles Was Inspired By a Real-Life Travel Nightmare
The plot of Planes, Trains and Automobiles is straight-forward but easily the thing that makes it so relevant. Grumpy Chicago advertising man Neal Page (played by Steve Martin) simply wants to get home to his family for Thanksgiving. However, the universe has other plans. His efforts are thwarted at every corner, and to make matters worse, he lands a sidekick he never wanted, fast-talking shower-curtain-ring salesman Del Griffith (John Candy), a loveable oath who seems to attract trouble.
The hustle and bustle aspect of living a hectic life and trying to be a family man at the same time resonates with most. The frustration of delays, setbacks, and disappointments. And John Hughes found himself in a similar situation when he worked for an advertising agency in Chicago and had to go to a meeting in New York. His plan: get the meeting over with and head straight home. The outcome? Quite the opposite. Due to bad weather, his initial flight home was delayed, then diverted. It took him five days to get home.
The Original Cut & Lost Footage
Comedy movies typically fall in the 90-minute range. Trains, Planes and Automobiles clocks in at a tight 93 minutes, making for a well-paced experience. However, the film was originally much longer. The script was reportedly 145 pages long and the first cut of the film clocked in at three hours and 45 minutes long, featuring additional characters and subplots. Hughes shot 600,000 feet of film, almost twice the industry average.
In November 2022, a 4K Blu-ray release included 75 minutes of deleted and extended scenes, though some scenes remain lost. However, the scenes that are available do provide some insight. For example, in the scene where the duo hitch a ride in a truck, Del suddenly has a black eye, this is because a deleted sequence saw him irritate the driver leading to a nasty hook to the face. In the final cut, the only hint to what happened is when Del mentions how the driver won’t let anyone ride up front with him.
The Kevin Bacon Double Connection
1987 marked the year that John Hughes transitioned from teen comedies to stories more centred on adulthood. While filming Trains, Planes and Automobiles, Hughes’ movie She’s Having a Baby was in post-production. Kevin Bacon was the lead star of that movie, and was then asked by Hughes to make a cameo in Planes, Trains and Automobiles. His scene is short but memorable, playing a cocky businessman who steals a cab from Neal, one of the first instruments to his nightmare journey home. With this cameo included, Bacon technically appears in the movie twice. When Neal calls his wife at home, she is watching a movie. That movie is She’s Having a Baby, which didn’t release until the following year.
The Lost Elton John Song
Elton John and lyricist Gary Osborne were nearly finished with a theme song for the film when negotiations hit a snag. Paramount insisted on holding ownership of the recording master, which John’s record company would not allow. The dispute couldn’t be resolved, and the song was shelved. It has never been released to the public, making it one of cinema’s most intriguing “what if” moments. The film ultimately used “Mess Around” by Ray Charles and other period tracks instead, but fans have long wondered what an Elton John theme song might have brought to this beloved comedy. Today, the unreleased track remains locked away, perhaps the most elusive piece of Planes, Trains and Automobiles trivia that we’ll never get to experience.
The Mighty “F” Bomb Tirade
If it wasn’t for this one scene, Planes, Trains and Automobiles would be the perfect movie fit for the whole family. This iconic (and maybe infamous) scene likely needs no introduction, but it entails Neal at the height of his frustration dropping 18 “F” bombs on an obnoxious car rental desk woman. In the script, she was supposed to be on the phone, ignoring Neal, leading to his outburst. However, on the day of filming, actress Edie McClurg improvised her lines where she talks about her Thanksgiving plans. This spurred Steve Martin on and led to a more animated rant.
Solely because of this scene, Planes, Trains and Automobiles was slapped with a hard R-rating. However, during the holiday season, this scene is usually cut or dubbed so children can enjoy the movie too. And for a bonus fact: McClurg was also a cast member of She’s Having a Baby, and was asked at the same time as Kevin Bacon to make a cameo in Planes, Trains and Automobiles.
Long-Delayed Reboot
Whether this legendary comedy flick needs a reboot or not, Hollywood is Hollywooding and trying its best. For years, talks have swirled about a remake starring Will Smith and Kevin Hart as the bickering duo. With writer/director Aeysha Carr on board, the project seemed promising, with Hart’s manic energy potentially mirroring John Candy’s warmth and Smith bringing his own charisma to the straight-man role. However, cameras are yet to roll and the project has been stuck in pre-production since 2022.
Smith’s acting career notably slowed following his assault on Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, which resulted in a 10-year ban from Academy events and put several of his projects in limbo. Reportedly, the estate of John Candy has given its blessing for the reboot, but whether the reboot will ever materialize remains uncertain. Many cinephiles and critics would argue that some classics are better left untouched – especially one as perfectly cast and timelessly funny as the original.
Read Next: Iconic Christmas Movies: The True Story Behind Home Alone
Follow Us