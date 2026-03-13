2026 Oscar Winners: Live Results And 98th Academy Awards Updates

The biggest night in film has arrived as the 98th Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, return to Los Angeles, bringing together Hollywood’s most celebrated actors, filmmakers, and storytellers.
Taking place at the iconic Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Monday, March 16, the 2026 ceremony honors the movies, performances, and creative talent that defined the past year in cinema.
Organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the awards spotlight achievements across acting, directing, writing, and technical crafts that shape the art of filmmaking.
Image credits: James A. Molnar/Unsplash
As the evening unfolds, stars will first grace the red carpet in their most dazzling and, at times, eyebrow-raising fashion moments before heading inside for the awards ceremony.
The arrivals often set the tone for the night, offering fans a first glimpse of the glamour and creativity surrounding Hollywood’s biggest celebration.
The ceremony will once again be hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, marking his second consecutive year.
The broadcast will air live on ABC and stream in real time on Hulu for U.S. audiences.
Image credits: Oscars
This year also marks the debut of the Best Casting award, the first new competitive category since 2001.
And breaking from tradition, only two Best Original Song nominees, Golden from KPop Demon Hunters and I Lied to You from Sinners, will be performed live on stage.
Check out the full list of Oscar 2026 winners (updating live).
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