Emayatzy Corinealdi: Everything You Need to Know About the Reasonable Doubt Actress

With an acting career spanning over two decades, Emayatzy Corinealdi has built a reputation as a dynamic actress whose talent has attracted numerous awards. Corinealdi is best known for her lead role in Reasonable Doubt, where she portrays Jax Stewart, a brilliant defense attorney navigating the challenges of high-profile cases, family, and personal matters. Before that, she gained recognition for her award-winning breakout performance in Ava DuVernay‘s Middle of Nowhere.
Growing up in a military family gave Emayatzy Corinealdi a versatile experience in several states in the US and Germany. This diverse upbringing shaped Corinealdi’s worldview and influenced her passion for storytelling, making her a standout talent in the competitive entertainment industry. Since her acting debut, Corinealdi’s career journey has been marked with notable achievements, as she continues to deliver powerful performances across film and television.
Emayatzy Corinealdi’s Background and Education
Born in Fort Knox, Kentucky, on January 14, 1980, Emayatzy Corinealdi has a mixed heritage. She has Panamanian heritage from her father, Edward Corinealdi, and African-American ancestry from her mother, Rosemarie Hilton. Growing up, they moved around a lot as a military family, residing in Germany, Kansas, Ohio, and New Jersey. These experiences shaped her career journey in a way that makes her stand out.
During her time in New Jersey, Emayatzy Corinealdi attended the Actor’s Training Studio. At this time, she was already on her path to fame, but needed to hone her craft for the journey ahead. She also studied at the William Esper Studio in New York City, and later enrolled in Playhouse West. The actress has put her years of training into practice, starting with her debut in 2000.
She Gained Her Big-Screen Breakthrough in Ava DuVernay’s Middle of Nowhere
Emayatzy Corinealdi made her film debut, playing an uncredited role in the 2000 short film Mortality. In 2005, she appeared in her first feature film, Beauty Shop, alongside Queen Latifah. Corinealdi appeared in several short films throughout the 2000s, including A Taste of Us (2004), Finding the Boom-Bap (2006), Natural Beauty (2008), and After the Storm (2009). She also appeared in the 2008 Hallmark television movie, The Nanny Express.
After over a decade, Emayatzy Corinealdi earned her first critical acclaim with her breakout performance in Middle of Nowhere. Directed by Ava DuVernay, Corinealdi originally auditioned for the role of Ruby’s sister in the movie, but was deemed fit for the lead as Ruby instead. The performance earned her recognition from both critics and audiences. Since then, Corinealdi has appeared in notable film projects, including Addicted (2014), The Invitation (2015), Miles Ahead (2015), and Beats (2019).
A Look at Emayatzy Corinealdi’s Television Career
Emayatzy Corinealdi made her small-screen debut as a regular on The Young and the Restless in 2007, portraying Nurse Susan Mehta. She then appeared as a guest on Romantically Challenged and Criminal Minds. She got her first main television role in 2014, portraying Tessie Graham on Hand of God, and played Belle in the 2016 remake of Roots. She appeared in seasons 3 -5 of Ballers as Candace Brewer alongside Dwayne Johnson.
She starred as Tia Young on the CBS limited television series The Red Line in 2019 and appeared in one episode of Evil as Sonya the next year. Emayatzy Corinealdi has been a main cast member on Reasonable Doubt since 2022, playing the leading role of Jax Stewart, a corporate criminal defense lawyer on the Hulu legal drama. The show was renewed for a fourth season in November 2025 with Corinealdi returning as Jax.
Awards and Nominations
For her performance in Middle of Nowhere, Emayatzy Corinealdi won the Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Performer, the African-American Film Critics Association Award for Best Actress, and the 14th Annual American Black Film Festival Star Project. She also earned several nominations for the role, including an Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead nomination and a Black Reel Award for Best Actress.
In 2017, Emayatzy Corinealdi was nominated for the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special and the Black Reel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress, TV Movie or Limited Series, for her performance in Roots. She won the Actress Award – Television at the 2024 Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television for her role in Reasonable Doubt. Her role in The Red Line also attracted a nomination for Outstanding Actress, TV Movie/Limited Series at the 2019 Black Reel Awards.
Emayatzy Corinealdi is Married to Jermaine Oliver
@theviewabc
EmayatzyCorinealdi, star of #Reasonable Doubt, shares how she met her husband and dishes on their whirlwind first date that sparked an 11-year (and counting) marriage! #TheView #marriage
Emayatzy Corinealdi met her husband, Jermaine Oliver, in the parking lot of a Macy’s shopping center and made the first move. She casually complimented his looks, and he took the cue. The couple has been married for over a decade and is still going strong. Corinealdi and Oliver welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2021. Corinealdi’s husband is a photographer and videographer. The couple has collaborated on a few creative projects.
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