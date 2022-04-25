10 Things You Didn’t Know about TLC’s “Body Parts”

If you love shows that are just as interesting as they are heartwarming, then you’ll probably love the new TLC series Body Parts. Starring an anaplastologist named Allison Vest, the show follows her as she works to create prosthetics for her patients. Allison’s work is in high demand due to her ability to design body parts that are realistic and functional. Through her work, she has been able to help countless people improve their quality of life while also boosting their self esteem. Now, she’s getting to share her talents with the world and viewers have been loving it so far. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about the TLC series Body Parts.
1. Allison Vest Isn’t A Doctor
Due to her title and what she does for work, there are some people who may be under the impression that Allison Vest is a doctor. However, that isn’t the case. In reality, she is more like an artist. Allison earned a master’s degree from the University of Illinois Chicago. She did her prosthetics clinical training at the University of Florida.
2. Viewers Will Get to Learn About Patients’ Backstories
Body Parts isn’t just a show about how prosthetics are made. During each episode, viewers will learn about the patients’ stories and what led them to need a prosthetic in the first place. As you can imagine, many of these stories are very tragic and will definitely tug on your heartstrings.
3. The Show Doesn’t Have Social Media Profiles
Body Parts is the kind of show that would probably do really well on social media. Unfortunately, though, it doesn’t have any profiles at the moment. If the show ends up being a huge hit for the network, there’s a chance that social media profiles will be created down the line. For now, people can follow TLC’s profiles for updates and other information about the show.
4. The Show Is Filmed in Texas
One of the first things people want to know when it comes to shows like Body Parts is where they’re filmed. The series is filmed at Allison Vest’s practice, Mosaic Prosthetics, which is located in McKinney, Texas. This means that anyone interested in Allison’s services will need to be able to make it to her office in Texas.
5. Allison Vest Got Into Anaplastology By Accident
Being an anaplastologist wasn’t always the career that Allison envisioned for herself. Instead, she thought that she would end up working in a museum. However, while studying for her master’s degree at the University of Illinois at Chicago, she discovered Anaplastology and she hasn’t looked back since.
6. The Show Features Patients of All Ages
One of the things that make Body Parts such a cool show is the fact that viewers will get to see a variety of patients. Allison works with patients who are children all the way up to elderly people. No matter who she’s working with, she always takes a compassionate approach to her job.
7. The Show Is Produced By Lucky Dog Films
A production company can play an important role in whether or not a show is successful. Luckily, Body Parts is backed by a successful company called Lucky Dog Films that knows what it’s doing. The company has produced several reality shows over the years including Building Off the Grid and Pop Up Hotels.
8. The Show Isn’t Currently Looking For New Patients
After seeing Body Parts, there are probably lots of people who are wondering how they can get on the show. However, it looks like that door is closed for now. In the FAQ section of her website, Allison wrote, “We are not currently seeking people for the show, but this may change in the future. If you would like to be considered for future casting please e-mail: [email protected]”
9. Allison Vest Makes A Wide Variety of Body Parts
There are lots of people who specialize in creating certain types of prosthetics. However, something that makes Allison extra special is the fact that she can create just about any body part. From eyes and ears to arms and hands, Allison can do a little bit of everything.
10. The Show’s Future Is Uncertain
Waiting to see if a show you like has been renewed can be a stressful feeling. Sadly, it’s a feeling that Body Parts fans are going to have to deal with for a little while longer. As of now, Body Parts hasn’t been renewed for a second season. That said, it seems likely that the show will be brought back considering that it already seems to be pretty popular among viewers.