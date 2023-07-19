Jeremy Renner’s Daughter Ava Berlin: Things to Know

Ava Berlin Renner, the doting daughter of actor Jeremy Renner, holds the title of “most important person” in Renner’s eyes. In March of 2013, the Avengers star became a father for the first time. It seems like time has basically flown by, as Ava Berlin is over 10 years old now.
It’s no surprise that he considers the fact that he became a father at such a mature age to be “the best thing” he’s ever done. Needless to say, there is not a lot of information about her. But here are a few things we could glean about Ava Berlin.
1. Her Star Sign Is Aries
Whether she wants to be or not, from the moment of her birth Ava Berlin was born, she was famous. She was born to Jeremy Renner and his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco on March 28th, 2013, in the city of Los Angeles, California. That places her smack in the heart of Aries season.
2. She Recently Became A Big Sister
As mentioned earlier, Berlin’s mother is the actress Sonni Pacheco. She is recognized for her roles in American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009) and The Wingman (2012). While Ava Berlin is Renner’s first child, Pacheco is officially a mother of two children. Making it more special is the fact that she celebrated her 35th birthday by announcing the arrival of her daughter, Wylder Rayne. She welcomed her into the world alongside former NHL player Nathan Thompson.
3. Ava Berlin Renner’s Parents Met On The Set Of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
According to reports, Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco first crossed paths while working on the set of the 2011 release of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Meet cute or not, their union produced one of the best gifts they could imagine. By all indications, the pair dated for three years before getting married in 2014. However, they got divorced a mere 10 months later.
4. Ava Berlin Renner’s Dad Is Currently Single
While the star of Hawkeye is a father now, he’s halted things on the dating scene. There’s no solid information out there about him being in a relationship with anyone. By all indications, he’s single right now. Ava Berlin Renner is, without a doubt, the most important and cherished female in his life.
5. Her Dad Is A Millionaire
Needless to say, there are perks that come along with starring in some of the biggest blockbusters of our time. According to Jeremy Renner’s net worth, he reels in a staggering sum of $80 million. That is not only because of his job as an actor but also because of his investments in real estate.
6. Ava Berlin Renner’s Dad Was Severely Injured
It was a trying time for Jeremy Renner, his family, and his loved ones when he was gravely injured. In January 2023, a huge snowplow ran over him. According to him, the truck had hit him as he was trying to save his nephew. The gruesome accident broke more than 30 of his bones and turned his life upside down. He continues to share updates on his recovery with his fans.
7. She Sees Her Dad As A True Hero
This is one of those instances that truly proves that not all superheroes wear capes. After the birth of his daughter, the Hawkeye star had to make some adjustments to his extremely hectic production schedule. As he put it, his “perspective on things” had shifted. “The only thing I think about when I’m not with my baby is, How do I get to my baby?” he added. “That’s the only thing I think about.” “When I’m not with her, I go through a lot of emotional turmoil. I adore having the role of a father.” Needless to say, constantly showing up for her every day has gone a long way to solidify his hero status in her life.
8. Ava Berlin Renner’s Mum Is Now An LA-Based Sculptor
After making appearances in a couple of movies, Pacheco has left that world behind. She is now working as a sculptor in the Los Angeles area. According to the information provided on her website, the artist conducts research into “new techniques, materials, and applications“. She does this in her Los Angeles home.