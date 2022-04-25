Home
Television
10 Things You Didn’t Know about TLC’s “Body Parts”

10 Things You Didn’t Know about TLC’s “Body Parts”

19 seconds ago

If you love shows that are just as interesting as they are heartwarming, then you’ll probably love the new TLC series Body Parts. Starring an anaplastologist named Allison Vest, the show follows her as she works to create prosthetics for her patients. Allison’s work is in high demand due to her ability to design body parts that are realistic and functional. Through her work, she has been able to help countless people improve their quality of life while also boosting their self esteem. Now, she’s getting to share her talents with the world and viewers have been loving it so far. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about the TLC series Body Parts.

1. Allison Vest Isn’t A Doctor

Due to her title and what she does for work, there are some people who may be under the impression that Allison Vest is a doctor. However, that isn’t the case. In reality, she is more like an artist. Allison earned a master’s degree from the University of Illinois Chicago. She did her prosthetics clinical training at the University of Florida.

2. Viewers Will Get to Learn About Patients’ Backstories

Body Parts isn’t just a show about how prosthetics are made. During each episode, viewers will learn about the patients’ stories and what led them to need a prosthetic in the first place. As you can imagine, many of these stories are very tragic and will definitely tug on your heartstrings.

3. The Show Doesn’t Have Social Media Profiles

Body Parts is the kind of show that would probably do really well on social media. Unfortunately, though, it doesn’t have any profiles at the moment. If the show ends up being a huge hit for the network, there’s a chance that social media profiles will be created down the line. For now, people can follow TLC’s profiles for updates and other information about the show.

4. The Show Is Filmed in Texas

One of the first things people want to know when it comes to shows like Body Parts is where they’re filmed. The series is filmed at Allison Vest’s practice, Mosaic Prosthetics, which is located in McKinney, Texas. This means that anyone interested in Allison’s services will need to be able to make it to her office in Texas.

5. Allison Vest Got Into Anaplastology By Accident

Being an anaplastologist wasn’t always the career that Allison envisioned for herself. Instead, she thought that she would end up working in a museum. However, while studying for her master’s degree at the University of Illinois at Chicago, she discovered Anaplastology and she hasn’t looked back since.

6. The Show Features Patients of All Ages

One of the things that make Body Parts such a cool show is the fact that viewers will get to see a variety of patients. Allison works with patients who are children all the way up to elderly people. No matter who she’s working with, she always takes a compassionate approach to her job.

7. The Show Is Produced By Lucky Dog Films

A production company can play an important role in whether or not a show is successful. Luckily, Body Parts is backed by a successful company called Lucky Dog Films that knows what it’s doing. The company has produced several reality shows over the years including Building Off the Grid and Pop Up Hotels.

8. The Show Isn’t Currently Looking For New Patients

After seeing Body Parts, there are probably lots of people who are wondering how they can get on the show. However, it looks like that door is closed for now. In the FAQ section of her website, Allison wrote, “We are not currently seeking people for the show, but this may change in the future. If you would like to be considered for future casting please e-mail: [email protected]

9. Allison Vest Makes A Wide Variety of Body Parts

There are lots of people who specialize in creating certain types of prosthetics. However, something that makes Allison extra special is the fact that she can create just about any body part. From eyes and ears to arms and hands, Allison can do a little bit of everything.

10. The Show’s Future Is Uncertain

Waiting to see if a show you like has been renewed can be a stressful feeling. Sadly, it’s a feeling that Body Parts fans are going to have to deal with for a little while longer. As of now, Body Parts hasn’t been renewed for a second season. That said, it seems likely that the show will be brought back considering that it already seems to be pretty popular among viewers.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
10 Things You Didn’t Know about TLC’s “Body Parts”
Does The Malcolm In The Middle Pilot Hold Up 22 Years Later?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lost Gold of the Aztecs
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
10 Awesome Movies Straight Out of Atlanta
10 Netflix Documentaries That Will Help You Get Motivated
The Five Best Moments From The Montana Story Trailer
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Johnny Depp Now Wants Nothing to do With Pirates of the Caribbean
Another Leprechaun Movie Might be on The Way
Guy Pearce Is Up for an MCU Comeback
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense