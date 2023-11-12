The Marvels’ Teyonah Parris: Where You Know The Actress From

American actress Teyonah Parris is one of the fastest-rising African-American actresses in Hollywood. Since making her acting debut in 2010, Parris has gone from playing minor supporting roles to being a character actor. She landed her biggest role portraying the adult superhero Monica Rambeau in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 2023 superhero film, The Marvels.
The film is one of 2023 most anticipated films in the last quarter. Released theatrically on November 10, 2023, Parris’ Monica Rambeau is an associate of Nick Fury and an astronaut for The Strategic Aerospace Biophysics and Exolinguistic Response (S.A.B.E.R.) in The Marvels. These are Teyonah Parris’ most notable performances in film and television.
Mad Men (2012–2015)
Teyonah Parris made an iconic and unforgettable entry into AMC’s period drama Mad Men in season 5. Introduced as a recurring character, Dawn Chambers, she becomes Don Draper’s (Jon Hamm) secretary after Peggy Olson (Elisabeth Moss) leaves Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce (SCDP). By her employment, Dawn Chambers became the only black employee at SCDP. Parris remained a recurring character on the show from seasons 5 to 7, Part 1. She only made guest appearances in Season 7, Part 2.
Dear White People (2014)
Justin Simien‘s satirical dark comedy-drama Dear White People (2014) was a critical and commercial success. Starring Tessa Thompson as its lead character, Samantha “Sam” White, Dear White People centers around the racial tensions in a fictitious Ivy League school, Winchester University. Teyonah Parris was cast as Collandrea “Coco” Conners, an Economics Student at Winchester University and the Head and Treasurer of the Coalition of Racial Equality student union. Although a supporting character, Parris’ performance made Coco one of the film’s highlights.
Survivor’s Remorse (2014–2017)
Teyonah Parris was part of the main cast of Starz’s comedy-drama Survivor’s Remorse. Parris played Reggie Vaughn’s (RonReaco Lee) wife, Missy Vaughn. Parris appeared in all 4 seasons of the show that aired from October 4, 2014, to October 15, 2017. Survivor’s Remorse became Teyonah Parris’ first main cast role on television.
Chi-Raq (2015)
Teyonah Parris delivers one of her best performances in Spike Lee‘s 2015 musical crime comedy-drama Chi-Raq. The film is set in Chicago, focusing on the city’s gun violence. Parris played Lysistrata, Demetrius “Chi-Raq” Dupree’s (Nick Cannon) lover. She leads a protest denying lovers and girlfriends of rival gang members (including that of her own boyfriend) sex until they drop their guns and pursue peace. What began in Chicago’s South Side soon became a national and international movement for peace. Although a Box Office failure, critical reviews were mostly positive.
Empire (2017)
Fans and viewers of Fox’s highly-rated musical drama series Empire will recognize Teyonah Parris from season 4. She played the recurring character of Detective Pamela Rose, who became the love interest of Andre Lyon (Trai Byers). Although introduced casually at a bar, where she later had sex with Andre, she’s later revealed to be an NYPD detective and liaison. Andre, unbeknownst to him that she’s a detective, reveals he ordered Lucious Lyon’s (Terrence Howard) car bomb. Parris exits the show after she’s killed by Andre, when she reveals she’s a detective. A plot twist later reveals the character was a figment of Andre’s imagination, resulting from hallucinations caused by the psychoactive drugs his therapist gave him.
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
Teyonah Parris played Ernestine Rivers in the Academy Awards-nominated romantic drama If Beale Street Could Talk (2018). She joined the super-talented ensemble cast that included prominent names such as KiKi Layne, Dave Franco, Pedro Pascal, Ed Skrein, Brian Tyree Henry, and Regina King. Parris’ character, Ernestine Rivers, is the sister of Clementine “Tish” Rivers, whose lover is falsely accused of rape. If Beale Street Could Talk received critical acclaim.
Point Blank (2019)
Teyonah Parris played the pregnant wife in Joe Lynch’s action thriller Point Blank (2019). Starring alongside Frank Grillo and Anthony Mackie, Parris played the character Taryn Booker, Paul Booker’s (Anthony Mackie) wife. She gets kidnapped, forcing her husband to work with Abe Guevara (Frank Grillo) to secure her release. Point Blank was released on Netflix on July 12, 2019.
Candyman (2021)
Nia DaCosta‘s supernatural slasher film Candyman (2021) was well-received by critics and audiences. It turned a profit, grossing $77.4 million on a $25 million budget. Teyonah Parris was cast as one of the lead characters, Brianna “Bri” Cartwright. The character, who’s an art gallery director, is Anthony McCoy’s (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) girlfriend. As a horror movie, it revolves around the urban legend of the Candyman – a spirit summoned when his name is repeatedly called five times in front of the mirror.
WandaVision (2021)
The Marvels (2023) wasn’t the first time Teyonah Parris portrayed the Marvel Comics’ superhero, Monica Rambeau. However, she’s introduced as Geraldine, the daughter of Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau and a captain in S.W.O.R.D. Parris starred alongside Elizabeth Olsen, who played Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, and Paul Bettany, who played Vision, in the Disney+ miniseries WandaVision (2021).
They Cloned Tyrone (2023)
Teyonah Parris’ most recent appearance in a feature film was playing Yo-Yo in They Cloned Tyrone (2023). She joined John Boyega and Jamie Foxx as the lead cast, which also starred Kiefer Sutherland and David Alan Grier. They Cloned Tyrone premiered at the American Black Film Festival before being released a month later on Netflix. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences, helping to increase Teyonah Parris‘ popularity among movie audiences.
