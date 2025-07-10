Simon Pegg Set to Direct His First Movie: Everything We Know

Simon Pegg may be most known as the bubbly, energetic and often eccentric actor from the UK. Renowned for his roles in iconic movies like Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and the Mission: Impossible franchise, Pegg has been enthralling audiences for over two decades now. However, there is a different side to his framework than most people realize.
As well as starring in Edgar Wright‘s legendary “Cornetto Trilogy”, Simon Pegg was also part of the brains behind the scenes, co-writing with Wright. In fact, long before he became a famous actor, Pegg had grand plans of becoming a filmmaker. Today, those dreams are looking to be a reality as he gears up to direct his first movie. Here’s everything we know.
What Is Simon Pegg’s Movie About?
During promotion for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Simon Pegg sat down with Collider to discuss his work on the franchise, which has now spanned for 13 years. While Pegg seemed excited about the new film, he seemed a little more hyped up about the notion of directing his first ever movie. Details around the plot are non-existent at this time, as it appears he is under orders to not discuss it. However, it could just be that he doesn’t want to speak too soon, saying himself “I don’t want to jinx it.”
Already a seasoned screenwriter, Pegg has confirmed he will be scribing the project. He said: “I’ve adapted a book which I have loved for a long time, which I hope to direct. I can’t really say any more than that because I don’t want to jinx it. Nothing’s been officially announced, but that’s the last thing I wrote.” To try and get a better grasp of what the movie may entail, it’s worthwhile looking back on his previous writing credits.
What Has Simon Pegg Written in the Past?
As mentioned, many may not realize that a large chunk of Edgar Wright’s most-loved material was written as part of a duo with Pegg. Wright’s career kicked off after the TV series Spaced was a hit in the UK. In 1998, Pegg and Jessica Hynes were in the early stages of developing this sitcom for Channel 4 and thought of asking Wright to direct after seeing his work on Mash and Peas, a zany sketch show from Matt Lucas and David Walliams. While Spaced didn’t get worldwide attention at first, it was extremely popular in the UK. And without this show, the iconic zombie comedy Shaun of the Dead may not have ever been made.
Shaun of the Dead was birthed from an episode of Spaced that saw Pegg’s character battle zombies in a fever dream after a bad trip. This inspired the two to write a fully-fledged zombie movie, setting the stage for a prosperous career as writing partners, going on to write Hot Fuzz and The World’s End. Outside of his dynamic partnership with Wright, Pegg also wrote the screenplay for the 2011 alien comedy, Paul, with Shaun of the Dead cast-mate Nick Frost. The two then went on to create Truth Seekers for Prime Video. But Pegg’s writing journey doesn’t end there. He wrote the script for Run Fatboy Run, and delved into sci-fi with Star Trek Beyond. So, there’s two things to note here. Firstly, seeing as Pegg starred in all of these projects, he will likely star in the film he is set to direct. Secondly, he certainly has a penchant for the sci-fi and fantasy genres, meaning his movie could easily fall into either of those realms.
What’s Next for the Multi-Talented Pegg?
While he is plugging away behind the scenes at his first ever movie as director, Simon Pegg is certainly not slowing down in the acting department. First off, he is set to lend his voice to the Ice Age franchise once again with Ice Age 6. He is also rumored to be reprising his role as Montgomery ‘Scotty’ Scott in an untitled Star Trek Beyond follow-up. However, he will not return as writer this time around. Yet, his writing is going strong. Pegg has been attached to a Galaxy Quest TV revamp for a number of years now, and word in Hollywood is that this will still be happening. He is also set to forefront Rob Sorrenti‘s period drama, Angels in the Asylum, where he will share the screen with Minnie Driver, and Katherine Waterston.
