Colleen Zenk Leaves ‘The Young and the Restless’

The Young and the Restless star Colleen Zenk is bidding farewell to the soap opera after only a year. Zenn first appeared on the show back in November 2023 as Eve Howard’s (Margaret Mason) scheming sister Jordan Howard. However, her time as one of the show’s most loved villains sadly came to an end on the January 24, 2025 episode of The Young and the Restless. Aunt Jordan’s dramatic departure came when she died after drinking a teacup full of crushed sleeping pills that Claire (Hayley Erin) gave her.
A day before the episode aired, Zenk took to Instagram Threads to tease the fate of her character. Her post read: “Aunt Jordan… near the end…” Fans immediately responded to her post and expressed their disappointment at Zenk’s exit. “No! I loved seeing you in this role,” wrote a user. At the same time, many of them seemed to understand why her character had to be killed off. However, that didn’t keep people from speculating about a possible twist with Aunt Jordan making a comeback.
Executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith spoke to Deadline about bidding farewell to Zenk and appreciated her for the incredible work she did as Aunt Jordan. In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Zenk expressed how happy she was to be part of the iconic soap opera. “I just can’t get over how loving everyone has been to me. In fact, I kept crying the first couple of days,” she added while talking about being new to Los Angeles, where The Young and the Restless is filmed.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Shares Devastating News
View this post on Instagram
Tricia Cast, who plays Nina Webster on the soap opera has just shared the news of her mother’s passing away. The actress took to Instagram to announce that Mary Patricia Cast died at the age of 86. She shared a black-and-white photo of her mother in her youth and captioned the post: “Rest in Peace, Dear Mother.” The shocking news took many fans by surprise and they flooded the comments with messages of love and condolences.
Cast’s costars from The Young and the Restless also expressed their support during this tough time. Beth Maitland, known for playing Traci Abbott commented: “Sending so much love to you, Tricia.” Cast’s longtime friend Lauralee Bell (Christine Blair), along with Michael Damian (Danny Romalotti), and Kate Linder (Esther Valentine) also echoed Maitland’s sentiments in the comments. “My heart is with you,” wrote Linder.
Not just that, former The Young and the Restless cast members including Tamara Clatterbuck and Doug Davidson along with one of the show’s retired makeup artists, Patti Denney also shared their support for Cast. Tricia Cast has been a part of The Young and the Restless on and off since 1986 and earned a Daytime Emmy Award in 1992 for her portrayal of Nina.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS. Episodes are also available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
|The Young and the Restless
|Cast
|Melissa Ordway, Eric Braeden, Peter Bergman, Melody Thomas Scott
|Original Release
|March 26, 1973
|Stream On
|CBS, Paramount+
|Created by
|William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell
|Produced by
|Bell Dramatic Serial Company, Sony Pictures Television
|Based On
|Original soap opera format
|Plot Summary
|A long-running daytime drama revolving around the lives, loves, rivalries, and business dealings of families in Genoa City
|Musical Elements
|Iconic theme music “Nadia’s Theme” by Barry De Vorzon and Perry Botkin Jr.
|Current Status
|Airing new episodes on CBS and streaming on Paramount+
