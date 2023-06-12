Longmire Ending Explained: How Does The Western Series End?

Longmire finished its run in November 2017. The show, which lasted six seasons and even switched networks, ended with a special episode named “Goodbye is Always Implied.” This episode tied up almost every loose end and changed the lives of the characters forever. The show, which was loved by many, left a big impact. The final episode was our last visit to the fictional Absaroka in the show. For those who revel in knowing the outcomes, Longmire conclusion offers a fulfilling wrap-up, yet also leaves an undeniable longing for more adventures in Absaroka.
Craig Johnson, the author of the “Walt Longmire Mysteries”, has a deep love for his creation. He put a lot of thought into his stories, crafting them with care. He wanted to show a different side of the Wild West, not just cowboys and outlaws, but real people with real problems. He’s proud of how his book turned into a successful TV series. For him, it’s not just about the success, but about the impact the characters and stories have on the audience. He’s especially happy with how the character of Walt Longmire, the sheriff, has been brought to life on the screen. It’s a true reflection of his writing and storytelling.
Where Do We Leave Walt and Vic at the End of Longmire?
The series finale of Longmire leaves Walt and Vic in a place of transition and acceptance. Following the death of Malachi and Walt sustaining his twelfth or thirteenth scar, Walt seems ready to make a change. He and Vic have a conversation that addresses their will-they-won’t-they relationship. They acknowledge that they have both experienced significant loss — Walt’s wife and Vic’s miscarriage — and that they may never fully recover. Vic tells Walt, “I’ll never love you as much as my child and you’ll never love me as much as your wife.” This honest conversation leads to a decision: Walt retires, and he and Vic decide to live together, allowing them space to live their lives separately but also together.
Cady Follows In Her Father’s Footsteps
The ending of Longmire sees Walt Longmire retiring from his role as Sheriff, and his daughter Cady making the surprising decision to run for the position. Cady’s decision comes amidst her considerations of moving to New York City, and keeps the series cyclical by ensuring that a Longmire continues to look after Absaroka. However, some might have preferred seeing Vic, another character, go for the title and Cady work her way up in a different way, potentially from a legal standpoint. It’s worth noting that Cady’s resources on the reservation were apparently exhausted at this point, influencing her decision. This decision is symbolic of the balance between two strong leaders — Longmire and Standing Bear — that has always been necessary to keep peace in this part of Wyoming. As Walt remarks, the Native Americans and the Caucasian Americans run a friendly but parallel course, and it seems this balance will continue with Cady stepping into Walt’s shoes.
Who Takes Over Jacob Nighthorse’s Casino?
In the conclusion of the western series Longmire, Jacob Nighthorse makes a significant decision regarding his casino. Instead of hiring non-Indigenous individuals to operate the establishment, he turns over the management to Henry Standing Bear. This transfer of control is a strategic move by Nighthorse to ensure that the casino continues to provide benefits to the Cheyenne community, maintaining its intended purpose and impact.
Are Fans Getting a Longmire Sequel or Spin-Off?
The ending of Longmire leaves fans curious about the future. Questions about a potential sequel or spin-off have been swirling since the show’s conclusion. Robert Taylor, who played Walt Longmire, has mentioned that formal talks had taken place regarding the possibility of Longmire movies back in 2017. Taylor expressed the collective desire of the cast and crew to pursue such projects. Despite this, as of 2023, there is no concrete confirmation suggesting any Longmire revival, reboot, TV shows, or movies are in development at this time. The status remains undisclosed. In all, Longmire ended on a note of transition and continuity, with Cady Longmire poised to carry on her father’s legacy. Whether this story continues in future projects remains uncertain, leaving fans to speculate and hope for more adventures in Absaroka County.