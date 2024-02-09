James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu are the hilarious hosts behind ShxtsNGigs, one of Spotify’s top podcasts. One of the funniest duos on YouTube, ShxtsNGigs sees Duncan and Dawodu dish out side-splitting jokes about anything that pops up and fans love it. They don’t just work together, the two are best friends who go way back and have a lot in common, especially their unique sense of humor.
With over 360 episodes of the ShxtsNGigs Podcast, James Duncan & Fuhad Dawodu have made a name for themselves as co-hosts. They are beloved for their willingness to share unfiltered opinions on different topics with a touch of British humor that puts them on the list of funniest podcast hosts. Whether you are listening to or watching them on ShxtsNGigs, Duncan & Dawodu have a way of leaving you in stitches with their on-point delivery of jokes, even if you are not a podcast person. Keep reading to take a deep dive into the life and career of James Duncan & Fuhad Dawodu.
Who Is James Duncan?
One half of the ShxtsNGigs duo, James Duncan is the younger co-host by just a couple of months. While James Duncan & Fuhad Dawodu are age mates. Duncan was born on April 22, 1991, in England, two months after the latter. Like Dawodu, little is known about Duncan’s family but he also has African roots. Duncan also studied sports and exercise science at Coventry University like Dawodu.
James Duncan is also active on social media with over 285k followers on Instagram where he started posting in October 2012. Duncan shares lifestyle content on Instagram, including fashion and milestone updates to keep his fans informed and entertained. He loves to travel and often shares this lifestyle with his followers. Duncan was at the London premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Fuhad Dawodu’s Background Information
Fuhad Dawodu was born on February 18, 1991, in Northampton, England. The British podcaster grew up in his place of birth alongside a sister. However, he is the only public figure in the family and there is little information available about his parents in the public space. Dawodu, however, hails from an African background.
Details about his early educational background have not been made public but it is known that he is a Coventry University alum. Careerwise, Dawodu is a podcast host and social media personality. He gained mainstream fame as one-half of the ShxtsNGigs Podcast with his best friend as co-host. Dawodu is also popular on Instagram with over 250k followers. His first Instagram post was uploaded in July 2016 and he has been active on the platform ever since, sharing personal and career updates with his fans.
How Did James Duncan & Fuhad Dawodu Meet?
James Duncan & Fuhad Dawodu met on their first day as students at Coventry University. On the day they met, Duncan overheard Dawodu and another friend (Toby) discussing basketball and sports which piqued his interest. He joined the conversation and the trio who quickly became fast friends have remained close to date. After their first meeting, they went to watch a Manchester United game.
Duncan & Dawodu also studied in the same department of Sports and Exercise Science. They both had girlfriends in Leicester at the time and would visit them together. Additionally, they did several things together, including watching their favorite sports, attending lectures, going to the gym, and playing tennis. Essentially, Duncan and Dawodu are two peas in a pod. When asked what kept them together all these years in an interview, they emphasized loyalty, understanding of each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and the amazing sense of humor they have in common.
All About The ShxtsNGigs Podcast
ShxtsNGigs is a weekly podcast with James Duncan & Fuhad Dawodu as co-hosts. The best friends discuss diverse topics, from sex to pop culture and relationships. They often render their uncensored opinion that might come across as offensive but at the same time hilarious and relatable. The ShxtsNGigs Podcast co-hosts have dissected topics such as Worst Thing A Female Has Done On A Date, The Most Unorthodox Way Somebody Has Called, and Weirdest Encounter With a Stranger?! They have also interviewed celebrities on the podcast, including reality TV stars Alex Mytton and Jamie Laing.
Overall, James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu never disappoint in getting their viewers rolling in fits of laughter. As a result, they have built a massive fanbase of loyal followers across different social media platforms. The ShxtsNGigs Podcast channel on YouTube has over 1. 6 million subscribers with millions of views on the videos. They also have a heavily followed Instagram page with over 2 million followers and a Twitter handle with over 68k followers. You can watch the ShxtsNGigs Podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcast. Also, check out this list of podcasts that will make great TV shows!
Watch the ShxtsNGigs Podcast on YouTube
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!