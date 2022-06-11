If you’ve spent a significant amount of time in the dating world, then you know it’s not easy out there. Trying to find a good match can feel nearly impossible, and some people are willing to take some pretty extreme measures for a shot at finding love. Hayden Markowitz knows this from firsthand experience, now he’s ready to try something new. Hayden is one of the contestants on the 19th season of The Bachelorette. While there’s no doubt that he has a lot going for him, he’s going to be up against 30+ other guys who are also very impressive. However, Hayden is willing to do whatever it takes. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Hayden Markowitz.
1. He Is From Georgia
Hayden is a southern boy through and through. He is originally from Savannah, GA and he’s really proud of where he’s from. However, despite the love he has for his hometown, he no longer lives in the area. Hayden is currently based in Tampa and he seems to really enjoy living in the Sunshine State.
2. He Enjoys Hanging Out at the Beach
Florida is known all over the world for its beautiful beaches, and Hayden likes to take advantage of them as often as he can. Whether it be boating or swimming, Hayden is all about hanging out by the water. Hopefully Rachel and/or Gabby also like to spend time at the beach.
3. He Is an Entrepreneur
Remember when I said that Hayden has a lot of things going for him? I wasn’t joking. He is the founder and CEO of a real estate company called 30 A Rental Properties. According to the business’ website, “30A Rental Properties is a full-service luxury vacation rental and property management company located along the breathtaking Scenic Highway 30A corridor that hugs the Gulf of Mexico coastline in Northwest Florida.”
4. He Is a Dog Dad
Let’s be honest, there’s always something a little sweet about finding out that a person loves dogs. Not only is Hayden a dog person, but he’s also a very proud pet parent. His fur baby, Rambo, is his pride and joy. In addition to being the star of Hayden’s Instagram profile, Rambo also has his own page.
5. He Likes to Stay Active
With all of the time that Hayden spends at the beach, it’s not too surprising that he likes to keep his body swimsuit ready all year long. Staying active is an important part of his routine. At the same time, however, exercise isn’t just beneficial for the body, it can also do wonders for the mind.
6. He Studied Law
Hayden attended the University of Central Florida where he earned a bachelor’s degree in legal studies. After college, he started a business called Go 2 Legal Funding, but it appears that the company is no longer in operation. It’s unclear if he ever had plans to become a lawyer.
7. He Is A Religious Person
Although we weren’t able to find any specific details about Hayden’s religious beliefs, we do know that he is a Christian and his religion plays a very important role in his life. He even has a highlight section on his Instagram profile dedicated to some of the religious messages that resonate with him.
8. He Loves Music
Music has the ability to bring people together in ways that nothing else can. That’s why so many people feel emotionally connected to the songs and artists they love. Hayden is a big music fan and he loves listening to his favorite songs on vinyl. He is an especially big fan of country music.
9. He Likes Helping Others
Helping those in need is something that has always been important to Hayden. In an Instagram post in March 2017, Hayden wrote, “PUBLIC AWARENESS: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way in helping these deserving children have a second chance at life. “The most common cancer in children is leukemia, a type of blood cancer. Cancer can also occur in organs and tissues such as the lymph nodes (lymphoma), nervous system (brain tumors) and muscles, bone and skin (solid tumors).” I am honored to be helping @stjude and @ucftridelta in this fight”.
10. He Loves Baked Potatoes
Is there a food that you can eat over and over again without getting tired of it? For Hayden Markowitz, the answer to that question would probably be baked potatoes. According to his official bio for The Bachelorette, Hayden really loves baked potatoes. Sadly, we couldn’t find any details on what kinds of toppings Hayden likes on his baked potatoes.