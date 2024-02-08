Jet Li is undeniably one of the true martial arts savants of cinema. After making a name for himself in China, he transitioned to Hollywood where he achieved even greater success. However, what sets Li apart from many other action stars is his extensive background in various forms of martial arts.
Jet Li‘s mastery of several styles of wushu, particularly changquan and fanziquan, is evident in the epic action sequences he brings to the screen. In addition to wushu, Li has also studied other arts such as baguazhang, tai chi, and xingyiquan, showcasing his versatility and dedication to honing his skills. It is this commitment to his craft and his unparalleled skill set that has cemented Jet Li’s status as a true martial arts legend in the world of cinema. So, here’s our pick of his top 6 movie roles that showcase his martial arts mastery.
6. Kiss of the Dragon (2001)
Kiss of the Dragon, released in 2001, is a martial arts action film starring Jet Li as a Chinese intelligence officer who finds himself framed for murder in Paris. The plot follows Li’s character as he uses his exceptional martial arts skills to clear his name and take down the corrupt officers responsible for his predicament. This film boasts Li’s impressive physicality and fighting abilities, drawing comparisons to Jackie Chan‘s work in Hollywood with films like Rush Hour and Shanghai Nights. Kiss of the Dragon marked a significant moment in Li’s career, as it was one of the first movies to propel him into the mainstream spotlight, congealing his status as a formidable action star in Hollywood.
Watch Kiss of the Dragon on Netflix
5. Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
After achieving massive success in China, Jet Li made his Hollywood debut with Lethal Weapon 4 in 1998. Although to many, the movie didn’t live up to the previous instalments, it was still packed with heaps of action, most notably a dazzling array of fight scenes. After playing the hero for so long, Li’s Hollywood debut saw him take on the role of the menacing and deadly triad leader, Wah Sing Ku.
The previous Lethal Weapon movies saw LAPD cops Riggs (Mel Gibson) and Murtaugh (Danny Glover) go toe-to-toe with some brutal criminals. However, Li’s character was their toughest opponent yet, as evident in the intense final fight scene of the movie. In the scene, Riggs and Murtaugh take on Ku together, with Riggs utilising his brutal street fighting approach to battle Ku’s martial arts mastery. The result is an epic fight scene that will go down as one of the best showdowns in action cinema.
Watch Lethal Weapon 4 on Prime Video
4. Fist of Legend (1994)
In the 1994 movie Fist of Legend, Jet Li stars as Chen Zhen, a historical Chinese martial artist who seeks vengeance for the death of his master at the hands of Japanese opponents. The film is a remake of the 1972 Bruce Lee classic, Fist of Fury, and follows Chen Zhen as he fights to restore honor to his school and country amidst escalating tensions between Chinese and Japanese martial arts schools. Amongst a plethora of martial arts roles in Asian cinema, Fist of Legend stands out as Li’s most iconic, easily garnering him Hollywood attention as the movie reached a global audience. With breathtaking fight scenes and a compelling storyline, Fist of Legend remains a timeless classic in martial arts cinema.
Watch Fist of Legend on Prime Video
3. Unleashed (2005)
In the 2007 action epic film, Unleashed, audiences are taken on a thrilling ride through the underworld of organised crime and martial arts. The plot follows Danny (Jet Li), a young man who has been raised like an animal by his violent and controlling master, Bart (portrayed by Bob Hoskins). Danny is unleashed into the world of crime and violence by Bart to carry out his dirty work, but when he becomes injured, he is taken in by a blind piano tuner (played by Morgan Freeman) who helps him find redemption and discover his true identity. The movie is unique in its blending of gritty crime drama with intense martial arts battle sequences, making it a standout in the action genre.
Watch Unleashed on Prime Video
2. Hero (2002)
In the 2002 samurai classic, Hero, Jet Li delivers a gripping performance as a nameless warrior who recounts his battles with the three most dangerous assassins in ancient China. The visually stunning film uses a series of flashbacks to reveal the true motivations behind each character’s actions. Despite being a Mandarin spoken war epic, the movie received worldwide recognition thanks to Li’s mainstream presence in Hollywood. Furthermore, Li’s return to his roots in Chinese cinema paid off, as Hero not only received critical acclaim but also managed to secure an Oscar nomination.
1. Fearless (2006)
In the 2006 film Fearless, Jet Li delivers what is arguably his most masterful martial arts performance to date. The plot follows the journey of Chinese martial artist Huo Yuanjia, who overcomes personal tragedy and goes on to become a legendary fighter. Throughout the film, Jet Li carries the movie with a brooding intensity and relentless physicality that captivates audiences. As always, Li performs all of his own stunts, showcasing his enthralling skill and dedication to his craft. The film is a shining example of martial arts cinema, with long takes and exquisite choreography that highlight Li’s incredible talent. To that, Fearless stands as a testament to Jet Li’s prowess as a martial artist and solidifies its place as one of the finest examples of the genre of all time. If you find yourself enthralled by Asian cinema, check out our picks of the best Samurai movies of all time.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!