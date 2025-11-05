Memorable TV Portrayals Of Characters On The Spectrum, Ranked

TV portrayals of characters on the spectrum are often formulaic, but almost always fascinating. While shows like Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum have been praised for their authentic representation of autistic people, the mainstream presentation of autism remains mostly stereotypical. People on the spectrum are routinely depicted as intelligent and socially awkward individuals, blurring the lines between autism, savantism, and other forms of neurodivergence. Barry Levinson’s Rain Man is often credited for this confusion.
The acclaimed road trip drama stars Dustin Hoffman as an autistic savant and inadvertently sets a standard for subsequent portrayals of people on the spectrum. The 1988 movie won multiple coveted awards, including four Oscars out of eight nominations. For his performance, Hoffman bagged Best Actor in a Leading Role, which entrenched his portrayal of Raymond Babbitt as the benchmark for playing characters on the spectrum. Here are some of the unforgettable portrayals of autism on television.
1. Sheldon Cooper (The Big Bang Theory/ Young Sheldon)
The Big Bang Theory’s creators didn’t envision a lead character on the spectrum when they conceived the sitcom, but it’s well-established among fans and critics that Sheldon Cooper is an Aspie. Jim Parsons’ artistic interpretation of a physicist with Asperger’s syndrome received glowing reviews, earning him four Primetime Emmys among other prestigious awards. Iain Armitage’s portrayal of the character in Young Sheldon also garnered favorable reviews. In both shows, Sheldon highlighted the day-to-day struggles of people with autism. It’s indeed one of the best and memorable TV portrayals of characters on the spectrum.
2. Shaun Murphy (The Good Doctor)
Freddie Highmore’s portrayal of an autistic surgical resident with savantism drew polarizing reviews from critics and viewers. The ABC medical drama was lauded for raising global awareness of autism, but criticized for its inaccurate representation of people on the spectrum. The Good Doctor was particularly panned for perpetuating misconceptions about the disorder, especially the notion that savantism is the blueprint for autistic people to have a meaningful life.
Regardless, Freddie Highmore’s Shaun Murphy resonated with viewers, ensuring the show’s dominance for most of the seven seasons it ran. Highmore’s performance received multiple nominations for coveted awards, including a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an actor in a Television Series – Drama. The representation might be off, but Shaun Murphy will remain one of the most memorable TV portrayals of characters on the spectrum.
3. Sam Gardner (Atypical)
To prepare for his role in the Netflix coming-of-age sitcom, Keir Gilchrist, among other things, read David Finch’s The Journal of Best Practices: A Memoir of Marriage, Asperger Syndrome, and One Man’s Quest to Be a Better Husband. He described the book as “the most helpful piece of research” while preparing for the role. Despite his efforts to deliver a genuine representation of autism, his performance was dismissed as stereotypical and inaccurate. Be that as it may, Gilchrist’s Sam Gardner ranks among the memorable TV portrayals of characters on the spectrum in recent years.
4. Max Braverman (Parenthood)
Years after Parenthood concluded, Jason Katims disclosed that his autistic son inspired Max Braverman’s storyline in the series. “When I wrote the pilot story, a big breakthrough moment for me, or a big moment of truth for me, was doing Max’s storyline,” he told fans at a 2022 reunion in Austin, Texas. “At the time I was writing the pilot, my son, who is on the spectrum, was almost the same age as Max was,” he divulged.
Drawing inspiration from his autistic son added substance to Max Burkholder’s depiction of Max Braverman, contributing to the overall appeal of the show. While some critics suggest that the Asperger’s storyline glorified poor parenting, it was generally considered a sincere representation of autistic people. Burkholder’s performance earned him at least two Young Artist Awards.
5. Matthew (The Chosen)
From being socially isolated to his mannerisms and fondness for Mary Magdalene, Paras Patel’s Matthew ranks among The Chosen’s most fascinating characters. Dallas Jenkins conceived the Apostle as autistic based on traits that are deducible from the Christian holy book. “He’s a numbers guy because he’s a tax man. He’s a facts guy because the first chapter of his book is a genealogy divided into three sections of 14 names apiece, so he’s very precise. He chose a profession that made him an outcast,” Jenkins explained to Women’s World.
“I’m very familiar with the autism community… So looking at that, I go, ‘Boy, these are traits of Asperger’s or someone on the autism spectrum,” added the show’s creator. Patel’s performance brought Jenkins’ interpretation of Matthew to life. His embodiment of the Apostle is one of the finest TV portrayals of characters on the spectrum in recent years. It resonated deeply with fans of the historical drama, compelling them to wonder if he’s autistic in real life. He’s not, but he has now devoted himself to advocating for the autism community. Meanwhile, The Chosen will leave you with these Bible questions, and we’ve got the answers.
