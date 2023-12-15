Who Is King Harris? T.I.’s Son

Born to two music giants, King Harris (King C’Andre Harris) has music running through his veins. Harris grew up under the spotlight and had his career planned for him right from the beginning. Regardless, he took his time to decide which career path to take. The death of one of his music idols was the nudge he needed to forge his way into the music industry.
Before pursuing music, The young American rapper tried to pave his way as a social media personality. However, when the music in his genes manifested, King Harris couldn’t resist the urge. His first single was a hit, earning him the privilege of touring and performing in public. While it’s tempting to ship him off as one of Hollywood’s nepo babies, King Harris is a talented rapper and a good chip off the old block. Read on for some interesting details you probably didn’t know about T.I.‘s son.
What Is King Harris’ Real Name?
King C’Andre Harris is indeed the young rapper’s real name, and not a stage name. T.I. and his wife Tameka Harris welcomed their first child and son King Harris on August 25, 2004. The young Harris grew up with two siblings and numerous half-siblings. He has a brother Major Philant/Phillip Harris (born May 16, 2008), and a sister named Heiress Diana Harris who was born on March 26, 2016. T.I. and Tameka’s first daughter was delivered stillborn in 2007. From his mother’s previous relationship, Harris has a half-sister named Zonnique. Also, Domani, Messiah, and Deyjah Harris are his half-siblings from his father’s previous relationships.
A Look At King Harris’ Rise To Fame
King Harris was privileged from birth, being the first child of popular entertainers. This implies that music runs in his blood and he began showing his prospect as a young child. His parents also helped by often featuring him on their social media pages to show off his talent. Harris was 11 years old when a video of him singing at his parents’ party went viral. He was also a regular on his family’s show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. The show ran for six seasons on VH1.
Despite being aware of his talent as a musician, King Harris couldn’t decide if music was what he wanted to do for life. Thus, he took to different social media platforms to explore his options and probably carve a niche as an influencer. Harris joined Instagram in June 2018 and his first post was an image of the late American rapper XXXTentacion, one of his favorites. Harris dedicated more posts to the rapper, expressing his grief over his death and this prompted him to start making music.
King Harris’ first single Vacation was announced in January 2019. He collaborated with Tajiah Gary on the piece which went on to become a hit on SoundCloud. The young rapper dropped his second single Drip in March 2019, garnering critical acclaim. Harris has piqued the interest of industry critics who predict a successful career for him. His parents have been his biggest support system, posting his music to their numerous followers on social media. His first album, WILD ROCK$TAR$ was released in August 2021 under the stage name Kid Saiyan. Harris is enjoying the perks of being in the spotlight on his terms away from his parents’ influence. He has been busy performing live shows across the United States.
Meet King Harris’ Famous Parents – T.I. and Tameka
King Harris’ father, Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. is a renowned American rapper popularly known by his stage name T.I. The Atlanta native is one of the pioneers of trap music alongside Atlanta-based rappers Jeezy and Gucci Mane. T.I. began his professional career after signing with Arista Records in 1999. One low-performing album later, he switched to Atlantic Records and later co-founded his label Grand Hustle Records in 2003. So far, he has released more than 10 studio albums and two collaborative albums. T.I. has also appeared in a few movies and TV shows such as American Gangster (2007), Ant-Man (2015), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), Dolemite Is My Name (2019), Hawaii Five-0 (2012), and House of Lies (2014).
King Harris‘s mother is Tameka Cottle-Harris, professionally known as Tiny. Tameka is an American singer and songwriter who rose to prominence in the 1990s through her exploits as a member of the R&B vocal group Xscape. She has won several awards with the group and her solo efforts, including a Grammy Award for her contributions as a writer on the TLC hit track No Scrubs. Tiny filed for divorce in 2016, but the couple found a way to save their marriage.
