Top 10 Lena Headey Roles You Need to See

Lena Headey is one of the most recognizable faces in television and movies. She’s graced the big and small screen with some iconic performances. Headey is an undeniable force of nature, raw talent, and a Hollywood legend.
Over the course of her three-decade-long acting career, she’s done many different and exciting projects. One of the most popular ones certainly is HBO’s cultural phenomenon Game of Thrones. So, here are Lena Headey’s top ten roles you absolutely need to see.
1. Cersei Lannister (Game of Thrones)
If you want to watch Lena Headey do her magic, Game of Thrones is a must-see. Is there anyone who hasn’t yet watched this iconic show? Slim chance. It’s one of the most popular TV shows in television history. Headey plays the most cunning character in the show, Cersei Lannister. Cersei is thirsty for power and there’s not a line that she will not cross to get what she wants. She’s very deceitful and smart. Headey did a phenomenal job of bringing this unique villain to life.
2. Queen Gorgo (300)
Another remarkable performance for Headey is the action drama 300. She plays the protective and passionate Queen Gorgo alongside Gerard Butler, who plays King Leonidas. Unlike her role in Game of Thrones, Lena Headey is an admirable and courageous queen in the 300 and 300 Rise Of An Empire. In both movies, she’s the complete opposite of Cersei Lannister, as she goes above and beyond to protect her people and family.
3. Marilyn ‘MaMa’ Madrigal (Dredd)
The role of MaMa in Dredd is not typical for Lena Headey. But she still delivers an outstanding performance that’s definitely a must-see for her fans. She plays a vicious drug lord and a gang leader with a questionable leadership style. It might sound impossible, but her character is even more cruel than Cersei, making this movie a gem in Headey’s portfolio.
4. Kitty (The Jungle Book)
The Jungle Book is Lena Headey’s first major movie role. She plays the charming Kitty, daughter of Colonel Brydon, but also Mowgli’s love interest. It’s a great chance to see Headey in a kind, feisty, and loving role. She makes a lovely heroine and has impeccable chemistry with Jason Scott Lee. Some fans might be shocked to see her in such a likable role, making The Jungle Book all the more relevant for Headey’s portfolio.
5. Sarah Connor (The Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles)
The Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles is a TV spin-off of the Terminator franchise. Lena Headey had big shoes to fill for this role after Linda Hamilton, but she did it really well. She picked up where Hamilton left off, bringing this tough and edgy character to life on television. The show follows Sarah Connor and her son as they try to computer network while staying under the radar. Headey masterfully balances between toughness and kindness as she goes above and beyond to protect her son.
6. Sarah Trevanny (Ripley’s Game)
The role of Sarah Trevanny in Ripley’s Game is more traditional than what Lena Headey typically does. But nonetheless, it’s still a must-see. Headey plays a moral yet very complex character, Sarah. It’s one of her most moral roles, but still very tough and intense, as it usually goes with Lena Headey.
7. Mary Sandin (The Purge)
The Purge is a dystopian horror film and a real treat if you like to watch Headey as a badass. She plays a protective mother who is not afraid to take the initiative in order to protect her children. Mary Sandin is not a housewife and a mother of two who is forced to defend her house from masked intruders.
8. Scarlet (Gunpowder Milkshake)
Gunpowder Milkshake is an action thriller film starring Lena Headey and Karen Gillan. Headey plays a hitwoman and a mother who is forced to abandon her daughter in order to survive. Her daughter ends up becoming a hitwoman too, and the mother-daughter duo fights together against those who wronged them. Headey gives an impeccable performance and shows off her athletic capabilities in this role.
9. Angelika (The Brothers Grimm)
The Brothers Grimm is an adventure fantasy film starring Matt Damon, Heath Ledger, and Lena Headey. Headey’s role is outstanding. She plays Angelika, a tough huntress with incredible archery skills and a good heart. As usual, Headey’s performance doesn’t disappoint, as she puts her heart and soul into portraying the lovely Angelika.
10. Guinevere (Merlin)
The role of Guinevere in Merlin might have been a foreshowing moment for Lena Headey. She truly delivers an emotional and breathtaking performance as the beautiful Guinevere. It’s one of her many times as a fictional queen, but this one is the complete opposite of Game of Thrones, that’s for sure.