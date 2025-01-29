Colleen Zenk Leaves ‘The Young and the Restless’

by

The Young and the Restless star Colleen Zenk is bidding farewell to the soap opera after only a year. Zenn first appeared on the show back in November 2023 as Eve Howard’s (Margaret Mason) scheming sister Jordan Howard. However, her time as one of the show’s most loved villains sadly came to an end on the January 24, 2025 episode of The Young and the Restless. Aunt Jordan’s dramatic departure came when she died after drinking a teacup full of crushed sleeping pills that Claire (Hayley Erin) gave her. 

A day before the episode aired, Zenk took to Instagram Threads to tease the fate of her character. Her post read: “Aunt Jordan… near the end…” Fans immediately responded to her post and expressed their disappointment at Zenk’s exit. “No! I loved seeing you in this role,” wrote a user. At the same time, many of them seemed to understand why her character had to be killed off. However, that didn’t keep people from speculating about a possible twist with Aunt Jordan making a comeback. 

Executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith spoke to Deadline about bidding farewell to Zenk and appreciated her for the incredible work she did as Aunt Jordan. In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Zenk expressed how happy she was to be part of the iconic soap opera. “I just can’t get over how loving everyone has been to me. In fact, I kept crying the first couple of days,” she added while talking about being new to Los Angeles, where The Young and the Restless is filmed. 

‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Shares Devastating News

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tricia Cast (@triciacast)

Tricia Cast, who plays Nina Webster on the soap opera has just shared the news of her mother’s passing away. The actress took to Instagram to announce that Mary Patricia Cast died at the age of 86. She shared a black-and-white photo of her mother in her youth and captioned the post: “Rest in Peace, Dear Mother.” The shocking news took many fans by surprise and they flooded the comments with messages of love and condolences. 

Cast’s costars from The Young and the Restless also expressed their support during this tough time. Beth Maitland, known for playing Traci Abbott commented: “Sending so much love to you, Tricia.” Cast’s longtime friend Lauralee Bell (Christine Blair), along with Michael Damian (Danny Romalotti), and Kate Linder (Esther Valentine) also echoed Maitland’s sentiments in the comments. “My heart is with you,” wrote Linder. 

Not just that, former The Young and the Restless cast members including Tamara Clatterbuck and Doug Davidson along with one of the show’s retired makeup artists, Patti Denney also shared their support for Cast. Tricia Cast has been a part of The Young and the Restless on and off since 1986 and earned a Daytime Emmy Award in 1992 for her portrayal of Nina.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS. Episodes are also available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. 

The young and the Restless poster The Young and the Restless
Cast Melissa Ordway, Eric Braeden, Peter Bergman, Melody Thomas Scott
Original Release March 26, 1973
Stream On CBS, Paramount+
Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell
Produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company, Sony Pictures Television
Based On Original soap opera format
Plot Summary A long-running daytime drama revolving around the lives, loves, rivalries, and business dealings of families in Genoa City
Musical Elements Iconic theme music “Nadia’s Theme” by Barry De Vorzon and Perry Botkin Jr.
Current Status Airing new episodes on CBS and streaming on Paramount+

Watch on Paramount+

Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Related Posts
MacGyver
MacGyver Review: Mac Goes Back to School
3 min read
Dec, 11, 2016
The Top Five Episodes from Suits Season 6
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2018
How to Get Your Stuff Featured On American Pickers
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2019
7 Gripping TV Shows to Watch While Awaiting The Night Agent Season 2
3 min read
Jun, 4, 2023
How Garage Rehab has Changed Since Season 1
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2019
Is There a Chance We’ll Ever See Harley Quinn on Gotham?
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.