Who Is the Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner?

Gerry Turner became a reality television sensation when he captured the hearts of The Golden Bachelor fans as the first-ever Golden Bachelor in the senior citizen spinoff series. Millions tuned in to watch the septuagenarian woo beautiful ladies on national television in his attempt to find love again after the death of Toni, his wife of 43 years. Turner joined the reality show at age 72, making him the oldest star of The Bachelor franchise.
While Gerry Turner charmed his way into many hearts on the reality television show, his time on the show was not void of controversy. The Golden Bachelor led the Bachelor Nation to believe that he has not dated anyone in over 40 years and has not kissed anyone since his wife passed on. However, some reports contradict the claim. If the claims making the rounds are true, the Golden Bachelor may have dated more than one woman after his wife’s death. Keep reading for more juicy deets on the life and interesting love story of the Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner.
Gerry Turner’s Bio & Personal Life
Gerry Turner, the oldest of four, was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, on August 7, 1951. Turner grew up in Iowa where he attended high school. He was an active player in school basketball games and attended dances where he met the women he later married. His late wife Toni was his high school sweetheart whom he married in 1974. After over four decades of marriage, she died on July 15, 2017, of a bacterial infection. Their marriage produced two daughters Angie and Jenny. Through his daughter Jenny, Gerry Turner is a grandfather to two girls Charlee and Payton.
Before retirement, Gerry Turner was a restauranteur with a long and rich history in the food industry. As garnered from his LinkedIn profile, he worked for big brands like King’s Food Service, Mr Quick Restaurants, Ken Moore Foods, Thoms-Proestler Co., Brueggers, Rock River Provision, Sbarro, and John Morrell & Co. He began working at Mr Quick in 1971 and became a partner in the franchise. By 1979, Turner was the sole owner of Mr, Quick before leaving the business in 1985.
Gerry Turner is now enjoying his retirement in the dream home he bought with his late wife. The beautiful lake house in Indiana is reportedly worth around $637,000. Turner mostly spends his time exploring his numerous hobbies such as playing pickleball, golf, four-wheeling, and watching his favorite Chicago sports teams. He also loves to host barbecues and spend time with family and friends. Though it sounds like he’s having the time of his life with fun and lively activities, Turner still yearned for love and found it on the Bachelor Nation.
Who Did Gerry Turner Choose on ‘The Golden Bachelor’?
Gerry Turner has made history as the first Golden Bachelor. According to the former restauranteur, his daughters convinced him to join the show. The reality TV star and his family are fans of The Bachelor, as such, they were excited when he was picked to become the first Golden Bachelor.
For the show’s finale, Gerry Turner was left to choose between Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist which was a tough one for him. Eventually, Turner broke up with a heartbroken Leslie and proposed to Nist. He knew he made the right choice when he saw his daughters’ excitement. The newly engaged couple debuted on the red carpet at a Golden Bachelor screening and panel in New York City early in December 2023. In the meantime, plans are in motion for their wedding and Turner’s daughter has everything under control. Turner and Nist are getting married on January 4, 2024, and everyone is invited. The event will be aired live on ABC as announced by The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer following the Final Rose special.
The Golden Bachelor Controversy Explained
The Golden Bachelor seems to be courting controversy with Gerry Turner taking center stage. Contrary to the picture painted by the reality TV showrunners, The Hollywood Reporter came up with some findings about Gerry Turner that raised eyebrows. According to the media outlet, Turner’s bio didn’t reflect some of the jobs he did post-retirement, including installing hot tubs and working as a maintenance man at the Vera French Mental Health Center. Also, he reportedly met his alleged ex simply identified as Carolyn while working at the Vera French Mental Health Center.
Carolyn and her friends confirmed to the publication that she began dating Gerry Turner a month after the death of his wife and the relationship lasted three years. They even cohabited at some point during the relationship. Carolyn who is 14 years younger than Turner provided text messages and other documents to back up her claim. Interestingly, Carolyn may not be the only one Turner has dated since his wife died. Heather Lanning-Adams who worked as a waitress at a bar near Turner’s house alleged that he has dated several women in the past few years. While he is not cheating on anyone by dating, Turner is being dragged for lying about his past love life.
Watch The Golden Bachelor on Hulu
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!