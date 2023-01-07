Everything You Need to Know About Future EGOT, Cynthia Erivo

Broadway fans rejoice. Wicked is coming to the big screen, and the film is set to star some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names. Ariana Grande, anyone? She’s a talented actress turned superstar singer, and she’s constantly at the top of everyone’s list of favorite celebrities. But what about Cynthia Erivo? She’s an equally talented actress and singer, but she’s not quite the household name that Ariana Grande is. Why? Because she is much more of a niche actress and singer, but the game is changing for this gorgeous actress. In fact, it is changing so much for Cynthia Erivo that you need to get to know her now.
1. How Old is Cynthia Erivo?
She was born and raised in South London on January 8, 1987. She’s in her mid-30s, and she is living her very best life right now. While we know that her parents are both Nigerian and her mother worked as a nurse during her childhood, we don’t know anything about her father.
2. She Went to College
Cynthia Erivo did not always think she’d become an actress. In fact, she attended university for a very different reason. She majored in music psychology (no, we don’t know what that means), but she quickly realized it was not the path she was meant to take. In fact, she realized almost immediately that the stage called to her more than anything, and she left school. She enrolled herself in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and she focused on learning to act.
3. Cynthia Erivo is Seriously Talented, and She Will One Day Join the EGOT Club
What is the EGOT club? It’s the small group of entertainers who have the privilege of earning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards. In fact, Cynthia Erivo has a few, and she’s been nominated for all four…which is why we are absolutely certain she will earn all four one day to join this prestigious club. She’s already won a Grammy and a Tony, and she was nominated for an Emmy and an Oscar. She didn’t win either of the latter – but she will.
4. Her Career Began on British Television
By the time she was ready to make a name for herself, she was able to do so quickly. She landed roles on some famous British television shows (Chewing Gum, anyone?). She also landed a few stage roles in London, and that quickly translated to Broadway. It was a game-changer for her. She is adamant that her work on the West End productions she did in London was amazing, but Broadway is another level.
5. Cynthia Erivo Enjoys Learning
One of the best things she does for herself is taking on roles that allow her to learn. She is not naïve enough to think that she knows it all and can do it all. She knows growth comes from education and experience, and she works diligently to allow both into her life when she is given the opportunity. Her roles often teach her a lot about herself, and she grows from all of them.
6. Erivo Enjoys Work that Doesn’t Feel Like Work
She’s found the secret to happiness in her work. She loves it so much that it never feels like work, and that is the dream. Erivo knows that the moment she feels that her jobs are work for her, she’s no longer in the right industry. Rather, she spends her time thankful and appreciative that what she does is a gift and it is a treat.
7. Oprah Gave Her The Best Advice
People who reach a certain level of success are often asked what their best piece of advice is. Erivo said the best piece of advice she’s ever received came straight from the mouth of Oprah Winfrey, and she’s stuck with it. Oprah told her she’s ‘allowed to say no from time to time,’ and she’s not forgotten the importance of that.
8. She Came Out as Bisexual
When she came out as bisexual during an interview with Vogue, she simply felt the time was right. She made it clear that she didn’t want to hide who she was as a person. She also made it clear that her life is not focused on her personal journeys so much as it is the entire picture, but she wanted to inspire others who might go through the same journey.
9. She Believes in Giving People Space
Space is in the way of allowing them to be themselves. Not everyone is the same as everyone else, and she is not wrong. Everyone should have the space they need to be who they are, and everyone else has the job of respecting that space.
10. Creativity is the Name of the Game
For Cynthia Erivo, there is nothing more important than her creativity. The creativity to do what she loves, to enjoy her life, and to be who she is. We feel that her role in the big-screen adaptation of Wicked will earn her an Academy Award, which is a testament to her creativity.