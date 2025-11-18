Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Daydream Or Fantasy You’ve Had? (Closed)

by

Just write about what it was.

#1

i met danny phantom in k mart and we introduced each other and he was like

“im danny”

and im like

“oh like danny devito?”

and then he had this certain weird face idk how to describe it kinda like a mix of these emojis:
😬😅💀??

i’ve never even watched danny phantom idk how this happened😭 guess i was just really bored in class

#2

More violent than funny. I work in a restaurant and sometimes when I’m dealing with someone especially irritating, I fantasize that they hit me so I can be like “SELF DEFENSE PILE DRIVER!” 💥🤛.

#3

I regularly dream I’m a character in a certain tv show or movie and come up with some interested fanfiction with myself as the main character… like those spin off shows they make within certain universes, where you find out there was this whole other sub-adventure going on at the same time as the action in the original movie or show. Looking at you, Camp Cretaceous….

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Top Five Science Teachers in Television Show History
3 min read
Jul, 22, 2017
Donkey Smiles From Ear To Ear After Being Rescued From Flood In Ireland
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Photographed The Skogar Folk Museum In Iceland Showing A Village Trapped In A Time Capsule
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Dads Compete To See Who Can Stack More Cheerios On Their Babies
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“If You Have To Choose Between Me And The Baby, Save Me”: Emotional Plea By Mom To Her Husband Sparks Discussions
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
27 Photos Capturing The Massive Anti-Corruption Protests That Are Currently Happening In Russia
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.