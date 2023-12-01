Iman Vellani Confirms Ms Marvel Role in 7 MCU Projects

Pakistani-born Canadian actress Iman Vellani has become one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) pivotal superheroes with her portrayal as Ms. Marvel. The young actress, who made her acting debut in 2022, has only played one character in her acting career – the Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel character in the MCU series and film. The character was first introduced on-screen in the Disney+ miniseries Ms. Marvel (2022).
The then-19-year-old Iman Vellani portrayed 16-year-old Kamala Khan, an Avengers fangirl who later gained her own powers from wearing Grandma Sana’s gifted golden bangle. As part of MCU’s Phase Four, Ms. Marvel set up the events in The Marvels (2023). Despite The Marvels‘ poor performance at the Box Office, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel superhero character have made its mark and is poised to join in shaping the future of the MCU.
What’s Next After Her Team-Up With Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau?
In the Nia DaCosta-directed 2023 sequel The Marvels, audiences watched Kamala Khan team up with Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). With Carol Danvers destroying the Kree Empire Supreme Intelligence, she inadvertently raises the movie’s supervillain, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). Seeking revenge and a way to restore her world, Dar-Benn uses the discovered Quantum band to tear open a jump joint. Forming a team Kamala Khan termed “the Marvels,” they fight off Dar-Benn, save Khan’s Earth, and help restore Hala’s sun.
Evidently, Kamala Khan enjoyed working in a team far more than Monica Rambeau or Captain America, who was already a part of the Avengers. While it’s obvious Kamala Khan isn’t a candidate to be a part of the Avengers, there’s no doubt she’s looking forward to being a part of a like-minded superhero team. With the MCU film and television series adapted from Marvel Comics, Kamala Khan has an amazing future in the MCU, given her post-credit scene in The Marvels (2023).
With the MCU currently mapped out with film release schedules until 2027 in Phase Six and several other future projects, Kamala Khan may make an appearance in any of the upcoming films. Since the MCU is also still in The Multiverse Saga and with the Quantum bands being able to open jump points, Kamala Khan’s growing fan base has become an important superhero character to be ignored. Although Ms. Marvel season 2 hasn’t been confirmed, several plots and storylines can be explored to tie Kamala Khan into future MCU projects. However, from Iman Vellani’s IMDb profile, she’s set to reprise her role as Kamala Khan in the 2027 Avengers: Secret Wars.
Are We Going to See a Young Avengers Movie Soon?
In all honesty, there are no chatters, let alone official confirmations, on when the MCU is looking to adapt and produce a Young Avengers movie. However, one cannot ignore the breadcrumbs scattered around with emerging young superheroes since the beginning of the MCU, The Multiverse Saga. The Marvels (2023) post-credit scene gives credence to the fact that a Young Avengers movie will inevitably be produced. In the scene, Kamala Khan is looking to recruit Hawkeye/Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) into an unnamed new group of young heroes. Kamala Khan also mentions Ant-Man’s daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), as another worthy candidate for the teams.
Kamala Khan recruiting young heroes is similar to what Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) does with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in the post-credit scene in Iron Man (2008) to form the Avengers. Besides, Marvel Comics gives a nod to a group of young heroes called Young Avengers. However, in the comics, Iron Lad is the founder of the Young Avengers team in the first issue (Vol. 1) of the Young Avengers comic book released in April 2005. Similarly, there’s yet another Marvel Comics book comprising young heroes that was founded by Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. The Champions comic books are about a group of teenage superheroes first released in October 2016.
Although a few of the superheroes appear in both the Young Avengers and Champions teams, it’s easy to speculate on the heroes that could make a future MCU Young Avengers movie. Hawkeye and Stature (Cassie Lang) have already been given the nod. Since Kang the Conqueror has already been introduced in the MCU, Iron Lad is a time-traveling adolescent version of the supervillain. Patriot (Eli Bradley) appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) and was played by Elijah Richardson. An unnamed actor played the young superhero in Black Panther (2018), but the scenes were removed from the final cut. Notable mentions include Hulkling, Wiccan, Kid Loki, Miss America (America Chavez), Speed, and Vision.
Which New MCU Projects Will Iman Vellani Be Part Of?
With the reception that Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel has received thus far; there’s no doubt plans are being made to have the actress reprise the role in future MCU projects. The post-credit scene of The Marvels finally connects the MCU to the X-Men. Whether it’ll be Sony’s X-Men or multiverse variants, a possible tie-in plot can be explored to bring in Kamala Khan since it was revealed in Ms. Marvel that she is a mutant.
While it’s unlikely the character will make a cameo appearance in Deadpool 3 (2024), with a future Untitled X-Men film in development, there’s certainty she’ll make an appearance. Although confirmed for Avengers: Secret Wars (2027), Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan could also feature in the 2025 Avengers 5, albeit in a cameo role. What’s most certain of her MCU future appearances is if Disney+ greenlit Ms. Marvel season 2 or a potential sequel for The Marvels is ever considered. However, with the massive failure of The Marvels (2023), a sequel is the most unlikely of possibilities for audiences to see Iman Vellani reprise her role as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.
