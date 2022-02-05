10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jeff Hiller

Jeff Hiller is the kind of guy you recognize instantly. Not just because he has a memorable face, but also because he is hilarious. He’s a comedian who has been around the block a few times, and his fans adore him. He’s funny, he’s witty, and he’s relatable – so, what’s not to love? However, his personal life is something of a mystery to his fans, and many want to know more about the comedian and what his life has been like. We’ve done some digging, and we’re here to share.
1. He is a Texan
Jeff Hiller was born and raised in Texas. He’s from the lovely city of San Antonio, which is well-known for its history, its architecture, and many other things. He is no longer living in Texas, but he was there most of his life including the time he went to college at Texan Lutheran College.
2. He is Married
He and his husband are quite happy together. His husband is an artist by the name of Neil Goldberg. They live in New York City, and they are the proud parents of not a human baby, but a cat baby. Really, their cat is not even a baby at this point, but they do have a cat and their cat is their baby. Their cat is Beverly, and what a cutie.
3. He Moved Around
Prior to his move to New York, Hiller was living elsewhere. He left Texas following college, and he headed north to Colorado. He called Denver home for a while, but that did not last long. He knew his dreams were not going to be realized until he made a drastic move to make them come true, and that’s when he headed to NYC.
4. His Previous Career is Less Funny than His Comedic Career
Anyone who has ever been involved in or knows anything about social work will tell you it’s not a career for the weak. It is a career that causes a lot of burnout and sadness, from what we understand. However, while living in Denver, Hiller worked as a social worker. He specialized his career working with youth without homes as well as educating others about the importance of HIV prevention. We imagine it was a difficult career.
5. He Met an Idol
During a show in which he was starring, the legendary RuPaul came to see Hiller perform. At the same time, RuPaul also took a selfie with the comedian and actor, and it was just a moment worth living for in the eyes of Hiller. He said in an interview that honestly, he could meet Oprah and that’s pretty much all that’s left for him after that moment.
6. He Jokes About His Wedding Day
When discussing his wedding day in the above-mentioned interview, he jokes that his entire theme was about getting married for the tax write-offs. It’s funny, it’s not why he got married, but it’s also such a fun benefit to add to the other things that are so wonderful about marriage. Like having a built-in person who pours you coffee each morning and brings you snacks and does all the driving.
7. He is Very Proud of His Husband
As any good husband should be, he is proud of his spouse. His own husband is a talented artist, and his work has been displayed for the world to see in some of the most prestigious institutions in the world. The MOMA, for instance? It turns out, Goldberg is not just an artist – he’s a talented artist doing bit things.
8. He’s Into Music
He once got to play a character who was into music but not pursuing it as a career avenue, and it’s basically Hiller’s life as a whole. He is a musical kind of guy, but it’s not his future avenue and path. It’s something he enjoys but is not looking to make his future.
9. He’s Private
He is a man who has a great talent. He can make you think that he is sharing all the things about his life when, in fact, he is still so private about his life, his marriage, and the many things he has going on behind the scenes. It’s a gift, and it’s not one anyone should overlook. He makes you feel like you’re a close friend without sacrificing his own privacy.
10. He Feels People Suppress Too Much
The simple truth is that Hiller is right about this. Too many people suffer too much by suppressing what they really have truly passionate feelings about and for, and they give up on things like their dreams because they’re too hard or not part of the picture, or too much work. It’s haunting to think people are out there doing what they don’t love rather than what they do.