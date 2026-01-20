Edgar Wright: 6 Fun Facts About The Running Man Director

The Running Man is the seventh feature film from Edgar Wright. With four BAFTA nominations to his name, Wright is one of the most well known British filmmakers. However, his work has reached audiences across the whole world, making him one of cinema’s most esteemed writer/directors.
Starting his career in television, Edgar Wright’s true love has always been movies. Since Shaun of the Dead hit movie theaters in 2004, he has grown in popularity and acclaim, branching out into many genres and proving himself as well-rounded filmmaker. As we examine his prosperous career, here are some fun facts that make you realize just how impressive he really is. From easter eggs and behind the scenes trivia to hidden quirks and traits you may have missed.
The Early Years of a Creative Genius
Edgar Wright’s interest in movies began at a very young age, with his earliest memory being watching Star Wars at the cinema when he was just three years old. By the time he was 14, he realized that a career in movies was his career goal. By this point, he had already started exercising his creative flair. He began making his own home movies with a Super-8 camera he was gifted by a relative. He then won a Video-8 camcorder on the TV program ‘Going Live’ which helped him hone his technical skills. His early short films and comedy sketches can be found on YouTube after they were surfaced for the world to see via video extras on the DVD’s for his movies Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz.
Edgar Wright is a Homebody
Wright’s movies exist in their own bizarre realm of cinema; they are quintessentially British but also appease to wider audiences, particularly the US. As his film career has progressed, it is clear that he has a deep love for his stomping grounds. Wright was born in was born in Poole, United Kingdom, and raised in Dorset, living in Swanage until he was seven years old. He then lived in Somerset, attending school in Wells, before going to university.
While Hot Fuzz is set in the fictional village of Sandford, it was filmed in Wright’s childhood home of Wells. It is in this small city that Wright began making his own films as a teenager. The iconic shoplifter chase scene winds through alleyways Wright used to walk to school, and the supermarket is the real-life supermarket he worked at. In fact, he even cast himself as a shelf stacker in the film to pay homage to his teenage job.
Edgar Wright’s Career Advice for Simon Pegg
Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg weren’t household names until Shaun of the Dead catapulted them to fame. However, they were well-known with British audiences thanks to their quirky sitcom, Spaced. So, Pegg’s luck was in when he was up for a role in the horror movie Dog Soldiers. Although it could have brought him his big break a little sooner, Wright convinced Pegg to turn down the role so that Shaun of the Dead would serve as his first horror movie.
He Has a Solid Bond with Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino and Edgar Wright are big fans of each other. When he was coming up in Hollywood, Wright needed a place to crash and Tarantino offered him his guest house. Their friendship blossomed from there. Soon enough, they would collaborate. Wright directed a fictious exploitation trailer segment for Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez‘s Grindhouse, a double feature of a B-Movie terror. Years later, they creatively re-united for a special film club during the pandemic. The two then teamed up for a three-hour episode of the Empire Film Podcast where they discussed memorable movie moments, their creative processes, and British cinema.
Favorite Movies, Influences and Homage
Edgar Wright’s movies are chocked full of references, nods, and homages to his favorite films. Most obvious, Shaun of the Dead in itself is a straight-up nod to Dawn of the Dead. He has stated many times that it was a direct influence. Of course, it is elevated beyond satire with its unique plot and its comedic feel, but the nods are still there.
Then there’s Hot Fuzz. PC Danny Butterman (Nick Frost) mirrors the film geek in Wright. He’s an over-zealous cop who is bored and desperate for action, longing for his days to be filled with gun fights and explosions like he sees in his favorite action flicks. And boy does he get what he wants. During the movie’s explosive action scenes, Wright cleverly imitates Danny’s favorite scenes in both Point Break and Bad Boys II. Also, for a fun easter egg: when Danny is browsing the DVD section in the supermarket, Shaun of the Dead is featured in the stack. If you want to know all of Edgar Wright’s favorite movies, Letterboxd have the full list.
Baby Driver’s Long Ride to Success
Edgar Wright‘s slick heist thriller was decades in the making. Wright began writing Baby Driver in 2007, but the concept had been gestating in his mind for a remarkable 22 years before that. The film’s journey to the screen was equally winding – originally set in Los Angeles, then relocated to New Orleans, before finally finding its home in Atlanta.
The casting process yielded some fascinating ups and downs as well. During Ansel Elgort‘s audition, Wright asked him to lip sync a song he knew by heart. Elgort chose “Easy” by The Commodores, and Wright loved it so much he incorporated it into the film. Despite a 2012 table read with a stellar cast, only Jon Hamm remained in the same role when cameras finally rolled, proving that sometimes the long road leads exactly where it needs to go.
