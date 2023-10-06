Exploring the Best Ronin Movies: A Journey Through Samurai Cinema

In Japanese culture, a ronin is a samurai without a master. Historically, a samurai was a high-ranking warrior in feudal Japan who served a lord and upheld the code of conduct known as bushido. However, if a samurai’s lord died or was overthrown, the samurai would become a ronin and be left without direction or purpose.
In cinema, the aspects of Ronins and Samurais have been explored for decades. Ronin cinema originated in Japan and is rooted in the samurai culture that is deeply embedded in the country’s history. Initially, it was highly influential on filmmakers who wanted to incorporate its themes and stylistics into their narrative. Over time, ronin cinema began to make its way to Hollywood, with filmmakers paying subtle nods to the genre through their work. Eventually, this led to the creation of classic action movies that centered on samurai characters and their adventures. So, this is a deep exploration of some of the best Ronin movies of all time.
Seven Samurai (1954)
Seven Samurai, from movie legend Akira Kurosawa, was released in 1954 and is set in 16th century Japan. It is also widely considered among fans of Ronin movies. The plot revolves around a village that hires seven samurai to protect them from bandits who routinely pillage their crops. The samurai, each with their unique set of skills, prepare the villagers for an inevitable attack.
The film’s impact on action cinema is still resonant to this day, with its stunning battle sequences, complex characters, and thrilling plot. It paved the way for future action movies to incorporate nuanced storytelling and daring action scenes, creating a new standard for the genre. Seven Samurai is still considered a classic decades later. In fact, it currently holds a 98/100 rating on Metascore. Furthermore, it currently sits at number 22 on IMDB’s 250 top rated movies.
13 Assassins (2010)
13 Assassins is a 2010 Japanese period action film from renowned action savant, Takashi Miike. The story is set in the 1840s during the late Edo period in Japan, where a powerful and sadistic Lord named Naritsugu abuses his power and causes chaos in his domain. A group of samurai warriors is assembled with the mission to assassinate Naritsugu. The group of 13 assassins plots to ambush Naritsugu and his army in a small village, resulting in an intense and action-packed final battle.
13 Assassins was a critical and commercial success in the ronin movie genre. Furthermore, it became a landmark in the genre for its outstanding cinematography, gripping storytelling, and multi-dimensional characters. 13 Assassins is available to stream on Amazon Prime. In the UK, it can also be streamed for free on ITVX.
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)
A list of Ronin movies would not bee complete without the popular Kill Bill: Vol. 1. It’s common knowledge amongst film fanatics that Quentin Tarantino enjoys paying homage to his favourite movies within his own cinematic universe. While many of his movies pay homage through subtle nods, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 is its own slice of ronin cinema in itself. The plot centers on Beatrix Kiddo (Uma Thurman), a former assassin who is shot down by her old crew. However, after spending years in a coma, she unleashes her deadly skills and seeks vengeance. On the top of her hit list is her old mentor and lover, Bill (David Carradine), who orchestrated the attack.
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 is an action-packed revenge movie through and through. However, it’s most impressive scenes come from the sword fights Beatrix engages in while she makes her way through her list. While many were skeptical as to whether Tarantino could tackle the ronin genre with success, he proved triumphant. Kill Bill: Vol. 1 boasts some of the most dazzling action sequences ever caught on film. Through dialogue heavy backstory, we witness the rise of a world-class assassin, and see where she garnered her masterful swordplay techniques. Tarantino remained respectful to the ronin genre while also putting his own stamp on it as well. As a result, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 is widely considered to be one of the greatest action movies ever made. It is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
The Last Samurai (2003)
Edward Zwick‘s The Last Samurai is a 2003 action classic. The film tells the story of a former American Civil War veteran named Nathan Algren, portrayed brilliantly by Tom Cruise. Algren is hired by the Japanese government to train their soldiers in Western warfare techniques to fight against a rebellion by Samurais holding onto their age-old traditions. However, during a battle, Algren is captured by the Samurais, led by Katsumoto (Ken Watanabe).
As Algren begins to understand and appreciate the Japanese culture and way of life, he becomes torn between his duty to his employers and his newfound loyalty to the Samurai cause. Tom Cruise shines bright in the film, commanding the forefronted role as the central character, and holding his own against well-known ronin movie legends like Masota Harada. The film is a stunning adventure of action, drama, and emotion, and one of the finest works in Edward Zwick’s career.
Kagemusha (1980)
Kagemusha is a classic 1980 Japanese epic from acclaimed filmmaker, Akira Kurosawa. It is also one of the best and most recognizable Ronin movies. Kagemusha tells the story of a troubled era in Japanese history, where a shogun dies leaving behind his three sons, who struggle for power and control over the country. The movie follows the journey of Kagemusha, a master thief who is hired to impersonate the dead shogun in order to maintain peace and stability. Kagemusha boasts of stunning cinematography, brilliant performances, and a powerful narrative that captures the essence of feudal Japan. With its strong attention to detail and rich storytelling, Kagemusha is not only a masterpiece of ronin cinema but also a vivid depiction of honor, loyalty, and sacrifice.